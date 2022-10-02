Read full article on original website
2022 NBA Draft Review: Portland Trail Blazers
Friday in Portland: PPS joins other school districts in nationwide lawsuit against Juul and more
A New Study Said This City Is the "Best Foodie City" in America
Thursday in Portland: OHA says masks still required in health care settings despite updated CDC guidance
Wednesday in Portland: Woman accused of killing boyfriend 2 months ago remains at large
Man fatally shot in downtown Portland identified
Police have identified the victim of Friday’s downtown Portland shooting as 39-year-old Jonathan Dunbar. Dunbar was killed near Southwest 4th Avenue and Washington Street Friday. Medical examiners ruled his death a homicide by gunshot, the Portland Police Bureau said in a statement Saturday.
Portland police dispatched to 6 ‘significant calls’ in under 24 hours
In under 24 hours, the Portland Police Bureau said officers responded to calls on Thursday and Friday ranging from a possible burglary, a homicide investigation, a shooting, an alarm call, a crash and a stabbing.
Pedestrian injured, driver facing DUII charge in crash in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in a crash being investigated as a DUII in southeast Portland early Saturday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to Southeast 122nd Avenue...
Body found in downtown Portland, homicide investigation opens
A homicide investigation was launched early Friday morning after authorities said a man was found dead in downtown Portland.
KGW
Man shot and killed early Friday morning in downtown Portland
The victim is one of more than 70 people killed in Portland this year. Police Chief Chuck Lovell says solving gun-related murders is a top priority.
4th victim in 24-hour string of homicides identified
Portland police identified the fourth victim in last week’s spate of homicides in 24 hours as 36-year-old Nicholas Scott Hammann. Hammann died in a shooting around 1:22 a.m. Saturday in Northeast Portland’s Wilkes neighborhood. Crime Stoppers of Oregon on Thursday announced a reward for information leading to the...
‘More than corporate logo’: Portland deli vandalized by swastika
Vandals spray-painted a swastika on the sign outside a Northeast Portland deli, the most recent vandalism targeting the Jewish-owned business.
Vancouver Dairy Queen robbed at gunpoint, suspect evaded capture
A Vancouver Dairy Queen was held at gunpoint Friday night and according to police, the suspect is still at large.
Two hospitalized after shooting in Old Town
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a shooting that injured two people in the Old Town Chinatown neighborhood. The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. on Wednesday at Northwest Glisan Street and Northwest 6th Avenue. Police said a man was located at the scene with an injury to one of his legs. He was taken to an area hospital and is expected to be okay.
Alleged night of felonies ends with man being shot by a Hillsboro Police officer
A Klamath Falls man was arrested after he committed multiple felonies and was shot by a Hillsboro Police officer.
Suspect in MCSO deputy shooting arrested
A woman who was shot in the Wednesday incident in the Lloyd District remains hospitalized.A suspect in a Northeast Portland deputy-involved shooting on Wednesday has been released from the hospital and booked on several charges, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office said 31-year-old Tristen William Borges of Portland was released from the hospital and now faces charges including attempted aggravated murder, first-degree escape, first-degree attempted assault, first-degree theft, reckless endangering of another person and resisting arrest. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below Borges additionally faces charges of unauthorized...
Man involved in Lloyd District struggle with deputy released from hospital, charged with attempted murder
The man involved in a struggle with a Multnomah County Sheriff’s deputy in the Lloyd District this week that resulted in the deputy shooting a woman and the pair crashing a car after attempting to escape was released from the hospital and charged with 10 crimes, including attempted murder.
Motorcyclist dies after crash in Southeast Portland: police
A motorcyclist died after a collision with a minivan in Southeast Portland Wednesday night, police said. Officers responded to the intersection of Southeast 6th Avenue and Morrison Street just after 7 p.m. The motorcycle rider was taken to a nearby hospital, where the person died, police said. The minivan’s driver...
40-year-old La Grande man charged with abducting, abusing 2 children
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 40-year-old La Grande man was charged on Friday after being accused of sexually abusing two children and transporting them across state lines, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Oregon. According to court documents, Clackamas County deputies responded on Aug. 8 to Barton...
Man allegedly firing gun in hotel room arrested by Gresham Police
A man has been arrested after allegedly firing a handgun several times in a Gresham motel.
Boyfriend of Murdered Kennewick Mom is Behind Bars in Oregon
The boyfriend of a dead woman found floating in the Columbia River is behind bars in Oregon. A fisherman found the body of 34-year old Brandy E. Ebanez on Tuesday, September 27th. She was wrapped in plastic and dumped several days before she was found. Ebanez was missing for 2-weeks. Ebanez leaves behind two daughters, ages 12 and 9.
Tigard police partner with auto shop to prevent catalytic converter thefts
TIGARD, Ore. — Thousands of people’s catalytic converters have been stolen this year, and Tigard is one of the areas where these thefts are happening often. Saturday, the Tigard Police Department partnered with a local car repair shop to mark people’s catalytic converters to make them less appealing to thieves.
Serial 'jogger rapist' to be released from Oregon prison
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon serial rapist is set to be released from prison in mid-December after serving nearly 36 years behind bars, almost all of his maximum sentence. Richard Gillmore, arrested in 1986 and called the “jogger rapist” because he staked out victims as he ran by their homes, admitted to raping nine girls in the Portland area in the 1970s and 80s but was only convicted in one case because of the statute of limitations. In 1987, a jury found him guilty of raping 13-year-old Tiffany Edens, his last known victim, in December 1986. The Associated Press generally does not name people who have been sexually assaulted unless they come forward publicly. Edens has spoken out about the assault and recently wrote on social media that she received a voicemail in August from the state’s Victim Information and Notification Service telling her of his impending release. “I have been slowly processing the reality of it all,” she wrote.
Rise of Violent Crime in Portland Outpaced Country in 2021
American crime largely remained steady in 2021, according to the FBI’s analysis of crime data submitted by local law enforcement agencies across the United States. The annual report provides a snapshot of crime in jurisdictions across the nation. “The overall message is that crime remained consistent,” the FBI wrote in a press release announcing Wednesday’s data dump.
Vandals smash up Portland cafe that planned ‘Coffee with a Cop’ event
Six vandals ransacked a minority-owned Portland, Oregon coffee shop early Wednesday morning amid online backlash to a “Coffee with a Cop” event that the business had planned. The masked goons were seen on security footage arriving at the Bison Coffeehouse around 3 a.m. and breaking the store’s windows...
