Tulsa, OK

KTUL

Tulsa police searching for two men after downtown burglary

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is searching for two men who are suspected of burglarizing a Home Depot near 11th and Peoria. Officers say on Sept. 29, two men came into the store and began loading a cart full of merchandise. One of the men went outside to wait in a white Volkswagen.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Bartlesville Police Department K9 to be laid to rest

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Bartlesville Police Department announced that one of their K9s, Sid, will be put to rest on Saturday, Oct. 8. Sid and Corporal Ryan Deshields have been working together since April 2019. Sid was diagnosed with an inoperable form of cancer. A police escort will...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police to host Faith and Blue Weekend with free events open to public

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is hosting a series of free events for National Faith and Blue Weekend. Faith and Blue was started in 2020 to facilitate safer, stronger, more just, and unified communities. They do this by directly enabling local partnerships among law enforcement professionals,...
TULSA, OK
Tulsa, OK
Tulsa, OK
KTUL

Gilcrease Museum artwork installed at LaFortune park

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A new installation was unveiled at LaFortune Park Friday morning. District 3 Commissioner Kelly Dunkerley, Chief Deputy Darren Gantz, Gilcrease Museum, and Tulsa County staff all helped and attended the unveiling. A "Forest Scene" by Pop Challee is available for viewing as part of the...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Dutch Bros Coffee coming to Sapulpa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Dutch Bros Coffee is coming to Sapulpa. The coffee chain just submitted permits to start building their sign with the City of Sapulpa, at 115 East Taft Street. This is the fifth Dutch Bros Coffee location to pop up in the Tulsa area in recent...
SAPULPA, OK
KTUL

TFD creates fundraiser for former Fire Marshal Terry McGee

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Fire Department has created a GoFundMe fundraiser for former TFD Fire Marshal Terry McGee. McGee tragically lost his life after a boating accident on Lake Skiatook. TFD says they are raising money to cover the funeral and memorial costs for McGee's family. Any...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

29-year-old man killed in single-vehicle crash on I-44 in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — One man has died following a single-vehicle collision on I-44 near Lewis Avenue in Tulsa County. Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that 29-year-old Mitchell Dewayne Agent of Okmulgee was pronounced dead at the scene. On Oct. 8, at approximately 6:45 p.m., Agent drove off the road...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

McLain students head back to class after fatal shooting

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Students at Tulsa’s McLain High School are back in class today for the first time all week. The north Tulsa community gathered to welcome them back with open arms----standing #MclainStrong. Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Deborah Gist says this reaction was expected. “McLain is...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Ed Darby Foundation commits $50,000 to McLain High School

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Ed Darby Foundation announced that it will be committing $50,000 to McLain High School to help support the students and community after a shooting during the school's homecoming football game killed a 17-year-old McLain student. The foundation committed $25,000 and is asking the community...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Up With Trees hosts Human Nature fundraiser at Woodward park

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Saturday, October 8, Up With Trees held a family-friendly outdoor event at Woodward Park. At the Human Nature fundraiser, there were interactive activities and an engaging section of Tulsa's local businesses. Live entertainment was available for attendees to enjoy by local favorite Count Tutu,...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa Trails West set for weekend opening on Lookout Mountain

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — It's a little slice of the past on Lookout Mountain. A horse-drawn carriage is just one of the many things you can do at Tulsa Trails West when it opens this weekend in West Tulsa. "Hey man, this is all fun," said TTW Manager Greg...
TULSA, OK

