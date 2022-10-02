ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte County, FL

Charlotte County reports 23 deaths after Hurricane Ian search and rescue efforts

By Melissa Pérez-Carrillo, Sarasota Herald-Tribune
 3 days ago
Hurricane Ian claimed a staggering 23 lives in Charlotte County, directly and indirectly, sheriff's officials reported Sunday after the completion of their search and rescue efforts.

While it wasn't clear how many were a direct result of the storm, that would seem to far eclipse the county's death toll of Hurricane Charley, which made a devastating landfall in Punta Gorda in Charlotte County in 2004 and directly killed a total of 15 people throughout Floridia.

Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell said that authorities completed search and rescue efforts as of Saturday, including in areas that were hit the hardest in this coastal county of about 187,000 people. Authorities did not release details of the death, such as where the victims lived, their ages or other circumstances. Prummell said the cause of death for the 23 cases will be determined by the medical examiner’s office.

The county will now shift toward recovery efforts.

“This won’t be an easy process, but we will get through it,” Prummell said.

Hurricane Ian Aftermath:Charlotte County residents start to put lives back together after Hurricane Ian

'I'll miss it':The roof came off a destroyed Englewood business and broke the owner's heart

FPL has estimated that 95% of power in Charlotte County will be restored by Oct. 9. Many people will see power before then, officials said.

Patrick Fuller, Director of Charlotte County Emergency Management, said that the U.S. 41 bridge will be open to residents, and the county will be increasing effort to add more food and water distribution sites, especially in the west part of the county as resources continue to pour in.

Since Saturday, they’ve been distributing at the Muscle Car City Museum at 10175 Tamiami Trail in Punta Gorda and Charlotte Sports Park at 2300 El Jobean Road in Port Charlotte. Both are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The county said it will announce an additional distribution site in Englewood.

Fuller encouraged residents to be safe amid hazardous conditions, while using generators and chainsaws; and navigating around down power lines and debris. He asked residents to sort debris by type and not to leave it on roadways, as they clean their properties.

Prummell said a lot more support is coming in, and that law enforcement from across the state have been deployed in the county to help.

“It’s a brother and sisterhood. We don’t look at the boundaries. When someone needs help, we come and get it done,” Prummell said.

Hurricane Ian:Cape Coral residents worn out from Ian's destruction, complain of lack of disaster relief

As the county transitions into its recovery phase, officials asked residents to be cautious of unlicensed contractors and scammers.

“Make sure you're dealing with a legitimate company – a legitimate business," Prummell said.

Prummell said the county has responded to a lot of fights in convenience stores, grocery stores and gas stations, and he's asking residents to remain patient. As power is restored, more resources will become available, Prummell said.

Officials said that all county parks, libraries, pools and recreation centers will be closed until further notice.

"It is not safe to visit any parks at this time due to hanging tree limbs, erosion, and other hazards that are dangerous and potentially life threatening," a county official said in an email.

To receive text updates on availability of resources such as food and water, residents can text “charcocares” to 888-777, and those looking for loved ones that are missing can call the Red Cross 1-800-733-2767.

