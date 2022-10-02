Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Ian Hit Florida: A First-Time Pregnant Mom Gave Birth to the Hurricane BabyMarry EvensCape Coral, FL
The life and times of the killer, Ian.Matthew C. WoodruffSanibel, FL
Florida Hospital Has Issues After Hurricane IanTyler Mc.Fort Myers, FL
IRS Officially Issues Tax Relief to Victims of Hurricane IanTaxBuzzFlorida State
Related
wallstreetonparade.com
Cape Coral: A City of 204,000 in Florida Remains 86 Percent Without Power on Day Eight Since Hurricane Ian Hit
If a major fire occurs in most cities and towns across America, there is a standing procedure to quickly call for mutual aid from other fire departments to achieve a speedy and safe resolution. But when it comes to the Lee County Electric Cooperative (LCEC) that provides electricity to the city of Cape Coral, Florida, something has gone terribly wrong in the process of calling for that mutual aid in a timely manner after one of the most devastating hurricanes in Cape Coral’s history.
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral business owner rode out Hurricane Ian in her store
Business owners in Cape Coral are cleaning up and hoping to get their power back soon so they can serve their community. Laundromat owner Fernanda in southwest Cape Coral says she has been cleaning out and hopes her machines will work when the power returns. She wants to provide laundry service to the community as soon as possible.
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral opening hygiene station, more distribution sites
The City of Cape Coral is providing a hygiene station and two additional resource distribution sites on Wednesday. The hygiene station will allow residents to take a shower, use the bathroom and just cool off. it will be located at Jim Jeffers Park at 2817 SW 3rd Lane. Cape Coral...
WINKNEWS.com
Pine Island Road reopens; Sanibel Causeway to reopen by October’s end
Pine Island reopened Wednesday afternoon. At a press conference earlier that day, Gov. Ron DeSantis said work on Pine Island Road was nearing completion. “Emergency vehicles are going to start going across in about an hour,” DeSantis said during a press conference on Matlacha. “Later today, the public will be able o access this bridge and be able to get back … Be patient as they work through these last little kinks.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WINKNEWS.com
Debris, rubble litters downtown Fort Myers as area becomes DeSantis’ command center
Downtown Fort Myers saw a catastrophic storm surge like other areas of Southwest Florida when Ian came onshore. The Caloosahatchee was raised by close to 20 feet and flooded the businesses downtown. Nearby homes took on water. Almost a week later, debris still lines the sidewalks. Piles of rubble remain...
Cape Coral residents grow frustrated with lack of power, clean water
In Punta Gorda, you can see power crews everywhere trying to put poles back up. But with so many down, it looks like weeks of work, and they haven't reached the Cape Coral streets yet.
WINKNEWS.com
Downtown Fort Myers restaurants race to reopen after Hurricane Ian
Downtown Fort Myers businesses held steady from the furious winds of Hurricane Ian, but they were deluged by the storm’s surge of water. On Day 7 after the storm ripped across Southwest Florida, First Street had garbage and storm debris littered across the sidewalks. Ford’s Garage and Capone’s, popular...
wlrn.org
Downtown Fort Myers begins clean-up while looters are sent a warning
The message is clear: You loot, we shoot. That's what Nick Imbriaco is spray-painting on wrecked trailers in a park he calls home in North Fort Myers. He says he has handguns and rifles, and is willing to shoot anyone found taking items from homes. "We've just got to do...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WINKNEWS.com
Sanibel residents allowed to temporarily return to the island
The City of Sanibel held a news conference on Tuesday to update the recovery efforts in one of the places where Hurricane Ian hit the hardest. Due to the damage the island sustained, the update was held in the Sanibel Room at the Crowne Plaza in Fort Myers. Sanibel Mayor...
City of Fort Myers restores water to 50% of people
The delay in water restoration comes back to Internet, which they got back on Monday, and power. The City of Fort Myers needs it to pinpoint where there are water main breaks.
'It's not good,' electric company worker says of Southwest Florida power outages
Nearly a week after Hurricane Ian devastated Southwest Florida, more than 60% of Lee County Electric Cooperative customers remained without power as of Monday.
Frustrations mount after six days in the dark
LCEC hopes to have 95% of power restored in Cape Coral by Saturday. Cape Coral Mayor John Gunter says the three biggest areas of need in the Cape are water, sewage, and electricity.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sanibel Causeway expected to be operational by month's end
Completing immediate repairs will allow first responders access to the island in order to conduct their ongoing life and safety missions.
WINKNEWS.com
Charlotte County discusses roofing solutions for residents
Hurricane Ian made landfall in Charlotte County last week, with powerful 150-mile-per-hour winds and a storm surge that caused damage to homes and left entire mobile home communities in pieces. Because of the combination of winds, rain and storm surge, many homes sustained damage to their roofs, leaving homes exposed...
WINKNEWS.com
St. James City feels Hurricane Ian’s fury, some residents want to stay
St. James City, which is on the southern tip of Pine Island, felt the fury of Hurricane Ian on Wednesday with 155-mile-per-hour winds and at least 10 feet of storm surge. By Saturday, the residents who stayed felt a different kind of fury, one of feeling abandoned and forced from their homes.
WINKNEWS.com
Bonita Springs provides updates on flooding concerns, damage
The City of Bonita Springs was one of many in Southwest Florida that were hit hard by Hurricane Ian. WINK News reporter Zach Oliveri was on the Imperial River on Monday to see the extent of the flooding. The river has been running high due to a phenomenon called sheet...
wuft.org
‘Liveaboard’ survived Hurricane Ian on boat in storm-tossed marina; it nearly killed him
FORT MYERS, Fla. – Danny Ross has at least three lives. His life was nearly jolted out of him when he was struck by lightning. He came close to taking his last breath after suffering a punctured lung in a car wreck in the ‘80s. It almost washed away aboard a boat where Ross sought shelter from Hurricane Ian.
After Ian: Updates for Monday, Oct. 3
Information we receive about power and utility restoration, food and other important recovery efforts will be posted here.
Charlotte County looking for volunteers to help with disaster response
The Charlotte County Volunteer Reception Center is now open for individuals who would like to offer their skills to help with the disaster response.
Lee County opens public drop-off sites for any unwanted debris
The clean-up after Hurricane Ian has already started. Lee county has announced public drop-off sites for homeowners and business owners to drop off any unwanted debris.
Comments / 0