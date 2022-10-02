Pedestrian dies after being hit by car

SAN DIEGO – A 50-year-old man died on Sunday morning after being hit by a car traveling in the Ridgeview/Webster neighborhood, authorities said.

The San Diego Police Department received the call around 6:17 a.m. The pedestrian was crossing the street at 1600 Euclid Avenue from west to east, when the vehicle struck him while traveling northbound on Euclid Avenue.

The pedestrian was transported to the hospital where he later succumbed to his fatal injuries, according to the SDPD.

Alcohol was not a factor in the collision, and the driver was not injured.

Anyone with information related to the fatal injury accident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

