Doylestown, PA

Bristol Times

Harvest Celebration is this weekend

The Bucks County Wine Trail is hosting its annual Harvest Celebration on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 8-9. In addition to sampling a variety of award-winning, locally-made wines, guests can taste freshly-prepared grape juices that have not yet fermented into wine. Below is a breakdown of what each winery has planned for the weekend:
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Hampton Times

Northampton’s Miracle League Playground celebrates reopening

The slogan of the recently-reopened Miracle League Playground in Northampton Township perfectly sums up its mission — “where everyone can play.”. Over the past several years, the township and Miracle League of Northampton Township have been working hand-in-hand to expand and improve upon the playground space, located at Northampton Township Municipal Park, 281 Hatboro Road in Churchville.
CHURCHVILLE, PA
Doylestown, PA
Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Doylestown, PA
City
Warrington Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
PhillyBite

Where Are the Best New Jersey Thrift Shops

- If you are in the market for new clothes and looking for a great price, you might wonder where the best thrift shops are in New Jersey. There are a variety of New Jersey thrift shops that accept donations. These shops have a great collection of clothing for affordable prices and a selection of toys and home decor.
PRINCETON, NJ
Phillymag.com

Living in Newtown: A Neighborhood Guide

The town William Penn founded puts the art of good living in a historic frame. “Newtown,” chartered by William Penn in 1684, is one of Bucks County’s oldest communities. Penn established it as one of several towns around Philadelphia in which Pennsylvanians could build country estates and farms. Those farms have largely disappeared, but Newtown prizes its rich trove of historic and natural attractions. One of these is the 1,711-acre Tyler State Park (101 Swamp Road), where you can go fishing, kayaking and horse riding as well as play disc golf on one of the most challenging courses in the region. The park also contains the Schofield Ford Covered Bridge, built in 1874.
NEWTOWN, PA
lowerbuckstimes.com

Doylestown Arts Festival welcomes thousands for 31st anniversary

The Doylestown Arts Festival celebrated 31 years of showcasing local and regional art and creativity last month, drawing upwards of 20,000 guests on Saturday, Sept. 10 and several thousand on Sept. 11, despite the rain. The event supported over 150 independent artists and dozens of musicians and local businesses. With...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
PhillyBite

Where are The Best Pennsylvania Furniture Stores

- If you are looking for furniture that fits the modern style, you've come to the right place. With over 200 different brands to choose from, you're sure to find something that suits your home's decor. Here are some places you may want to check out. Located in Arch Street, Fryburg, Grossman Furniture is a historic building that offers modern and artistic pieces for your home. You'll find everything from modern couches to rustic wood accent tables.
EPHRATA, PA
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Langhorne - Levittown Times

Bucks Audubon Society announces events

Bucks County Audubon Society, 2877 Creamery Road in New Hope, announced several events for the fall season. Oct. 19, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Help BCAS line the trails with jack-o-lanterns for its Haunted Trails event by carving a pumpkin. Guests will be provided with pizza, refreshments and carving utensils. All you need is yourself, some creativity and a pumpkin. Pumpkins will then go out on the trails. Come see your carved pumpkin during Haunted Trails on Oct. 22. Due to COVID-19 concerns, there will be pumpkin carving sessions from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. and 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Select a time when you register for this free event. For more information, visit bcas.org/product/pumpkin-carving-night/.
NEW HOPE, PA
PhillyBite

Where Are The Best Pennsylvania Thrift Shops

- Thrift stores are a great place to find bargains on various goods. You may even find hidden treasures. And by shopping at a thrift store, you'll be helping a good cause. The Pennsylvania area is home to several thrift stores that offer a variety of goods. Philly AIDS Thrift...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Hampton Times

Hampton Times

Southampton, PA
Local news for Southampton, PA.

 https://lowerbuckstimes.com/c/southampton-news/

