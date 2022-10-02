Read full article on original website
Related
Harvest Celebration is this weekend
The Bucks County Wine Trail is hosting its annual Harvest Celebration on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 8-9. In addition to sampling a variety of award-winning, locally-made wines, guests can taste freshly-prepared grape juices that have not yet fermented into wine. Below is a breakdown of what each winery has planned for the weekend:
Rare purple pearl found in Rehoboth Beach gets appraised
Remember the Phoenixville man who found a rare, purple pearl in the clam appetizer he almost sent back at a Rehoboth Beach restaurant this summer?
Ghostly Past Awakens Horsham Community Spot from Financial Nightmare
Horsham’s Graeme Park is once again using its spooky reputation to raise funds for its historic preservation. John McDevitt and Brian Seltzer proved brave enough to cover the site’s annual Halloween tours for KYW Newsradio. The park was first in danger of closing in 2008, hit by the...
Northampton’s Miracle League Playground celebrates reopening
The slogan of the recently-reopened Miracle League Playground in Northampton Township perfectly sums up its mission — “where everyone can play.”. Over the past several years, the township and Miracle League of Northampton Township have been working hand-in-hand to expand and improve upon the playground space, located at Northampton Township Municipal Park, 281 Hatboro Road in Churchville.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
These Four Montco Breweries Have the Best-High Level Food & Beer Experience
When you head out for a craft beer in Montco, there many places you can grab a beer or some pub food. But if you really want a high-level food and brew experience, head tp these breweries. Breweries In PA breaks down the best spots in Montgomery County. These places...
Doylestown Native, Rock Legend Worked On Music For Upcoming Children’s Movie Featuring Beloved Character
The Doylestown rocker has used his talents for an upcoming kids movie. A big name in the alternative rock scene, who resides in Bucks County, recently announced his work on an upcoming children’s movie. Anthony Green, a rock legend with deep roots in Doylestown, just announced that he recently...
A Paranormal Circus Experience Is Coming To This Bucks County, PA Mall
The Paranormal Cirque is BACK in the area for an extremely limited time!. The event is called The Paranormal Cirque and it was just at the Quaker Bridge Mall this past July, but it has a new home for 2 weekends this spooky season!. This week, from October 6th through...
PhillyBite
Where Are the Best New Jersey Thrift Shops
- If you are in the market for new clothes and looking for a great price, you might wonder where the best thrift shops are in New Jersey. There are a variety of New Jersey thrift shops that accept donations. These shops have a great collection of clothing for affordable prices and a selection of toys and home decor.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Phillymag.com
Living in Newtown: A Neighborhood Guide
The town William Penn founded puts the art of good living in a historic frame. “Newtown,” chartered by William Penn in 1684, is one of Bucks County’s oldest communities. Penn established it as one of several towns around Philadelphia in which Pennsylvanians could build country estates and farms. Those farms have largely disappeared, but Newtown prizes its rich trove of historic and natural attractions. One of these is the 1,711-acre Tyler State Park (101 Swamp Road), where you can go fishing, kayaking and horse riding as well as play disc golf on one of the most challenging courses in the region. The park also contains the Schofield Ford Covered Bridge, built in 1874.
lowerbuckstimes.com
Doylestown Arts Festival welcomes thousands for 31st anniversary
The Doylestown Arts Festival celebrated 31 years of showcasing local and regional art and creativity last month, drawing upwards of 20,000 guests on Saturday, Sept. 10 and several thousand on Sept. 11, despite the rain. The event supported over 150 independent artists and dozens of musicians and local businesses. With...
PhillyBite
Where are The Best Pennsylvania Furniture Stores
- If you are looking for furniture that fits the modern style, you've come to the right place. With over 200 different brands to choose from, you're sure to find something that suits your home's decor. Here are some places you may want to check out. Located in Arch Street, Fryburg, Grossman Furniture is a historic building that offers modern and artistic pieces for your home. You'll find everything from modern couches to rustic wood accent tables.
Craving French Cuisine? Head to This Montco Eatery for Some of the Best French Fare in the Region
Diners craving French cuisine, do not have to go further than Conshohocken to get a taste of some of the best in the Philadelphia region, writes Maddy Sweitzer-Lammé for Philadelphia Magazine. Located in a 19th-century post office turned general store, Spring Mill Café offers a distinct, country French vibe....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dinner and drinks closer to coming to an Easton rooftop with river view
The menu at a new rooftop restaurant planned for Easton is closer to featuring a selection of beer, wine and spirits. The city council last week unanimously backed Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board approval of a liquor license for the restaurant planned atop The Commodore mixed-use building under construction at Northampton Street and Larry Holmes Drive.
This New Jersey Restaurant is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the Country
Seemingly ordinary and somewhat picturesque during the daytime, many of New Jersey's haunted places can be hard to spot at first. However, upon further investigation and attention to local legend, these areas suddenly tell a different story.
Bucks Audubon Society announces events
Bucks County Audubon Society, 2877 Creamery Road in New Hope, announced several events for the fall season. Oct. 19, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Help BCAS line the trails with jack-o-lanterns for its Haunted Trails event by carving a pumpkin. Guests will be provided with pizza, refreshments and carving utensils. All you need is yourself, some creativity and a pumpkin. Pumpkins will then go out on the trails. Come see your carved pumpkin during Haunted Trails on Oct. 22. Due to COVID-19 concerns, there will be pumpkin carving sessions from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. and 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Select a time when you register for this free event. For more information, visit bcas.org/product/pumpkin-carving-night/.
This Beloved Flemington NJ Restaurant to Close Permanently Oct. 14
Inflation has claimed another locally owned-and-operated business. Platform One & CTO Catering, located at 41 Rte. 12, Flemington NJ has announced that it will permanently shutter its doors effective 3 p.m. on Friday, Oct 14. They posted the unfortunate news on their Facebook page a few days ago:. The post...
New future for Boyd Theater in Bethlehem gets underway with rainy groundbreaking
Despite the showers muddying the construction site on West Broad Street in Bethlehem, nothing could rain on the city’s parade as it broke ground on the Boyd Theater’s redevelopment Tuesday afternoon under a crowded white tent. The groundbreaking signaled the commencement of a major update to Bethlehem —...
Delaware Canal Towpath Recognized As a Great Weekend Getaway Destination
The trail is known as a great destination for locals and visitors. Bucks County’s Delaware Canal Towpath is known for its natural beauty, making it a great spot for weekend excursions. Dino Ciliberti wrote about the trail for the Yardley Patch. Known as a great spot for walkers, runners,...
PhillyBite
Where Are The Best Pennsylvania Thrift Shops
- Thrift stores are a great place to find bargains on various goods. You may even find hidden treasures. And by shopping at a thrift store, you'll be helping a good cause. The Pennsylvania area is home to several thrift stores that offer a variety of goods. Philly AIDS Thrift...
Upcoming Doylestown Restaurant Approved for Liquor License by Township
The upcoming restaurant will now be able to serve alcohol.Image via iStock. A new restaurant in the Doylestown area was just approved for their liquor license, a major update in the eatery’s upcoming opening. Jeff Werner wrote about the update for the Doylestown Patch.
Hampton Times
Southampton, PA
824
Followers
1K+
Post
364K+
Views
ABOUT
Local news for Southampton, PA.https://lowerbuckstimes.com/c/southampton-news/
Comments / 0