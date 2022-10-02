Ran into Joe Pieratt, who recently purchased the Three Friends & Co. building on the west side of the Magnolia Square. That’s our cattycorner neighbor. He is remodeling the building for use as rental property. He has a client but said he doesn’t want to steal the client’s thunder as to what will become of the property. We will know in due course. The square is a wonderful location for retail or professional businesses, new or well established. There’s a great range of sizes, too. Joe’s building has about 3,200 square feet. Reporter Mansion is about 2,100 square feet. 104-106 N. Washington – the former Central Hub which is effectively one building – is 6,300 square feet. As buildings have been sold, resold and remodeled through the years, the square footage has changed as holes have been punched through walls, or walled back up again.

MAGNOLIA, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO