411mania.com
Dutch Mantell Thinks Roman Reigns Will Turn Face After Losing the Title, Critiques Today’s Heels
– During a recent interview with Sid Pullar III for Sportskeeda Wrestling, former WWE talent Dutch Mantell discussed the idea of Roman Reigns dropping the WWE Championship and how that will make Reigns a baby face. Below are some highlights:. On how Roman Reigns will turn face after losing the...
411mania.com
FREEDOMS/GCW 13th Anniversary Results From Tokyo (SPOILERS)
FREEDOMS held its 13th anniversary show last night at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan, which was co-promoted with GCW. The show was taped to air on SamuraiTV later this month. Here are results, via Cagematch:. * Dragon Libre & Kamui def. Jun Masaoka & Rekka. * ERE (Dobunezumi Fukki &...
411mania.com
Ruby Soho Shares Update on Broken Nose Surgery
– As previously reported, AEW star Ruby Soho recently announced that she was undergoing surgery for her broken nose that she suffered last month at All Out. Soho shared an update on her recovery earlier today on Twitter. It looks like she’s undergone the surgery and currently recovering. Ruby Soho...
411mania.com
AEW News: Pre-Sale Codes For November 30th Dynamite, Limited Edition Acclaimed Shirt Announced
– The pre-sale code for next month’s episode of AEW Dynamite in Indianapolis is online. The November 30th show begins its pre-sale on Thursday at 10 AM at Ticketmaster and the code (per PWInsider) is 2XJCRT. – AEW has announced a limited edition version of The Acclaimed’s “Scissor Me...
411mania.com
Dave Meltzer Thinks Warner Bros. Discovery Is Holding Up A New ROH TV Show
In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Dave Meltzer spoke about why he believes Tony Khan hasn’t started a new ROH TV show, noting Warner Bros. Discovery may be holding things up. He said: “I think we’re waiting on a TV deal. I don’t know how easy it is. It’s...
411mania.com
Carmella Says Explicit Video Circulating Online Was Altered, Woman In It Isn’t Her
Carmella trended on Twitter yesterday when an explicit video that was said to be of her and Corey Graves leaked online. However, according to the woman herself, it’s not her. Fans had claimed that the tattoo the man in the video has is the same as Graves’, but the tattoo was added digitally and doesn’t match the original video. Carmella wrote:
411mania.com
Seth Rollins and Others Pose as The Shield at WWE Live Event (Pic, Clip)
During the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event in Bismarck, ND this past Saturday, Seth Rollins, Austin Theory and The Miz did the Shield’s pose at one point. The heels were teaming against Bobby Lashley, Dolph Ziggler and Kevin Owens when the spot happened. They then tried the Shield’s triple powerbomb on Lashley, complete with Rollins mocking Roman Reigns, before Ziggler broke it up.
411mania.com
Former NXT Wrestler Spotted at the WWE Performance Center
PWInsider reports that former NXT wrestler Biff Busick (aka Oney Lorcan) was spotted at the WWE Performance Center this week. He was working there as a guest coach. There’s no word on if there are any plans to bring him back full time. Busick is a former NXT tag...
411mania.com
Tales From the Territories Draws 113,000 Viewers for Series Premiere
– Per Showbuzz Daily, last night’s series premiere of Tales From the Territories, the new wrestling docuseries from the creators of Dark Side of the Ring, drew 113,000 viewers for its debut episode. The show drew an average 0.05 rating in the P18-49 demographic. Tales From the Territories ranked...
411mania.com
WWE News: Stock Closes At Three-Year High, Carmelo Hayes Beats Oro Mensah On NXT
– WWE’s stock price closed at its highest point in just over three years on Tuesday. The closing price for WWE stock today was $74.12, up $2.01 (2.79%) from the previous close. That makes the highest closing price since it closed at $75.91 on September 17th, 2019. The stock...
411mania.com
AEW News: Tony Khan Hypes Storyline Coming Full Circle Tonight, Live Shopping Auction Set for Tonight, Pre-Show Meet & Greet
– AEW President & CEO Tony Khan took to Twitter yesterday, hyping up the tag team match on tonight’s three-year anniversary show for Dynamite, featuring Bryan Danielson teaming up with Daniel Garcia against Sammy Guevara and Chris Jericho. He wrote the following:. Bryan/Garcia have a bond forged in combat...
411mania.com
GCW War Ready Results 10.4.22: Tag Team Title Death Match, More
GCW’s latest show War Ready saw a host of death matches, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the Tokyo, Japan show below, per Cagematch:. * Jordan Oliver & Nick Wayne def. Drew Parker & Jimmy Lloyd. * Effy def. Kikutaro. * Death Match:...
411mania.com
Sammy Guevara & Andrade El Idolo Online Argument ‘Frustrated’ Several People in AEW
Andrade El Idolo and Sammy Guevara’s online back and forth drew some frustration with several people in AEW, according to a new report. As reported, the two got in a heated argument on Twitter after El Idolo said during an interview that Guevara had complained that he hit him too hard in the ring. Guevara took shots at his fellow AEW star online over it, calling El Idolo a “jobber” and a “favor hire” which escalated as Andrade said he said it to Guevara’s face, which Guevara claimed was a lie. Guevara at one point told Andrade to “Just go back to Wwe like we all know you want to do & f**k off,” while Jose the Assistant confirmed Andrade’s side of the story.
411mania.com
Tony Khan On How Far AEW Has Come In The Past Three Years, Says Relationship With MJF Is ‘Very Professional’
In an interview with Variety, AEW CEO Tony Khan spoke about how far the company has come in three years, heading into tonight’s anniversary episode of Dynamite. Here are highlights:. On how far the company has come: “I think we’ve done about 160 episodes of ‘Dynamite’ now, and we’ve...
411mania.com
Former Marvel Comics Writer Hired As WWE Longterm Creative Director, Reportedly Behind White Rabbit Teases
WWE has reportedly brought in a writer for Marvel Comics, who is the man behind the White Rabbit teasers. Fightful Select reports that Rob Fee began work for the company in September and officially signing on this week as the Director of Longterm Creative. Fee wrote Marvel’s Avengers Halloween Special in October of 2019 as well as Red Goblin: Red Death #1 and has worked on shows for Crypt TV, Netflix, Disney, and more. Fee has confirmed the news, updating his Twitter bio to read “Director of Longterm Creative at WWE.”
411mania.com
WWE News: Seth Rollins Reveals His Favorite Character Gimmick, Top 10 NXT Moments
– In a post on Twitter, Seth Rollins responded to a WWE on FOX poll asking fans what their favorite version of Seth Rollins was, naming The Architect, The Authority era, Seth “Freakin'” Rollins, and Other. Rollins later responded, writing, “The Visionary, b****,” which you can see below:
411mania.com
Road Dogg Says WWE Was Never Booking The New Day Just to Beat The Dudley Boyz’s Title Record
– During the latest edition of his Oh You Didn’t Know podcast (via WrestlingInc.com), WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg addressed the rumor of WWE wanting The New Day to beat the title record of The Dudley Boyz in WWE. The Dudley Boyz had nine tag team title victories in WWE. The New Day later made it to 11 tag team title reigns.
411mania.com
Tony Khan On Criticism Of the Lack of Build on AEW TV, Using Open Challenges
Tony Khan has seen some of the criticism of AEW’s building of storylines, and he recently responded to those critiques. On the latest episode of Busted Open Radio, Khan was asked about criticism of the amount of low-build matches that he’s booked including things like open challenges. You can check out highlights from his comments below, per Wrestling Inc:
