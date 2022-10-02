ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Pedestrian dies after being hit by car

By Natanya Faitelson
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46R6bS_0iJG0OH300

SAN DIEGO – A 50-year-old man died on Sunday morning after being hit by a car traveling in the Ridgeview/Webster neighborhood, authorities said.

The San Diego Police Department received the call around 6:17 a.m. The pedestrian was crossing the street at 1600 Euclid Avenue from west to east, when the vehicle struck him while traveling northbound on Euclid Avenue.

The pedestrian was transported to the hospital where he later succumbed to his fatal injuries, according to the SDPD.

Alcohol was not a factor in the collision, and the driver was not injured.

Anyone with information related to the fatal injury accident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 8

TheTIMWING
3d ago

Alcohol had nothing to do with it, stupid, lack of common sense, and probably a device mixed with arrogance, had everything to do with it.

Reply
4
carolina chairez
2d ago

Soul next January 2023 what's going to happen the jaywalking so they can be killed all right but just don't blame the drivers sometimes just come out from nowhere Middle Street especially at night so if they got killed it's on them and the jaywalkings normally there homeless the ones they do that you want to shrink the world right?

Reply
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#The Pedestrian#Accident#Ridgeview#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
sandiegocountynews.com

Driver, passenger killed in traffic collision in Chula Vista

Chula Vista, CA–A driver and passenger were killed after their vehicle veered off Interstate 805 freeway and collided with a wall in Chula Vista on Saturday, authorities said. The Chula Vista Police Department received several calls, just before 10 a.m., regarding a single vehicle traffic collision into a wall...
CHULA VISTA, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy