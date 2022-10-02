Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Bruins Facing Tough Roster Decision With Studnicka
As the Boston Bruins have moved their way through training camp for the 2022-23 season, there have been some battles to keep an eye on ahead of the season opener against the Washington Capitals on Oct. 12. The biggest and most broken down battle has come in the battle for the three spots on the fourth line for first-year coach Jim Montgomery.
MLive.com
What Givani Smith needs to show to earn Red Wings roster spot
DETROIT – Givani Smith provides a different dimension with his size, physicality and abrasiveness, and the Detroit Red Wings probably hoped he would have secured a roster spot by now. But five years after being drafted, three years after his NHL debut, and age 24, Smith continues battling for...
Penguins make defenseman Pierre-Olivier Joseph available for trade
In early 2021, as the shortened 2020-21 season was getting underway, the Pittsburgh Penguins were dealing with a massive number of injuries on defense. The team was without Mike Matheson, Marcus Pettersson, and Juuso Riikola all at once, forcing them to recall 21-year-old Pierre-Olivier Joseph and put him in the lineup. A few days later Brian Dumoulin and Kris Letang went down as well, meaning suddenly there were very few trusted names available.
CBS Sports
Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Dealing with short-term injury
Okposo (upper body) will not skate for a few days after leaving Tuesday's game versus the Hurricanes, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports. Okposo didn't play in the third period of Tuesday's contest, and it's been confirmed he'll be off the ice for a while. The 34-year-old's status for the start of the year should be considered in doubt given the start of the Sabres' season is next Thursday. If he misses time, Anders Bjork or Vinnie Hinostroza could be in the Opening Night lineup.
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
CBS Sports
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Working out off ice
Landeskog (lower body) is doing off-ice workouts but has not yet resumed skating, Brennan Vogt of Colorado Hockey Now reports. It was already expected that Landeskog would miss the beginning of the year but there's still no update on his timeline with the regular season less than two weeks away. The 29-year-old winger has resumed workouts, which is a positive step, but there likely won't be much more information on his status until he's back on the ice. With Landeskog out, Artturi Lehkonen has skated on the top line alongside Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen.
FOX Sports
NHL goalie-go-round leaves 8 teams with a new starter in net
Jake Oettinger did not have a contract with Dallas for much of the summer, but as a restricted free agent he knew he would be playing for the Stars this season. With that certainty in mind, Oettinger watched with fascination as other goaltenders shuffled around the NHL. “It’s crazy,” he...
Arizona Coyotes add 2 former NHL players as development coaches
The Arizona Coyotes announced Monday that they are adding Kurtis Foster and Jeff Shantz to the team as development coaches. Both come with NHL experience, as does director of player development Lee Stempniak — who will oversee the two hires. Foster, 40, played defenseman for seven NHL franchises across...
CBS Sports
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Absent from practice
MacKinnon missed Monday's practice session after taking a puck to the face Sunday, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports. MacKinnon's status hasn't been officially updated by the team but it seems unlikely the world-class center will be in action for Monday's preseason clash with Dallas. Unless MacKinnon misses regular-season contests, he should be capable of challenging for another 90-point campaign after having missed that mark by just two points last year.
Detroit Red Wings play most of their regulars, fall to Penguins, 3-2, in preseason
Past the halfway point of exhibition season, the Detroit Red Wings used the lineup that in large part projects to be the one introduced when they open the season in 10 days. Monday's game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Little Caesars was marked the first time the Wings were playing after a complete day off since training camp began. It was a good test, too, as the Penguins brought a lineup that included Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang.
NBC Sports
Bruins place three players, including Oskar Steen, on waivers
The Boston Bruins' roster for Opening Night of the 2022-23 NHL season is slowly coming into focus. The B's put three players on waivers today. If these players are not claimed by any other team, they are able to report to the AHL's Providence Bruins. Oskar Steen, F. Nick Wolff,...
CBS Sports
Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Scratched from lineup
Kelenic was scratched from the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tigers after experiencing soreness from being hit by a pitch in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports. Kelenic proceeded to play in the second game of the twin bill and was on track to...
CBS Sports
Pirates' Ben Gamel: Sits in season finale
Gamel is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cardinals. With lefty Matthew Liberatore on the hill for the Cardinals, the lefty-hitting Gamel will bow out of the lineup for the series finale. Diego Castillo will step in at first base for Gamel, who will finish with a .232/.324/.369 slash line in 2022 unless he's used off the bench.
Yardbarker
Canadiens sign second-round pick Owen Beck to entry-level contract
Owen Beck has signed his three-year entry-level contract with the Montreal Canadiens. Beck becomes the third 2022 draft pick to sign a deal with the Canadiens this season, joining first-round picks Juraj Slafkovsky and Filip Mesar. Beck, drafted 33rd overall this summer, has managed to stick with the Canadiens after...
CBS Sports
Steelers rookie Kenny Pickett sets two NFL records during his regular season debut
While he would surely trade it for a win, Kenny Pickett nonetheless made history during his regular season debut. The Steelers' first-round pick became the first quarterback in NFL history to run for two touchdowns in his debut (h/t Gerry Dulac of the Post-Gazette). He also set an NFL record by throwing the most passes in a game (13) without one hitting the ground, via ESPN Stats & Info.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Abraham Toro: Optioned to Triple-A
Toro was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Monday, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports. After recording just three hits in his last 12 games, Toro will return to the minors. 2022 has been a disappointing campaign that saw him slash .179/.236/.314 over 339 plate appearances. If he shows signs of progress over the offseason, there is still a chance he could make the Mariners' big-league roster in 2023.
Calen Addison, Marco Rossi creating excitement for Wild
Excitement surrounds the Minnesota Wild yet again, as young players like Calen Addison and 2020 ninth-overall pick Marco Rossi are expected to become important contributors to the team this season. Rossi, a center, still needs to work his way up the depth chart though, and he’s meshing on a prospective fourth line with wingers Brandon Duhaime and Connor Dewar, notes The Athletic’s Michael Russo.
CBS Sports
Angels' Mike Trout: Homers in return
Trout (foot) went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and two total runs scored in Sunday's 8-3 win over the Rangers. Trout missed only one game with foot soreness after fouling a ball off his foot Friday. The 31-year-old made an impact in his return, scoring the opening run in the first inning and adding a solo shot in the fourth. He's homered three times in his last six games, and he's up to 39 for the year, one shy of reaching the 40-homer mark for the third time in his career. The star outfielder has added a .282/.367/.627 slash line with 79 RBI, 84 runs scored and a stolen base through 116 contests.
MLB・
Lightning reduce training camp roster by eighteen
TAMPA BAY -- The Tampa Bay Lightning have reduced their training camp roster by 18 players, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today. The Lightning assigned the following players to the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League: forwards Jack Finley, Felix Robert, Grant Mismash, Gage Goncalves, Lucas Edmonds, Bennett MacArthur, Jaydon Dureau, Ilya Usau, Simon Ryfors and Daniel Walcott; defensemen Jack Thompson, Declan Carlile, Trevor Carrick, Darren Raddysh and Dmitry Semykin; and goaltenders Hugo Alnefelt and Maxime Lagace. On Wednesday, the Lightning assigned defenseman Roman Schmidt to his junior team, the Kitchener Rangers of the Ontario Hockey League.
