AEW News: Jose Writes Possible Goodbye Message to Andrade El Idolo, Miro Appearing on East New York Tonight

Dutch Mantell Thinks Roman Reigns Will Turn Face After Losing the Title, Critiques Today’s Heels
– During a recent interview with Sid Pullar III for Sportskeeda Wrestling, former WWE talent Dutch Mantell discussed the idea of Roman Reigns dropping the WWE Championship and how that will make Reigns a baby face. Below are some highlights:. On how Roman Reigns will turn face after losing the...
The Sandman Claims Vince McMahon Fired Bobby Lashley in 2007 for Complaining About His Pay
– During a recent appearance on Captain’s Corner, former WWE, ECW, and WWE wrestler The Sandman claimed that Vince McMahon actually fired Bobby Lashley back in 2007 for allegedly complaining about his pay for the WrestleMania 23 match in a Hair vs. Hair Match. The Sandman stated the following on Lashley’s match against Umaga at WrestleMania 23 (via WrestlingInc.com):
Seth Rollins and Others Pose as The Shield at WWE Live Event (Pic, Clip)
During the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event in Bismarck, ND this past Saturday, Seth Rollins, Austin Theory and The Miz did the Shield’s pose at one point. The heels were teaming against Bobby Lashley, Dolph Ziggler and Kevin Owens when the spot happened. They then tried the Shield’s triple powerbomb on Lashley, complete with Rollins mocking Roman Reigns, before Ziggler broke it up.
Andrade El Idolo Rumored to be ‘On the Outs’ With AAA Following Match With Kenny Omega
– It seems AEW star Andrade El Idolo is the subject of a great deal of controversy this week. As noted, Andrade is getting attention for comments he made during an interview with Mas Lucha, talking about an incident with Sammy Guevara, who allegedly complained backstage that Andrade hit him too hard in the ring. This led to a confrontation with Andrade asking Guevara if the two of them had a problem, and Guevara said no. During today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer discussed the interview, along with why Andrade didn’t do more shows with AAA.
Former NXT Wrestler Spotted at the WWE Performance Center
PWInsider reports that former NXT wrestler Biff Busick (aka Oney Lorcan) was spotted at the WWE Performance Center this week. He was working there as a guest coach. There’s no word on if there are any plans to bring him back full time. Busick is a former NXT tag...
411’s RAW Talk Report: 10.03.22 – Balor and Riddle Hype Extreme Rules, and More!
-I’m not going to lie as I missed most of RAW due to my Niners dominating the Rams. I love football! My Retro Review of WWF One Night Only will be up tomorrow or Wednesday. Also, I will have a recap of the new Vice show about the Territory Days that debuts tomorrow. Now for RAW Talk! Let’s get to it!
GCW War Ready Results 10.4.22: Tag Team Title Death Match, More
GCW’s latest show War Ready saw a host of death matches, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the Tokyo, Japan show below, per Cagematch:. * Jordan Oliver & Nick Wayne def. Drew Parker & Jimmy Lloyd. * Effy def. Kikutaro. * Death Match:...
Ruby Soho Shares Update on Broken Nose Surgery
– As previously reported, AEW star Ruby Soho recently announced that she was undergoing surgery for her broken nose that she suffered last month at All Out. Soho shared an update on her recovery earlier today on Twitter. It looks like she’s undergone the surgery and currently recovering. Ruby Soho...
Pick Your Poison Matches Set For WWE NXT In Two Weeks
WWE has set two Pick Your Poison matches for NXT in two weeks. On tonight’s show, Grayson Waller revealed that Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade will pick each other’s opponents for the October 18th show ahead of their Weapons Wild match at Halloween Havoc. Waller noted that the competitors could be anyone on the WWE roster, in or out of NXT.
Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle Brawl After WWE Raw Goes Off the Air (Video)
– The action continued after last night’s edition of WWE Raw went off the air with a brawl between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle. Seth Rollins came out and said no contact clause for his Fight Pit Match with Riddle expired. Riddle then came out, and the two brawled around the ring before getting into the ring. You can see a clip of the off-air promo and brawl that was posted on Twitter below.
Lince Dorado References Feud With Izzy’s Father After Comments From Bayley
As previously noted, Bayley recently took a shot at her superfan Izzy, calling her ‘the worst.’ This followed Izzy’s comments about ‘feeling attacked’ by a Bayley promo on RAW. Lince Dorado has now joined the fray, referencing his feud with Izzy’s father Cody Silagyi.
Updated WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Card
WWE has an updated lineup for NXT Halloween Havoc after this week’s episode of NXT. You can see the latest card below for the show, which takes place on October 22 and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:. * NXT Championship Match: Bron Breakker vs. Ilja Dragunov vs....
Road Dogg Says WWE Was Never Booking The New Day Just to Beat The Dudley Boyz’s Title Record
– During the latest edition of his Oh You Didn’t Know podcast (via WrestlingInc.com), WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg addressed the rumor of WWE wanting The New Day to beat the title record of The Dudley Boyz in WWE. The Dudley Boyz had nine tag team title victories in WWE. The New Day later made it to 11 tag team title reigns.
AEW Road to Washington DC Previews MJF vs. Wheeler Yuta, More
AEW heads to Washington DC this week, and the latest Road To preview looks at MJF vs. Wheeler Yuta and more. You can see the full video below, which previews this week’s tapings:
More Backstage Notes From Last Night’s WWE Raw, Some Late Changes That Were Made
– Fightful Select has a report with additional notes from last night’s episode of WWE Raw. According to the report, there were plans at one point to make The Judgment Day vs. AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio the main event for last night’s USA Network broadcast. Instead, Iyo Sky vs. Alexa Bliss was the main event, and Judgment Day vs. Rey Mysterio & AJ Styles kicked off the show.
Tony Khan On How Far AEW Has Come In The Past Three Years, Says Relationship With MJF Is ‘Very Professional’
In an interview with Variety, AEW CEO Tony Khan spoke about how far the company has come in three years, heading into tonight’s anniversary episode of Dynamite. Here are highlights:. On how far the company has come: “I think we’ve done about 160 episodes of ‘Dynamite’ now, and we’ve...
AEW News: Pre-Sale Codes For November 30th Dynamite, Limited Edition Acclaimed Shirt Announced
– The pre-sale code for next month’s episode of AEW Dynamite in Indianapolis is online. The November 30th show begins its pre-sale on Thursday at 10 AM at Ticketmaster and the code (per PWInsider) is 2XJCRT. – AEW has announced a limited edition version of The Acclaimed’s “Scissor Me...
Justin Roberts Was Told By Vince McMahon To Tone Down John Cena, Undertaker Introductions
Justin Roberts is known for some of his big introductions, and he recently recalled being told to tone some of them down by Vince McMahon. The AEW announcer appeared on Talk is Jericho and talked about how he was told to tone down his introductions for guys like John Cena and Undertaker by McMahon, and you can check out some highlights below:
WWE News: Seth Rollins Reveals His Favorite Character Gimmick, Top 10 NXT Moments
– In a post on Twitter, Seth Rollins responded to a WWE on FOX poll asking fans what their favorite version of Seth Rollins was, naming The Architect, The Authority era, Seth “Freakin'” Rollins, and Other. Rollins later responded, writing, “The Visionary, b****,” which you can see below:
