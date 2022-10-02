ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTOP

EU nations: Migrant departures should be stopped abroad

PAPHOS, Cyprus (AP) — Several Mediterranean nations said Saturday the European Union’s border agency Frontex needs to work inside third countries to stop smugglers from endangering the lives of migrants by sending them off to Europe on risky boat trips. Top officials from Spain, Greece, Italy, Malta and...
Reuters

Kremlin praises OPEC+ for countering U.S. mayhem in energy markets

Oct 9 (Reuters) - The Kremlin praised OPEC+ for helping to counter what it said was the mayhem sown by the United States in global energy markets. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it is very good that such "balanced, thoughtful and planned work of the countries, which take a responsible position within OPEC, is opposed to the actions of the U.S.".
