John R. Pope, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Memorial Mass will be held Friday, October 7, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul the Apostle Church in New Middletown for John R. Pope, 81, who passed away, after a short battle with cancer, surrounded by his family on Friday, September 30 at Hampton Woods.
Raymond P. Genova, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond P. Genova, Sr., 76, passed away peacefully Tuesday, October 4, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Raymond was born March 9, 1946, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, the son of Raymond Ramzy and Viola (Stouffer) Genova. Raymond graduated from Lowellville High School in 1964. While...
Darlene Willis, Hanoverton, Ohio
HANOVERTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Darlene Willis, 74, of Hanoverton, passed away Saturday, October 1, 2022, at Continuing Healthcare of Lisbon. She was born October 20, 1947 in Salem, daughter of the late Lloyd and Velma (Knight) Willis. Darlene graduated from United High School in 1966. She worked for Summitville...
Jillian M. Marian, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jillian M. Marian, 31, passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022, from injuries sustained in a car accident on the Indiana Turnpike. She was traveling with her beloved boyfriend, Mark Pelini. Jillian, the daughter of Joseph M., Jr. and Karen Bevilacqua Marian, was born on May...
Kenneth Robert O’Rell, Sr., Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleTributes) – Kenneth Robert O’Rell, Sr., age 74 of Warren, passed away on Saturday, October 1, 2022. He was born on March 7, 1948, the son of the late Robert and Rochelle Myers O’Rell. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Jodi O’Rell Imes....
Mark V. Pelini, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mark Vincent Pelini died at the age of 31, Sunday, October 2, 2022, from injuries sustained in a car accident on the Indiana Turnpike. He was traveling with his beloved girlfriend, Jillian Marian, to play in a charity golf tournament with one of his best friends.
Kenneth Kastenhuber, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth Kastenhuber, 75, died Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at Blossom Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He was born on August 10, 1947 in Salem, son of the late Jacob and Gertrude (Zepernick) Kastenhuber. Kenneth was a 1965 graduate of Greenford High School. He worked as a...
Robert P. Havaich, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert P. Havaich, 70, of Austintown, passed away Sunday evening, October 2, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his family. Affectionately known as Bob, he was born March 30, 1952 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Charles and Elizabeth (Logar) Havaich. Bob was a graduate...
Joseph P. Jackson, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Joseph P. Jackson 90, Youngstown, departed this life on Friday, September 30, 2022 in Park Vista Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Mr. Jackson was born January 3, 1932 in Barnesville, Ohio a son of Ralph and Gertrude Goins Jackson, Sr. He attended Youngstown City Schools...
Pauline Fleming, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pauline Fleming, 97 of Youngstown, departed this life on Thursday, September 22, 2022 peacefully at Hospice House in Poland, Ohio. Ms. Fleming was born August 30, 1925 in Sparta, Georgia, a daughter of Ike and Ethel Fleming. She was a retired nurse working out of...
Thomas Lee Wade, Alliance, Ohio
ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Lee Wade, age 69, passed away Monday, October 3, 2022, at 9:55 p.m., surrounded by loved ones. Thomas was born June 28, 1953, to the late Chester and Goldie Wade. Tom was a very loving man. He enjoyed fishing and never passed up the...
Rose Marie McCulley, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) — Rose Marie McCulley, 88, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 30, 2022, at Community Skilled Nursing Home in Warren. Rose formerly resided on Burkey Road in Austintown, where she was surrounded by neighbors whom she loved dearly. She was born on April 7, 1934, in...
Bertha Irene Longstreth, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bertha Irene Longstreth, 76, of Warren, Ohio passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022, at her home. She was born May 19, 1946, in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of the late Adam Nicholas File and the late Maizie (Cochran) File. Bertha graduated from Mathews High School...
Patricia Ann Mathews, Kinsman, Ohio
KINSMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Ann Mathews, age 67, lost her battle with cancer on Monday, October 3, 2022. She was born on August 19, 1955, in Augusta, Georgia, the daughter of Hisae (Ihara) and Harry Leroy Clisby. Pat was a 1974 graduate of Joseph Badger High School. On...
Robert “Bob” Stigliano, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Robert “Bob” Stigliano, 63, passed away peacefully surrounded by his wife, children and family early Monday morning, October 3, 2022, in his home. Mr. Stigliano was born February 8, 1959, in Sharon, the second of four children to William and Caroline (Dyll) Stigliano.
Rose Marie Santangelo, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Youngstown native, Rose Marie Santangelo, 73 of Naples, Florida, passed away on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at her home that she loved. She was born on February 22, 1949, in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of her late parents, Enrico and Lucille (Bennett) Santangelo. She was...
John R. Violi, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) 0- John R. Violi, 48 years old, was born on February 26, 1974 at Saint Elizabeth’s Hospital to Karen P. LaCivita and John J. Violi. He was a lifelong resident of Hubbard and a man of many trades. John passed peacefully at his home surrounded by his loved ones on Thursday, September 29, 2022.
Paula J. Cleary, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paula J. Cleary, 67, died unexpectedly Friday, September 30, 2022. Paula was born September 3, 1955, in Youngstown, the daughter of Joseph and Norma Shick Bury. She was a 1973 graduate of Struthers High School. Paula was a homemaker, who dedicated her life to her...
Gerald L. Hogue, Darlington, PA
DARLINGTON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Gerald L. Hogue, age 84, of Darlington, Pennsylvania, died on Monday, October 3, 2022 at Good Samaritan Hospice at Heritage Valley, Beaver. He was born on December 10, 1937, in Beaver, Pennsylvania, son of the late Glenn and Geraldine Freed Hogue. Jerry was a proud...
