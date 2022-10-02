ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Hall of Fame QB Terry Bradshaw says he has battled cancer twice in past year

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nltUO_0iJFwLWU00

Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw announced on Sunday that he has battled cancer twice in the past year.

Bradshaw, 74, who is now an analyst on Fox’s NFL pregame shows and has been with the network since 1994, spoke about his conditions and treatments during the pregame show, ESPN reported. He specifically referenced an incident that took place during last Sunday’s telecast, Fox Sports reported.

“Well, last week on this show, I ran out of breath, and Howie (Long) helped me up. And a lot of people are asking what’s wrong with me, what’s happened to me physically,” Bradshaw said. “I just want to address it and let you know what has happened in my life. In November, I was diagnosed with bladder cancer. I went to the Yale University Medical Center -- surgery, treatment. As of today, I am bladder-cancer free. That’s the good news.

“Then in March, feeling good. I had a bad neck. I get an MRI. Now, we find a tumor in my left neck. And it’s a Merkel cell tumor, which is a rare form of skin cancer. So I had that surgery done at M.D. Anderson in Houston,” Bradshaw added. “Folks, I may not look like my old self, but I feel like my old self. I’m cancer free, I’m feeling great. And over time, I’m going to be back to where I normally am.”

Bradshaw was the No. 1 pick in the 1970 NFL draft out of Louisiana Tech, taken by the Pittsburgh Steelers. He led Pittsburgh to four Super Bowl titles during the 1970s and is remembered for throwing the fourth-down pass that was deflected into the arms of Franco Harris, who picked the ball off his shoetops and scored the winning touchdown against the Oakland Raiders in the 1972 playoffs. The desperation pass is known as “The Immaculate Reception.”

Bradshaw was a two-time Super Bowl MVP and won the NFL Most Valuable Player award in 1978, ESPN reported.

He retired after the 1983 season and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1989. Bradshaw later joined CBS as an NFL announcer and later became a studio analyst, CNN reported.

Bradshaw has also been a familiar face hawking products on television, and he also appeared in films such as Smokey and the Bandit II and “The Cannonball Run,” according to IMDb.com.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WHIO Dayton

Rams LB Bobby Wagner flattens protester who gets on field

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — (AP) — Bobby Wagner delivered one of the biggest hits on a person who got onto the field. The Rams linebacker flattened the protester who ran on the field with a device emitting pink smoke late in the second quarter of Los Angeles' game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night.
NFL
NESN

What Aaron Rodgers Told Bailey Zappe After Patriots-Packers Game

Patriots rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe did not have a conventional NFL debut, to say the least. Zappe, the 137th overall pick in this year’s draft, was forced to enter New England’s Week 4 game early after Brian Hoyer, who was replacing a banged-up Mac Jones, sustained a head injury. A sudden call to action is challenging for any backup quarterback, but it’s an entirely different beast when you have no NFL experience and you’re going toe-to-toe with one of the best signal-callers ever in one of the more raucous environments the league has to offer.
NFL
Boston

Rodney Harrison shared an emotional message for football players dealing with head injuries

"I don’t want them to feel like me and so many other former players that had to deal with concussions." The Patriots lost to the Packers 27-24 in overtime on Sunday. New England managed to keep the game close despite being forced to play most of the afternoon with rookie third string quarterback Bailey Zappe, but Aaron Rodgers was, in the words of Bill Belichick, “too good.”
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Bradshaw
NESN

Bill Belichick Gushes Over Aaron Rodgers After Patriots Loss

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Bill Belichick’s overwhelming admiration for Aaron Rodgers was evident both before and after the New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers squared off on Sunday. When Belichick emerged from the Lambeau Field tunnel before kickoff, he beelined to Rodgers for a quick pregame chat....
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Controversial Packers Fan News

A controversial debate is swirling on social media regarding Green Bay Packers fans at Lambeau Field. On Sunday, many Packers veterans weren't happy with fans being too loud when Green Bay had the ball on offense. "Mind-blowing that Aaron Rodgers, David Bakhtiari and others still have to tell the crowd...
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox Sports#Cancer#American Football#Espn
Popculture

Super Bowl Champion Linebacker Says His 'Playing Days Are Over'

A former NFL linebacker who won a Super Bowl has unofficially announced his retirement. Clay Matthews, who spent 11 seasons with the Green Bay Packers recently told Packers Wire that he's done playing football. The last time Matthews played was in 2019 when he was a member of the Los Angeles Rams.
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WHIO Dayton

Pro Picks leans toward Broncos to kick off Week 5

A month into the season, it’s clear Russell Wilson and Matt Ryan are still adjusting to their new teams. The star quarterbacks go head-to-head this week on Thursday night when Wilson and the Denver Broncos (2-2) host Ryan and the Indianapolis Colts (1-2-1). “I think here, the transition has...
DENVER, CO
WHIO Dayton

DeMarcus Cousins admits mistakes as he pursues NBA comeback: 'Just asking for a chance to show my growth'

DeMarcus Cousins, a four-time NBA All-Star, is arguably the most talented free agent remaining on the market. The 32-year-old is five years removed from his reign as the most dominant center in the league when he was governing the paint for the Sacramento Kings. He has since played for New Orleans, Golden State, Houston, the Los Angeles Clippers, Milwaukee and Denver. His talent, even to this juncture, has never been in question. But NBA executives continue to have questions about his character and what he brings to a locker room.
NBA
WISN

Packers prepare for their first trip to London

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur is relying on his NFL overseas experience as his team prepares to play the first international game in franchise history. After edging the New England Patriots 27-24 in overtime on Sunday, the Packers (3-1) began getting ready to play...
GREEN BAY, WI
WHIO Dayton

Fan who caught Aaron Judge's 62nd HR offered $2M for ball

The owner of a sports memorabilia auction house says he has offered $2 million to the fan who caught Aaron Judge's American League-record 62nd home run. JP Cohen, president of Memory Lane Inc. in Tustin, California, told The Associated Press on Wednesday that he has texted and emailed Cory Youmans, the man who caught Judge's milestone shot Tuesday night at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Cohen says Youmans has not yet replied.
ARLINGTON, TX
WHIO Dayton

Arraez, McNeil win batting titles, Judge misses Triple Crown

NEW YORK — (AP) — Minnesota’s Luis Arraez finished with the lowest average for an American League batting champion since 1968, and the New York Mets’ Jeff McNeil won the National League title. The New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge missed out on a Triple Crown, edged...
MLB
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
97K+
Followers
130K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy