Loss words: Colts running back Nyheim Hines blames revolving door at QB
Matt Ryan might not be the problem in Indianapolis, but the revolving door at quarterback is killing the Colts, in
Colts Released Notable Wide Receiver On Tuesday
The Indianapolis Colts signed kicker Chase McLaughlin to their 53-man roster this Tuesday. In order to make room for him, they waived wide receiver Dezmon Patmon. Patmon was selected by the Colts in the sixth round of the 2020 draft out of Washington State. While at Washington State, Patmon had...
WISH-TV
Week 4: Colts offensive line disaster, Ryan’s fumbles, Titans dominance continues
In this episode, WISH-TV's Charlie Clifford and All Indiana Bets' Petar Hood recap the Colts 24-17 Week 4 loss to the Tennessee Titans. A full breakdown of the worst run blocking performance of the Frank Reich era is on the way, complete with grades for every member of the Colts offense. The numbers inside Matt Ryan's day, from his lights-out second half, to a historically bad fumble trend, and the offense's first quarter struggles are also included. Petar sprinkles in a few more eye-popping concerns for the Colts offense, starting with its inability to score at any juncture in games. Plus: a full breakdown is on the way of Shaquille Leonard's 16 snaps of action before a frightening collision knocked the all-pro linebacker out of the game. A quick turnaround is ahead with Thursday Night Football in Denver, and an update on Jonathan Taylor, who exited the loss to the Titans late with an ankle injury, is ahead in this episode. Thanks for stopping by!
Colts' Shaquille Leonard, Tyquan Lewis won't play vs. Broncos
Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard and defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis won’t play Thursday night against the Denver Broncos as both players are currently in the concussion protocol. Following the Week 4 loss to the Tennessee Titans, the Colts are hurting badly. Leoanrd left the game during the second quarter...
Indianapolis Colts vs. Denver Broncos schedule, TV: How to watch NFL Week 5 game
The Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos play on Thursday Night Football in an NFL Week 5 game, the first game on the NFL Week 5 schedule. Here's a look at the time, channel, announcers and broadcast information for the game. ...
Colts vs. Titans: Top photos from Week 4
Here are the top photos from the Week 4 matchup between the Indianapolis Colts (1-2-1) and Tennessee Titans (2-2)—a game Indy lost 24-17 at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Russell Wilson, Melvin Gordon’s official status vs. Colts
With the Denver Broncos set to take on the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night, all eyes were on the health of Russell Wilson and Melvin Gordon. Earlier in the week, both Wilson and Gordon were placed on the injury report. Wilson was dealing with a shoulder issue, and Gordon was dealing with a neck issue.
Cooper Rush’s underdog story continues as Cowboys visit Rams
Hollywood loves its unassuming heroes, which makes it only fitting that Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush brings his Clark Kent
WTHR
Inside the Huddle: Matt Ryan says Colts are excited about the Chiefs win but have a lot to improve
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan joined 13Sports Director Dave Calabro to go Inside the Huddle and discuss how the team is moving forward following the big win over the Chiefs and their preparations for the Titans. Dave Calabro: Tell me about the morale around here, what it...
