chattanoogacw.com
School leaders, parents in Tennessee clash over teachers displaying 'safe space' stickers
WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Teachers in Wilson County, Tennessee want 'safe space' stickers to stay, but at a recent meeting, one school board member said that decision should be one school leaders should make. Right now, it's up to individual principals within the district to decide what can or...
fox17.com
Grieving mother says Metro Schools isn't doing enough for security
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — We are not even to fall break yet and Metro Nashville Schools has suffered death threats, lockdowns and guns in schools. So far, Metro has spent $0 of its $476 million in federal funds to improve security. Two local anti-violence groups say we can’t delay this any longer. We need to act.
WSMV
Fourth graders zoned to Moore Middle will remain in elementary schools next year
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Your fourth-grade student at some Metro Nashville Public Schools may not be moving to middle school next year. Metro Nashville Public Schools announced that the fifth-grade students zoned to attend J.T. Moore Middle School will now go to one of four elementary schools. Parents told WSMV4 they’re grateful for the change.
fox17.com
Debate over pride flag, stickers in Wilson County Schools
WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Some Wilson County teachers want safe space stickers to stay, but one school board member says it should be up to school leaders. It is currently up to individual principals within the district to decide what can or can't be displayed on classroom doors.
Wilson County School bus drivers pen letters of workplace concerns
Amid a nationwide school bus driver shortage, drivers in Wilson County are worried about their jobs. They sent anonymous letters to school board member Joseph Padilla for help with wages and respect.
fox17.com
High school in Murfreesboro mourns unexpected loss of teacher, coach
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — A high school in Rutherford County is mourning the loss of one of their own. Stephen Williams was a history teacher and coach at Riverdale High School in Murfreesboro. The school says he died suddenly and unexpectedly. "It is with a heavy heart that we...
Nashville family renews push for information on missing grandmother
On the six-year anniversary of her disappearance, the family of a missing Nashville grandmother is calling for people to come forward with information on the case.
WSMV
Man allegedly rapes woman in her car after asking for ride to work
MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested in Madison after he was accused of raping a woman in her car early Tuesday morning. 24-year-old Gary Lynn Pohlemann III was accused of raping a 25-year-old acquaintance. The victim told the Metro Nashville Police Department that she picked up Pohlemann in...
clarksvillenow.com
7-year-old reports being offered money by couple in white van in north Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A 7-year-old boy told his mother that on Friday he was approached by a couple in a white van and offered money. On Friday at around 5 p.m., Clarksville Police received a 911 call from a woman who said her 7-year-old child was offered money by a man and a woman in a white van. According to the child, he was offered money if he promised to come back and “wash their vehicle.”
wgnsradio.com
Recognize These Women?
(MURFREESBORO) Murfreesboro detectives need your help in identifying two women who are believed to be a part of the Felony Lane Gang. Please contact Detective Jessica Rice at 629-201-5550 or email: 0933@murfreesborotn.gov, if you recognize them. On July 12, 2022, a female deposited an alleged stolen check for $4,600 into...
Suspect charged after firing gun in populated area, police say
The shooting happened about a month ago on Charles E. Davis Boulevard near Murfreesboro Pike.
Charter school commission accused of 'enormous conflict of interest'
"An enormous conflict of interest from top to bottom." That's what one critic says about a state board with the power to overrule local school boards.
Tennessee Tribune
Letter to the Editor: Please Help! Need Food, Childcare and Housing in Nashville
For the sake of my and my children’s safety I would like my name kept confidential. I am a single mom of two autistic children, ages 4 & 6. I was sexually assaulted earlier this year and I am currently 29 weeks pregnant and on bedrest for preeclampsia. My family and I were living in Idaho in a beautiful home, with a large yard, in one of the best school districts in the state. I had my own bakery and everything was going so beautifully before I was assaulted. We had a large loving cat and a Golden Retriever with the personality of Marmaduke.
fox17.com
VIDEO: Nashville Fire Department needs help finding man caught setting fire to club
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nashville Fire Department (NFD) needs help identifying a man who was caught on surveillance video breaking into a Nashville club, opening fire and then setting the business on fire. The suspect set fire to the business, WKND Hang Suite located at 1703 Church Street, around...
Man accused of firing 2 guns during shootout that left bystander injured
A 34-year-old man was charged after someone was injured in what Metro police described as a gunfight.
wpln.org
First-time gun possession charges for young people in Davidson County are back up to pre-pandemic levels
The number of teens charged with first-time gun possession is on track to be the highest it’s been since 2019. Charges fell during the pandemic, but now show a return to pre-pandemic levels. More than 100 young people have been charged with first-time handgun possession so far this year....
WSMV
Several drug arrests made at BNA in a two-day span, drug detection dog assists
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville International Airport’s Department of Public Safety has arrested four people in a span of two days for drug-related charges. According to an affidavit, the first arrest was made Monday, Oct. 3 at 11:30 p.m. An officer was observing bags being offloaded when he detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from two bags.
WSMV
Officials identify victim of fatal Murfreesboro fire
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Rutherford County Fire Rescue officials have identified the victim in Sunday’s fatal house fire on South Epps Woods Court. Glenora White, of Murfreesboro, was killed in the fire. White was discovered inside the home during search efforts and was pronounced deceased on scene. The house...
Felony Lane Gang: 2 women wanted in Murfreesboro
Murfreesboro police are working to identify two women believed to be part of a Felony Lane Gang who are accused of stealing checks, debit and credit cards and identifications.
WSMV
Alex Friedmann settles with state over ‘iron man’ cell lawsuit
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Tennessee Department of Correction will have to pay nearly $50,000 in lawyer’s fees to settle a lawsuit filed by an infamous inmate. Alex Friedmann, known for being convicted of sneaking weapons into the Downtown Detention Center, sued TDOC after being housed in what’s called an “Iron Man” cell at Riverbend maximum security prison.
