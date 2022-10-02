HARDY & Crew Suffer From 'Significant Injuries' After Tour Bus Accident

Photo: Getty Images

HARDY and his crew were involved in a serious accident that put them in the hospital.



On Sunday, October 2, the country artist issued a statement about the accident his tour bus got into after he left his show at Country Thunder Bristol in Tennessee. In the lengthy statement, HARDY revealed that he and his three crew members sustained "significant injuries" and were sent to a nearby hospital. He was treated and released, however, his friend and bus driver are still being treated. The "Beers On Me" singer asked for as much prayer as possible while everyone involved continues to recover.

“Following last night’s show, our tour bus was in an accident on our way home from Bristol,” HARDY wrote. “There were just four of us, including myself, on the bus, however we were all treated for significant injuries. Our friend, and bus drive needs your prayers as he is still in the hospital. His family is with him while he is being treated and we’re all pulling and praying for him."



Although he's been released, HARDY said that his doctor recommended several weeks of rest. He's currently on tour as a supporting act for Morgan Wallen’s Wall to Wall Tour. He said his recovery process will "cost us at a couple of shows." There are no updates on the cancellations just yet but the Mississippi native said he'll keep fans updated on that front.



“Please keep our road family in your prayers and I promise to keep you updated in the days to follow,” HARDY concluded. “God bless our medics and local and state officials for their quick response and incredible service.”