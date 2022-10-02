Roman Josi looks around the Western Conference — and the NHL at-large — and does not see a lot of easy games for his Nashville Predators. Still, he acknowledges, “Colorado is the team to beat.” The defending Stanley Cup champion Avalanche are favored to again come out of a rough-and-tumble West that also features the reliable St. Louis Blues and the Edmonton Oilers, who can go as far as Connor McDavid will carry them. Both look to be Colorado’s biggest challengers in a season that will be defined by which team can knock off the champs. “I feel like guys, especially on our team, will thrive in that kind of environment,” playoff MVP and Norris Trophy-winning defenseman Cale Makar said. “Everybody wants to play the defending champs. ... It’s exciting when you have the ability to be at the top and then everybody wants at you.”

DENVER, CO ・ 5 HOURS AGO