The Spun

Colts Released Notable Wide Receiver On Tuesday

The Indianapolis Colts signed kicker Chase McLaughlin to their 53-man roster this Tuesday. In order to make room for him, they waived wide receiver Dezmon Patmon. Patmon was selected by the Colts in the sixth round of the 2020 draft out of Washington State. While at Washington State, Patmon had...
WISH-TV

Week 4: Colts offensive line disaster, Ryan’s fumbles, Titans dominance continues

In this episode, WISH-TV's Charlie Clifford and All Indiana Bets' Petar Hood recap the Colts 24-17 Week 4 loss to the Tennessee Titans. A full breakdown of the worst run blocking performance of the Frank Reich era is on the way, complete with grades for every member of the Colts offense. The numbers inside Matt Ryan's day, from his lights-out second half, to a historically bad fumble trend, and the offense's first quarter struggles are also included. Petar sprinkles in a few more eye-popping concerns for the Colts offense, starting with its inability to score at any juncture in games. Plus: a full breakdown is on the way of Shaquille Leonard's 16 snaps of action before a frightening collision knocked the all-pro linebacker out of the game. A quick turnaround is ahead with Thursday Night Football in Denver, and an update on Jonathan Taylor, who exited the loss to the Titans late with an ankle injury, is ahead in this episode. Thanks for stopping by!
