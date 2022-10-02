Read full article on original website
In early 2021, as the shortened 2020-21 season was getting underway, the Pittsburgh Penguins were dealing with a massive number of injuries on defense. The team was without Mike Matheson, Marcus Pettersson, and Juuso Riikola all at once, forcing them to recall 21-year-old Pierre-Olivier Joseph and put him in the lineup. A few days later Brian Dumoulin and Kris Letang went down as well, meaning suddenly there were very few trusted names available.
2022 FIRST ROUND PICK AMONG THOSE CUT BY CANADIENS ON TUESDAY
Ahead of Tuesday's game against the Ottawa Senators, the Montreal Canadiens announced that they've made seven cuts to their training camp roster. Among those players are 2022 first round pick Filip Mesar and 2019 third round pick Mattias Norlinder. Both Mesar and Norlinder have been assigned to the Laval Rocket...
Arizona Coyotes ranked with NHL’s worst goaltending tandem
The Arizona Coyotes allowed the third-most goals in the NHL last season. Arizona gave up a total of 309, which averaged out to a 3.77-per-game clip. Those metrics only bested the Detroit Red Wings’ 310 (3.78) and Montreal Canadiens’ 317 (3.87). ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski on Tuesday deemed the...
Arizona Coyotes add 2 former NHL players as development coaches
The Arizona Coyotes announced Monday that they are adding Kurtis Foster and Jeff Shantz to the team as development coaches. Both come with NHL experience, as does director of player development Lee Stempniak — who will oversee the two hires. Foster, 40, played defenseman for seven NHL franchises across...
FULL WAIVERS LIST FOR OCTOBER 3RD
Sunday's waiver wire was a busy one, with a total of 43 players being placed on it by their respective teams. Of those 43 players on Sunday, two were claimed. Radim Zohorna was claimed by Calgary from Pittsburgh, while goaltender Magnus Hellberg, who was at the 2022 Olympics for Sweden, was claimed by Ottawa from Seattle.
Bruins place three players, including Oskar Steen, on waivers
The Boston Bruins' roster for Opening Night of the 2022-23 NHL season is slowly coming into focus. The B's put three players on waivers today. If these players are not claimed by any other team, they are able to report to the AHL's Providence Bruins. Oskar Steen, F. Nick Wolff,...
PENGUINS LOSE FORWARD TO WAIVERS, AT RISK OF LOSING A DEFENDER
The Calgary Flames announced today that the club has claimed 26-year old, Czech forward Radim Zohorna off waivers from the Pittsburgh Penguins:. Zohorna has spent the last two years in the Penguins' organization after playing eight seasons in the Czech Lliga. In 51 AHL games in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Zohorna has scored 32 points.
CANUCKS RELEASE 547-GAME VETERAN FROM PROFESSIONAL TRY-OUT CONTRACT
According to TSN's Chris Johnston, the Vancouver Canucks have decided to release defenceman Danny DeKeyser from his professional try-out contract (PTO). In three appearances with the Canucks during the pre-season, DeKeyser had no points and four shots on goal. He'll now become an unrestricted free agent once again. DeKeyser, 32,...
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Working out off ice
Landeskog (lower body) is doing off-ice workouts but has not yet resumed skating, Brennan Vogt of Colorado Hockey Now reports. It was already expected that Landeskog would miss the beginning of the year but there's still no update on his timeline with the regular season less than two weeks away. The 29-year-old winger has resumed workouts, which is a positive step, but there likely won't be much more information on his status until he's back on the ice. With Landeskog out, Artturi Lehkonen has skated on the top line alongside Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen.
Penguins vs. Red Wings Takeaways: Depth Shows Its Spark
The Pittsburgh Penguins defeated the Detroit Red Wings by a score of 3-2. In their penultimate preseason game, the Penguins played all of their top players, and gave back-up goaltender, Casey DeSmith, a full 60 minutes of work. With the roster taking shape and the team getting some valuable preparation, there were a few key take aways from the game.
Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Dealing with short-term injury
Okposo (upper body) will not skate for a few days after leaving Tuesday's game versus the Hurricanes, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports. Okposo didn't play in the third period of Tuesday's contest, and it's been confirmed he'll be off the ice for a while. The 34-year-old's status for the start of the year should be considered in doubt given the start of the Sabres' season is next Thursday. If he misses time, Anders Bjork or Vinnie Hinostroza could be in the Opening Night lineup.
SENATORS RECEIVE AWFUL NEWS IN NET, CLAIM GOALIE OFF WAIVERS
According to Bruce Garrioch of The Ottawa Sun, Senators' goalie Cam Talbot will miss five-to-seven weeks with an upper-body injury, a huge blow to Ottawa's goaltending. Darren Dreger believes Talbot suffered a fractured rib at practice but played through it all week. Dreger says the goalie could miss as little as four weeks, but it sounds like Talbot will miss the start of Ottawa's season.
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Spotted at optional skate
MacKinnon (face) is on the ice for Tuesday's optional skate, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports. MacKinnon missed practice Monday after taking a puck to the face Sunday, but he was never expected to be sidelined for long. It's unclear if he'll be in the lineup, but MacKinnon will presumably be an option for Colorado's final preseason game Wednesday versus Dallas.
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Absent from practice
MacKinnon missed Monday's practice session after taking a puck to the face Sunday, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports. MacKinnon's status hasn't been officially updated by the team but it seems unlikely the world-class center will be in action for Monday's preseason clash with Dallas. Unless MacKinnon misses regular-season contests, he should be capable of challenging for another 90-point campaign after having missed that mark by just two points last year.
Detroit Red Wings play most of their regulars, fall to Penguins, 3-2, in preseason
Past the halfway point of exhibition season, the Detroit Red Wings used the lineup that in large part projects to be the one introduced when they open the season in 10 days. Monday's game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Little Caesars was marked the first time the Wings were playing after a complete day off since training camp began. It was a good test, too, as the Penguins brought a lineup that included Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang.
