Country music artist HARDY treated for ‘significant injuries’ following tour bus crash

By Emily Hibbitts, Nexstar Media Wire, Addy Bink
 3 days ago

BRISTOL, Tenn. ( WJHL ) — Musician HARDY has been released from the hospital following a tour bus crash that occurred on his way home from the Country Thunder Music Festival in Bristol, Tennessee, on Saturday.

According to a social media post by HARDY, whose full name is Michael Hardy, the incident occurred Saturday night after the festival.

“There were just four of us, including myself, on the bus, however we were all treated for significant injuries,” HARDY wrote. “Our friend, and bus driver needs your prayers as he is still in the hospital.”

NFL’s J.J. Watt ‘went into AFib,’ had heart shocked

The 32-year-old went on to say that while he has been released from the hospital, doctors have ordered him “to recover for the next few weeks which may cost us a couple of shows.”

HARDY is scheduled to perform in Arlington, Texas, on Oct. 8, according to his website , with additional shows scheduled for December.

Details about the crash itself haven’t been released yet. Nexstar’s WJHL has reached out to the Tennessee Highway Patrol for additional information.

In addition to releasing his own album and singles, HARDY has written numerous songs for artists like Morgan Wallen and Florida Georgia Line.

