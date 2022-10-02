Read full article on original website
‘Emancipation’ Trailer Reveals Will Smith's Harrowing Journey Toward Freedom
Today Apple TV+ has announced a release date and released several pieces of media, including a trailer, for its upcoming period drama, Emancipation. The Will Smith led and produced flick will mark the actor’s return to the world of feature films following his Academy Award-winning turn as tennis pros Serena and Venus Williams’ father in King Richard. Helmed by Training Day and The Equalizer director Antoine Fuqua, the movie, which is based on a true story, will take place during the Civil War and will focus on an escaped enslaved man named Peter (Smith).
Robert Brown, 'Here Comes The Brides' Star, Dead at 95
Actor Robert Brown, best known for his numerous appearances on the small screen, has passed away. Among his numerous TV roles, Brown was best recognized for his role as Jason Bolt in the long-running ABC TV series Here Come the Brides which was set in post-Civil War America. The actor, whose active years spanned from the 40s through to the mid-90s, was 95 years old at the time of his passing.
New 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' IMAX Poster Spotlights Star Studded Cast
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is Marvel Studios’ most anticipated feature to come out this year. It’s predecessor 2018’s Black Panther has been a milestone in the superhero genre for its representation and allegories, the upcoming feature helmed by director Ryan Coogler will expand on Wakanda’s history and the legacy of its king. In a new IMAX poster revealed by the studio, fans come face to face with the glory of the afro-futurist kingdom as Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett) is seen sitting on the throne that once her husband and then her son sat on. Around her, we see our heroes M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira), and Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o).
Rian Johnson's 'Poker Face' Adds Rhea Perlman, Rowan Blanchard and Chelsea Frei
Poker Face, Peacock's upcoming series from Rian Johnson, has added a few more names to its growing cast. The latest cast members to join the Natasha Lyonne-led series include Rhea Perlman, Chelsea Frei and Rowan Blanchard, according to Deadline. It's unclear what roles they will be playing as character and plot details for the series are being kept under wraps.
‘House of the Dragon’ Trailer Shows Otto Hightower on the Iron Throne
The seventh episode of House of the Dragon titled Driftmark has aired and the mess Westeros finds itself in only seems to be deepening. A proper debacle, is it not? The episode began with the somber funeral of Laena Velaryon (Nanna Blondell) with all her family gathered around. Even the solemnity of a funeral didn’t mask the tension that exists between the warring parties in the family. As the episode progresses, Prince Aemond (Leo Ashton) bonds with Vhagar but loses an eye which leads to a stand-off between his step-sister, Rhaenyra (Emma D’ Arcy and his mother, Queen Alicent (Olivia Cooke).
'Jeepers Creepers: Reborn' Review: The Creeper Needs 23 Years of Recovery After Disgraceful Reboot
Jeepers Creepers: Reborn faced the colossal challenge of rebooting a somewhat controversial franchise. On the one hand, Reborn had to move away as far as it could from Jeepers Creeper creator Victor Salva, his history of pedophilia, and the uncomfortable sexual undertones of the Creeper. At the same time, Reborn had to please long-term fans of the franchise, who were anxiously waiting for the return to the form of the Creeper after the Jeepers Creepers 3 fiasco. As expected, this paradoxical ethos gets in the way of Reborn being a coherent experience, as it’s nigh impossible to deconstruct a franchise while still being faithful to its core elements. Surprisingly, that’s the least of Jeepers Creepers: Reborn's problems, as the franchise soft-reboot fails so spectacularly that no one will enjoy this dull and dumb movie.
'House of the Dragon' Creators Break Down the Series' Fearsome Creatures in New Featurette
In the latest episode of House of the Dragon, the divide within the Targaryens has deepened as Aemond loses an eye for gaining a dragon. With a growing number of children in the series, we can expect more dragons to be added while the divide between the Blacks and the Greens is fueled further by the politics in the seven kingdoms. In a new featurette, the makers of the series define the new age of the dragons that has come upon the fans.
AMC Theaters to Show 'Black Panther' Double Feature in November
The original Black Panther film is returning to the big screen. AMC Theatres has announced that it will be showing the film in a double feature with its sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on November 10. At the screening, guests will have a chance to get a collectible coin that is only available at the double feature. One side of the coin features the logo of the first Black Panther film, along with the Marvel Studios logo above it. The other side features the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever logo, the Marvel Studios logo, and at the bottom says "Made in Wakanda."
Netflix's 'Unsolved Mysteries' Volume 3 Trailer Reveals New Unsettling Stories
Netflix is inviting those who love mysteries, true crime, aliens, and the paranormal to gather ‘round and check out a trailer for the return of Unsolved Mysteries. That’s right, after a two-year hiatus that felt more like five, the chilling production is back to deliver more stories of unsolved cases and happenings that will rattle you to your core.
‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Season 2 Begins Production
Prime Video brought us back to Middle-earth with its high-budget series, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and it has been special to be back. Now, per The Hollywood Reporter, the second season of the show has begun filming. Rings of Power is focused on the Second...
Reese Witherspoon Developing Modern Reimagining of 'Goldilocks and the Three Bears'
A reimagination of children’s fairy tale Goldilocks and the Three Bears is in works at Reese Witherspoon and Sarah Harden’s production company Hello Sunshine in partnership with Build-A-Bear Entertainment, The Hollywood Reporter has revealed. The movie is described as a modern take on the classic tale which showcases the titular character as a “powerful female protagonist.”
'Titans' Season 4 Reveals First Look at Villains Jinx and Mother Mayhem
DC fans are gearing up for a major fall release calendar. Included in that, on the television side of things, is Titans returning for its fourth season on HBO Max. Like always, the reason to get excited about the new season are the handful of new villains the Titans will be facing. While Brother Blood will be the main villain in Season 4, two of the exciting side threats are Mother Mayhem and Jinx. Now, thanks to new concept art, we have our first look at these classic DC characters.
'Spawn' Reboot Taps 'Captain America: New World Order' and 'Joker' Writers
The Spawn reboot has its writers: Scott Silver, Malcolm Spellman, and Matthew Mixon. The trio will write a script for the long-gestating Blumhouse project, which will star Jamie Foxx. The Hollywood Reporter reveals that Blumhouse has brought the trio of writers aboard to write the latest draft of the script...
Virginia Madsen, Lori Petty & More Join Netflix's 'Obliterated' as Guest Stars
The cast for Netflix's Obliterated, which is currently in production from the creators of Cobra Kai, grows even more extensive as eleven actors have joined the upcoming action-comedy series as recurring guest roles, rounding out the ensemble for the show. In a recurring guest role, Carl Lumbly, who previously starred in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier as Isaiah Bradley, will appear as CIA Director Langdon, the boss and mentor to Ava, played by Shelley Hennig (Unfriended).
‘Armageddon Time’: Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything You Need to Know
A biopic about a legendary personality tells you what their life was all about. But an autobiography delves deeper into what and how those people felt in their life’s journey. Before Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans opens in theaters everywhere, filmmaker James Gray will tell audiences a story of his adolescent years in Armageddon Time.
Theo Rossi Joins Taron Egerton and Sofia Carson in Netflix Thriller 'Carry On'
Theo Rossi has boarded the ensemble cast Netflix’s Carry On opposite Jason Bateman, and Taron Egerton, Deadline has reported. The movie previously cast Purple Heart star Sofia Carson, and Harder They Fall breakout star Danielle Deadwyler. Carry On follows a young TSA agent, Ethan Kopek who gets blackmailed by a mysterious traveler to let a dangerous package slip through security and onto a Christmas Day flight. The feature is being helmed by Spanish-American filmmaker Jaume Collet-Serra who is directing with a screenplay from TJ Fixman (Ratchet & Clank, Popeye), who penned the first draft while the finishing touches are given by Michael Green (Kings, Blade Runner 2049).
Richard Linklater's 'Hitman' Adds Retta, Molly Bernard & More as Production Begins
Richard Linklater's latest movie, Hitman, has begun production. Joining leads Glen Powell and Adria Arjona in the film are three new additions to the cast; Retta, Austin Amelio, and Molly Bernard. Deadline reports that filming on the action comedy has commenced in New Orleans. Based on a non-fiction Texas Monthly...
'Chucky' Creator Don Mancini Talks Season 2 and Creating Mystery With 72 Potential Chucky Dolls on the Loose
Chucky is back! Season 2 of the killer doll TV series, based on the Child's Play films, returns to Syfy Channel after killing a large amount of the first season's cast. (Gotta respect a slasher series with a high body count!) In Season 2 of Chucky, a ghastly accident sends...
Unlock Clive Barker's "Hellhound Heart" With New 'Hellraiser' Documentary on Screambox
If you don't want to solve the Lament Configuration and want to view the Cenobites from a safe distance, breathe easy. The all-new ad-free horror streaming platform, SCREAMBOX, has an exclusive Hellraiser documentary ready for your viewing pleasure. Leviathan: The Story of Hellraiser and Hellbound: Hellraiser II, takes fans on...
New 'Alexander and Terrible Horrible No Good Very Bad Day' Movie Coming to Disney+
Disney is preparing to take us on yet another fun ride with a new adaptation of Judith Viorst’s classic children's book Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day. The movie will star Eva Longoria (Desperate Housewives) and George Lopez (The George Lopez Show), according to The Hollywood Reporter.
