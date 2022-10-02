ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis vs. Houston: Both teams thrive in the second half

By Frank Bonner II
 3 days ago

MEMPHIS TIGERS FOOTBALL
Teams: Houston (2-3, 0-1 in AAC) at Tigers (4-1, 2-0)
Time: 6:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 7
Place: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium
TV: ESPN2
Radio: 98.9 The Roar of Memphis

The University of Memphis did well getting through the first five games with a favorable record, but head coach Ryan Silverfield said the Tigers aren’t even close to where they need to be.

Memphis is on a four-game winning streak despite having issues with its offense in the previous two games. The Tigers aren’t hanging their heads about not having lost a game since the season opener at Mississippi State, but the offense needs to find its rhythm as the schedule ramps up starting with Houston on Friday.

“They don’t give trophies out for being 4-1,” Silverfield said on Sunday. “They don’t give out rewards for playing tough and hard. That’s the minimum expectations of our program. We’ve got to find ways to improve and we’ve got to find ways to improve quickly.”

Memphis has shown itself to be a second-half team. The Tigers have scored more points in the second half in every game this season with the fourth quarter racking up the highest total each week. Of the 172 points scored this season, 115 of them were scored in the second half and 84 of them were scored in the fourth quarter.

Silverfield didn’t apologize for being a strong fourth-quarter team but said the offense has struggled to get in a rhythm early.

“We’re able to finish games the right way,” Silverfield said. “…We’re playing our best football toward the end of games.”

Silverfield’s comments were best displayed in the 24-3 win over Temple last week. The Tigers forced three fourth-quarter interceptions and scored 17 of their 24 second-half points in the final quarter. There is nothing wrong with ending games the way Memphis has, but not scoring points until 1:36 left in the third quarter against Temple isn’t a sustainable recipe for success.

“I would like to start faster. Absolutely we have to find that way,” Silverfield said. “You never want to go through a game especially midway through the third quarter with zero points. That’s unacceptable.”

It would behoove the Tigers to figure out the offensive issues before facing a Houston team that also plays its best football in the second half. The Cougars have scored 155 total points this season with 41 first-half points and 88 second-half points, not including the 26 points scored in overtime. The fourth quarter has been Houston’s best scoring quarter in three of its five games and the Cougars have combined for 54 fourth-quarter points this season.

Silverfield said the Tigers don’t need to reinvent the wheel to fix the offense. He told reporters that it starts with him before referencing the fact that it’s the basic details that have caused issues with the offense.

“Those are the basic fundamentals that we’re missing,” Silverfield said. “A misstep on a block. A route two yards short, a quarterback misread. Those are things that are all correctable. So the concerns are the basic fundamental things that we’re not executing. The positive to that is it’s not the end because we’re able to fix those things.”

