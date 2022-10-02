ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Wilson rallies Jets past Pickett, Steelers 24-20

By Will Graves, Associated Press
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LvMWk_0iJFtvp500

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Breece Hall ran for a 2-yard touchdown with 16 seconds remaining and Zach Wilson and the New York Jets spoiled Kenny Pickett’s debut in Pittsburgh by rallying for a 24-20 victory over the Steelers.

The Jets won in Pittsburgh for the second time in franchise history after Wilson took the Jets 65 yards in 10 plays for the winning score.

Wilson finished 18 of 36 for 252 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions in his season debut. He also became the first quarterback in Jets history to catch a touchdown.

Pickett provided a spark for the Steelers becoming the first quarterback in NFL history to run for a pair of touchdowns in his debut.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Wilson, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#Nfl#American Football#The New York Jets#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WKBN

WKBN

49K+
Followers
26K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy