KTUL
Tulsa police searching for two men after downtown burglary
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is searching for two men who are suspected of burglarizing a Home Depot near 11th and Peoria. Officers say on Sept. 29, two men came into the store and began loading a cart full of merchandise. One of the men went outside to wait in a white Volkswagen.
KTUL
Broken Arrow police ask for information regarding unsolved 2021 murder
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Broken Arrow Police Department is asking for more information from the public regarding a November 2021 homicide in which a woman was found dead in her home. On Nov. 14 2021, BAPD conducted a welfare check at a home near Aspen Avenue and Houston...
KTUL
Bartlesville Police Department K9 to be laid to rest
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Bartlesville Police Department announced that one of their K9s, Sid, will be put to rest on Saturday, Oct. 8. Sid and Corporal Ryan Deshields have been working together since April 2019. Sid was diagnosed with an inoperable form of cancer. A police escort will...
KTUL
Tulsa police to host Faith and Blue Weekend with free events open to public
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is hosting a series of free events for National Faith and Blue Weekend. Faith and Blue was started in 2020 to facilitate safer, stronger, more just, and unified communities. They do this by directly enabling local partnerships among law enforcement professionals,...
KTUL
Wagoner County to install license plate reading devices to solve, reduce crime
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Wagoner County Sheriff's Office announced that they will be installing ten Flock Safety automated license plate reading cameras in strategic areas around the county. WCSO says these devices will help to solve and reduce crime in the community. They serve to assist law enforcement...
KTUL
Gilcrease Museum artwork installed at LaFortune park
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A new installation was unveiled at LaFortune Park Friday morning. District 3 Commissioner Kelly Dunkerley, Chief Deputy Darren Gantz, Gilcrease Museum, and Tulsa County staff all helped and attended the unveiling. A "Forest Scene" by Pop Challee is available for viewing as part of the...
KTUL
McLain High School shooting suspect in custody, will be charged as adult
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) -- An arrest warrant has been issued for a suspect in connection to the McLain High School shooting. Niavien Lee Golden, 16, allegedly pulled out a gun and fired at the end of a homecoming game on September 30. Homicide victim Terron Yarbrough was shot in the...
KTUL
Tulsa police searching for men suspected of road rage, injuring one with machete
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police responded to an early morning road rage attack near I-244 and South Harvard Avenue just past 7 a.m. on October 6. Police say the victim was driving a pickup truck when he pulled off the highway. Three suspects pulled off the highway as...
KTUL
Dutch Bros Coffee coming to Sapulpa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Dutch Bros Coffee is coming to Sapulpa. The coffee chain just submitted permits to start building their sign with the City of Sapulpa, at 115 East Taft Street. This is the fifth Dutch Bros Coffee location to pop up in the Tulsa area in recent...
KTUL
TFD creates fundraiser for former Fire Marshal Terry McGee
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Fire Department has created a GoFundMe fundraiser for former TFD Fire Marshal Terry McGee. McGee tragically lost his life after a boating accident on Lake Skiatook. TFD says they are raising money to cover the funeral and memorial costs for McGee's family. Any...
KTUL
Could Tulsa Public Schools's board have done more to prevent shooting?
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Two Tulsa Public Schools board members say they tried to get the school board to address safety concerns before the McLain High School shooting, but they were ignored. "This is a tragedy. A child died because, and again, I can’t say we would have saved...
KTUL
29-year-old man killed in single-vehicle crash on I-44 in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — One man has died following a single-vehicle collision on I-44 near Lewis Avenue in Tulsa County. Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that 29-year-old Mitchell Dewayne Agent of Okmulgee was pronounced dead at the scene. On Oct. 8, at approximately 6:45 p.m., Agent drove off the road...
KTUL
Felony suspect arrested after injuring two Stillwater police officers
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Stillwater Police Department received a call about a physical domestic investigation on Oct. 4, just past 9 p.m. When officers arrived at the home near 5900 West 7th Avenue, they found an injured woman who was identified as the suspect's mother. Suspect Michael McGee ran...
KTUL
McLain students head back to class after fatal shooting
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Students at Tulsa’s McLain High School are back in class today for the first time all week. The north Tulsa community gathered to welcome them back with open arms----standing #MclainStrong. Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Deborah Gist says this reaction was expected. “McLain is...
KTUL
Tulsa man arrested after allegedly beating 14-year-old, booked for drug trafficking
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police arrested a 14-year-old girl and a man after responding to calls alleging the man was beating her Thursday. Around 7 p.m., 911 received multiple calls reporting a man was beating a teenage girl near East Admiral Place and South Sheridan. When officers arrived,...
KTUL
Ed Darby Foundation commits $50,000 to McLain High School
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Ed Darby Foundation announced that it will be committing $50,000 to McLain High School to help support the students and community after a shooting during the school's homecoming football game killed a 17-year-old McLain student. The foundation committed $25,000 and is asking the community...
KTUL
Up With Trees hosts Human Nature fundraiser at Woodward park
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Saturday, October 8, Up With Trees held a family-friendly outdoor event at Woodward Park. At the Human Nature fundraiser, there were interactive activities and an engaging section of Tulsa's local businesses. Live entertainment was available for attendees to enjoy by local favorite Count Tutu,...
KTUL
Wagoner police officer stops man from swallowing lethal dose of fentanyl, police say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Wagoner Police Department arrested a man after he attempted to swallow fentanyl, WPD said. Officers say they stopped the man, James Wells, for a city ordinance violation while riding a bicycle. Wells then admitted to having paraphernalia on his person and police said they noticed him trying to conceal something.
KTUL
Tulsa Trails West set for weekend opening on Lookout Mountain
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — It's a little slice of the past on Lookout Mountain. A horse-drawn carriage is just one of the many things you can do at Tulsa Trails West when it opens this weekend in West Tulsa. "Hey man, this is all fun," said TTW Manager Greg...
KTUL
2-year-old in critical condition after being hit by vehicle in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) - Tulsa police say they are investigating after a toddler was hit by a car Thursday night near 46th Street North and Peoria. Officers say the child ran into the street and was hit. This is a developing story.
