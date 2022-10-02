ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Grieving mother says Metro Schools isn't doing enough for security

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — We are not even to fall break yet and Metro Nashville Schools has suffered death threats, lockdowns and guns in schools. So far, Metro has spent $0 of its $476 million in federal funds to improve security. Two local anti-violence groups say we can’t delay this any longer. We need to act.
Fourth graders zoned to Moore Middle will remain in elementary schools next year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Your fourth-grade student at some Metro Nashville Public Schools may not be moving to middle school next year. Metro Nashville Public Schools announced that the fifth-grade students zoned to attend J.T. Moore Middle School will now go to one of four elementary schools. Parents told WSMV4 they’re grateful for the change.
Debate over pride flag, stickers in Wilson County Schools

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Some Wilson County teachers want safe space stickers to stay, but one school board member says it should be up to school leaders. It is currently up to individual principals within the district to decide what can or can't be displayed on classroom doors.
Man allegedly rapes woman in her car after asking for ride to work

MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested in Madison after he was accused of raping a woman in her car early Tuesday morning. 24-year-old Gary Lynn Pohlemann III was accused of raping a 25-year-old acquaintance. The victim told the Metro Nashville Police Department that she picked up Pohlemann in...
7-year-old reports being offered money by couple in white van in north Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A 7-year-old boy told his mother that on Friday he was approached by a couple in a white van and offered money. On Friday at around 5 p.m., Clarksville Police received a 911 call from a woman who said her 7-year-old child was offered money by a man and a woman in a white van. According to the child, he was offered money if he promised to come back and “wash their vehicle.”
Recognize These Women?

(MURFREESBORO) Murfreesboro detectives need your help in identifying two women who are believed to be a part of the Felony Lane Gang. Please contact Detective Jessica Rice at 629-201-5550 or email: 0933@murfreesborotn.gov, if you recognize them. On July 12, 2022, a female deposited an alleged stolen check for $4,600 into...
Letter to the Editor: Please Help! Need Food, Childcare and Housing in Nashville

For the sake of my and my children’s safety I would like my name kept confidential. I am a single mom of two autistic children, ages 4 & 6. I was sexually assaulted earlier this year and I am currently 29 weeks pregnant and on bedrest for preeclampsia. My family and I were living in Idaho in a beautiful home, with a large yard, in one of the best school districts in the state. I had my own bakery and everything was going so beautifully before I was assaulted. We had a large loving cat and a Golden Retriever with the personality of Marmaduke.
Several drug arrests made at BNA in a two-day span, drug detection dog assists

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville International Airport’s Department of Public Safety has arrested four people in a span of two days for drug-related charges. According to an affidavit, the first arrest was made Monday, Oct. 3 at 11:30 p.m. An officer was observing bags being offloaded when he detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from two bags.
Officials identify victim of fatal Murfreesboro fire

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Rutherford County Fire Rescue officials have identified the victim in Sunday’s fatal house fire on South Epps Woods Court. Glenora White, of Murfreesboro, was killed in the fire. White was discovered inside the home during search efforts and was pronounced deceased on scene. The house...
Alex Friedmann settles with state over ‘iron man’ cell lawsuit

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Tennessee Department of Correction will have to pay nearly $50,000 in lawyer’s fees to settle a lawsuit filed by an infamous inmate. Alex Friedmann, known for being convicted of sneaking weapons into the Downtown Detention Center, sued TDOC after being housed in what’s called an “Iron Man” cell at Riverbend maximum security prison.
