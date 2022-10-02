ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Comments / 0

Related
411mania.com

FREEDOMS/GCW 13th Anniversary Results From Tokyo (SPOILERS)

FREEDOMS held its 13th anniversary show last night at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan, which was co-promoted with GCW. The show was taped to air on SamuraiTV later this month. Here are results, via Cagematch:. * Dragon Libre & Kamui def. Jun Masaoka & Rekka. * ERE (Dobunezumi Fukki &...
COMBAT SPORTS
411mania.com

Ruby Soho Shares Update on Broken Nose Surgery

– As previously reported, AEW star Ruby Soho recently announced that she was undergoing surgery for her broken nose that she suffered last month at All Out. Soho shared an update on her recovery earlier today on Twitter. It looks like she’s undergone the surgery and currently recovering. Ruby Soho...
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dwayne Johnson
411mania.com

Dave Meltzer Thinks Warner Bros. Discovery Is Holding Up A New ROH TV Show

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Dave Meltzer spoke about why he believes Tony Khan hasn’t started a new ROH TV show, noting Warner Bros. Discovery may be holding things up. He said: “I think we’re waiting on a TV deal. I don’t know how easy it is. It’s...
WWE
411mania.com

Carmella Says Explicit Video Circulating Online Was Altered, Woman In It Isn’t Her

Carmella trended on Twitter yesterday when an explicit video that was said to be of her and Corey Graves leaked online. However, according to the woman herself, it’s not her. Fans had claimed that the tattoo the man in the video has is the same as Graves’, but the tattoo was added digitally and doesn’t match the original video. Carmella wrote:
WWE
411mania.com

Seth Rollins and Others Pose as The Shield at WWE Live Event (Pic, Clip)

During the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event in Bismarck, ND this past Saturday, Seth Rollins, Austin Theory and The Miz did the Shield’s pose at one point. The heels were teaming against Bobby Lashley, Dolph Ziggler and Kevin Owens when the spot happened. They then tried the Shield’s triple powerbomb on Lashley, complete with Rollins mocking Roman Reigns, before Ziggler broke it up.
BISMARCK, ND
411mania.com

Former NXT Wrestler Spotted at the WWE Performance Center

PWInsider reports that former NXT wrestler Biff Busick (aka Oney Lorcan) was spotted at the WWE Performance Center this week. He was working there as a guest coach. There’s no word on if there are any plans to bring him back full time. Busick is a former NXT tag...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Ornament#Njpw Royal Quest#Combat#Njpw Royal Quest Ii#Hallmark Com
411mania.com

Tales From the Territories Draws 113,000 Viewers for Series Premiere

– Per Showbuzz Daily, last night’s series premiere of Tales From the Territories, the new wrestling docuseries from the creators of Dark Side of the Ring, drew 113,000 viewers for its debut episode. The show drew an average 0.05 rating in the P18-49 demographic. Tales From the Territories ranked...
TV & VIDEOS
411mania.com

GCW War Ready Results 10.4.22: Tag Team Title Death Match, More

GCW’s latest show War Ready saw a host of death matches, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the Tokyo, Japan show below, per Cagematch:. * Jordan Oliver & Nick Wayne def. Drew Parker & Jimmy Lloyd. * Effy def. Kikutaro. * Death Match:...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
411mania.com

Sammy Guevara & Andrade El Idolo Online Argument ‘Frustrated’ Several People in AEW

Andrade El Idolo and Sammy Guevara’s online back and forth drew some frustration with several people in AEW, according to a new report. As reported, the two got in a heated argument on Twitter after El Idolo said during an interview that Guevara had complained that he hit him too hard in the ring. Guevara took shots at his fellow AEW star online over it, calling El Idolo a “jobber” and a “favor hire” which escalated as Andrade said he said it to Guevara’s face, which Guevara claimed was a lie. Guevara at one point told Andrade to “Just go back to Wwe like we all know you want to do & f**k off,” while Jose the Assistant confirmed Andrade’s side of the story.
WWE
411mania.com

Former Marvel Comics Writer Hired As WWE Longterm Creative Director, Reportedly Behind White Rabbit Teases

WWE has reportedly brought in a writer for Marvel Comics, who is the man behind the White Rabbit teasers. Fightful Select reports that Rob Fee began work for the company in September and officially signing on this week as the Director of Longterm Creative. Fee wrote Marvel’s Avengers Halloween Special in October of 2019 as well as Red Goblin: Red Death #1 and has worked on shows for Crypt TV, Netflix, Disney, and more. Fee has confirmed the news, updating his Twitter bio to read “Director of Longterm Creative at WWE.”
WWE
411mania.com

WWE News: Seth Rollins Reveals His Favorite Character Gimmick, Top 10 NXT Moments

– In a post on Twitter, Seth Rollins responded to a WWE on FOX poll asking fans what their favorite version of Seth Rollins was, naming The Architect, The Authority era, Seth “Freakin'” Rollins, and Other. Rollins later responded, writing, “The Visionary, b****,” which you can see below:
WWE
411mania.com

Tony Khan On Criticism Of the Lack of Build on AEW TV, Using Open Challenges

Tony Khan has seen some of the criticism of AEW’s building of storylines, and he recently responded to those critiques. On the latest episode of Busted Open Radio, Khan was asked about criticism of the amount of low-build matches that he’s booked including things like open challenges. You can check out highlights from his comments below, per Wrestling Inc:
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy