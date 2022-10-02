ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

3 key moments in Tennessee Titans' win against Indianapolis Colts

By Nick Gray, Nashville Tennessean
 3 days ago
The Tennessee Titans (2-2) took a big lead in the first half, then held on to win 24-17 over the Indianapolis Colts (1-2-1) on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Despite the Titans offensive gaining only 28 total yards in the second half, the defense made a handful of crucial plays in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.

Here are three key moments from the Titans' win at Indianapolis, the fourth in a row at Lucas Oil Stadium and the fourth overall against the Colts:

Teair Tart's diving interception

The game could have gotten out of hand at this point. Tennessee led 14-3 when Teair Tart batted a Matt Ryan pass into the air and dived for his first career interception midway through the second quarter.

Tart made the play deep in Colts territory, which set the Titans offense up at the Colts' 28-yard line. Five plays later, Chig Okonkwo's 8-yard touchdown catch pushed the Titans lead to 21-3.

Jonathan Taylor's fumble recovered by Kristian Fulton in fourth quarter

The Colts offense was humming when Jonathan Taylor fumbled the ball on a third-and-short run with 8:40 left in the fourth quarter.

Indy was pushing to tie the score when Taylor lost the ball at the Titans' 25-yard line. Kristian Fulton recovered it, and the Titans defense got a big stop.

While the Titans' offense was still stuck in neutral and eventually punted the ball back, the Colts' chance at points was wasted. It was one of three drives in the fourth quarter in which the Colts entered Titans territory. The Colts scored zero points in those series.

Denico Autry's sack forces a bad Colts decision late

Denico Autry sacked Ryan at the Titans' 33-yard line on third-and-13 with 2:45 left, forcing a difficult Colts decision.

Indianapolis had all three timeouts and was down 24-17 and facing a fourth-and-21. Coach Frank Reich opted against a Chase McLaughlin field-goal attempt from 57 yards at the start of the quarter but opted for a McLaughlin 51-yard attempt just before the two-minute warning.

The field goal was wide left. Three plays later, Ryan Tannehill completed a pass to Okonkwo for a game-sealing first down.

Reich understandably didn't want to try a fourth-and-21, but the Colts needed a touchdown and a defensive stop in some order in the final minutes. He got neither.

