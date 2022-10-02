ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

wallstreetonparade.com

Cape Coral: A City of 204,000 in Florida Remains 86 Percent Without Power on Day Eight Since Hurricane Ian Hit

If a major fire occurs in most cities and towns across America, there is a standing procedure to quickly call for mutual aid from other fire departments to achieve a speedy and safe resolution. But when it comes to the Lee County Electric Cooperative (LCEC) that provides electricity to the city of Cape Coral, Florida, something has gone terribly wrong in the process of calling for that mutual aid in a timely manner after one of the most devastating hurricanes in Cape Coral’s history.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral business owner rode out Hurricane Ian in her store

Business owners in Cape Coral are cleaning up and hoping to get their power back soon so they can serve their community. Laundromat owner Fernanda in southwest Cape Coral says she has been cleaning out and hopes her machines will work when the power returns. She wants to provide laundry service to the community as soon as possible.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral opening hygiene station, more distribution sites

The City of Cape Coral is providing a hygiene station and two additional resource distribution sites on Wednesday. The hygiene station will allow residents to take a shower, use the bathroom and just cool off. it will be located at Jim Jeffers Park at 2817 SW 3rd Lane. Cape Coral...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Pine Island Road reopens; Sanibel Causeway to reopen by October’s end

Pine Island reopened Wednesday afternoon. At a press conference earlier that day, Gov. Ron DeSantis said work on Pine Island Road was nearing completion. “Emergency vehicles are going to start going across in about an hour,” DeSantis said during a press conference on Matlacha. “Later today, the public will be able o access this bridge and be able to get back … Be patient as they work through these last little kinks.”
SANIBEL, FL
City
Cape Coral, FL
Cape Coral, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
WINKNEWS.com

Downtown Fort Myers restaurants race to reopen after Hurricane Ian

Downtown Fort Myers businesses held steady from the furious winds of Hurricane Ian, but they were deluged by the storm’s surge of water. On Day 7 after the storm ripped across Southwest Florida, First Street had garbage and storm debris littered across the sidewalks. Ford’s Garage and Capone’s, popular...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Sanibel residents allowed to temporarily return to the island

The City of Sanibel held a news conference on Tuesday to update the recovery efforts in one of the places where Hurricane Ian hit the hardest. Due to the damage the island sustained, the update was held in the Sanibel Room at the Crowne Plaza in Fort Myers. Sanibel Mayor...
SANIBEL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Charlotte County discusses roofing solutions for residents

Hurricane Ian made landfall in Charlotte County last week, with powerful 150-mile-per-hour winds and a storm surge that caused damage to homes and left entire mobile home communities in pieces. Because of the combination of winds, rain and storm surge, many homes sustained damage to their roofs, leaving homes exposed...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL

