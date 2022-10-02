Read full article on original website
Both sides of Texarkana were partying the blocks with the cops
TEXARKANA, USA – Both sides of the line in Texarkana were partying the blocks with the cops for the 2022 National Night Out. KTBS visited "We are Washington" in Texarkana, Ark. where vendor booths, snow cones, bounce houses, music and fun were readily available to all visiting, meeting and greeting Officer Marcos Luna and officer-in-training Jason Tellez in Beat Three.
Harvest Food Bank Heads Back Out This Week To Columbia County, AR
Harvest Regional Food Bank gets back out on the road this week to distribute emergency food boxes for Columbia County, Arkansas residents only, this Wednesday, October 5, 2022, starting at 9 AM. The location where the Harvest truck will be parked is 102 E. Main St., in Waldo, Arkansas, right...
Food Truck Fridays are back for the month of October
Food truck Fridays are back, for the month of October starting Friday, October 7th from 11 AM to 1 PM. Come out each Friday in October and enjoy various cuisines and sweet treats at the newly renovated Court House square in downtown Texarkana. Tables, chairs and tents provided by the City will allow patrons to enjoy their delicious food and the wonderful weather.
Texarkana DAR Chapter participates in veterans memorial dedication
FOREMAN, Ark. – The Texarkana Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution participated in a veterans memorial dedication honoring two World War II veterans at Foreman High School in Arkansas today. U.S. Navy Fireman First Class Samuel Cyrus Steiner and U.S. Navy Petty Officer First Class Charles Jackson French...
National Night Out: Fighting crime while building community trust
SHREVEPORT, La. - There is strength in numbers and once again, neighbors throughout the nation and the ArkLaTex will be joining forces Tuesday night for a celebration of National Night Out against crime and drugs. Residents will be throwing "going away parties for crime" featuring visits from police, firefighters, and city officials. The event is ramping back up after a pandemic pause.
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Tuesday, October 4, 2022: It will be something
Ran into Joe Pieratt, who recently purchased the Three Friends & Co. building on the west side of the Magnolia Square. That’s our cattycorner neighbor. He is remodeling the building for use as rental property. He has a client but said he doesn’t want to steal the client’s thunder as to what will become of the property. We will know in due course. The square is a wonderful location for retail or professional businesses, new or well established. There’s a great range of sizes, too. Joe’s building has about 3,200 square feet. Reporter Mansion is about 2,100 square feet. 104-106 N. Washington – the former Central Hub which is effectively one building – is 6,300 square feet. As buildings have been sold, resold and remodeled through the years, the square footage has changed as holes have been punched through walls, or walled back up again.
New BCPD chief meets SPD chief for the first time
BOSSIER CITY, La. - Local leaders and law enforcement from both sides of the river got together Wednesday in Bossier for a meet-and-greet. Mayor Tommy Chandler organized the meeting to have new Police Chief Daniel Haugen meet Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith. The two men had never met in person before then.
Texarkana, Ark. gets new police chief
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) — The Texarkana, Arkansas, Police Department has a new police chief. Michael Kramm will start as chief Oct. 24. Kramm was selected from more than 39 applicants after a nationwide search with input from interviews by community leaders, law enforcement and city department heads. “The number...
The Bling is back for Hospice of Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Texas – The bling is back for Hospice of Texarkana Saturday evening, at the Texarkana, Texas Convention Center, holding their 13th Annual Jeans & Bling Fundraiser after a two-year hiatus due to COVID. Casey Hitchcock, the billing coordinator for Hospice said, “Tonight is a fundraiser and we do...
Where in the ArkLaTex? Jefferson, Tx
JEFFERSON, Texas - KTBS 3's Rick Rowe has the week off, so Patrick Dennis is picking up Rick's Where in the ArkLaTex? duties. He headed to Jefferson, Texas. The first stop was to check out the 6th Annual Shady Ladies Witches of Jefferson Dance benefiting Shriners Children's Hospital in Shreveport. It's every Friday and Saturday evening in October at 6:30pm and 7:00pm. Donations are welcome. It's at 118 E Henderson St., Jefferson, Texas. Call 903-665-8966 or visit The Shady Ladies Witches of Jefferson Facebook page.
Emergency disaster drill set for Wednesday at Shreveport Regional Airport
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport Regional Airport will conduct a full-scale emergency disaster drill exercise Wednesday morning which will simulate an aircraft accident. The Shreveport Airport Authority and the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness will partner with emergency response providers from Shreveport, Caddo Parish, Louisiana State Police and Barksdale Air Force Base. The airport will remain open for normal operations throughout the drill.
Tasty Tuesday: National Taco Day at Tacos 4 Life
TEXARKANA, Texas - Tuesday, Oct. 4 is National Taco Day, so celebrate appropriately. KTBS 3'…
"I still hear voices from Vietnam:" County Judge Jerry Crane braved the battlefields
HOPE, Ark. -- Those John Wayne war movies that Jerry Crane watched, and his upbringing, inspired him to want to help his country in battle. He left high school early in 1967 to go to Vietnam. The two tours that young paratrooper would endure are never far from mind. "We...
Taylor Parker found guilty of capital murder
A jury in Bowie County has found Taylor Parker guilty of capital murder in the death of Reagan Hancock and the kidnapping and murder of her unborn baby, Braxlynn Sage Hancock.
The Shady Ladies Witches of Jefferson
JEFFERSON, Texas - KTBS 3's Rick Rowe has the week off, so Patrick Dennis is picking up Rick…
Texarkana ISD teacher arrested, fired for alleged inappropriate relationship with student
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - A former teacher with the Texarkana Independent School District (TISD) in east Texas has been arrested. Police say Brandon Sams, 46, was arrested on several charges related to an inappropriate relationship with a student. He was employed with the school district as a band instructor and was fired Sept. 26. Police say the district is cooperating with the investigation.
County offices begin moving back into Miller County Courthouse after flooding in ‘21 winter storm
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Monday, Oct. 3 was move-in day for the refurbished Miller County Courthouse in Texarkana. In February of 2021, the building was flooded when water pipes burst during an ice storm. Since then, county offices have been located at various locations throughout the City of Texarkana. Although renovations are still in progress, the first floor of the building is now up and running. The circuit clerk and county judge offices were the first to reopen for business.
1 dead, 1 in custody after fist fight in Lafayette County
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - Stamps police responded to a call at around 4 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3. The incident occurred in the 800 block of McCoy Street. Officials say Chief Orlando Dennis broke up a fist fight between two men. Alexander McGraw, 34, was taken into custody, while Winnfred Madison, 50, needed medical treatment.
John Deere Hay Baler Stolen In Titus County Recovered
In May of 2021, Titus County Sheriff’s Office opened an investigation into the theft of a John Deere Model 460M hay baler from the eastern portion of Titus County. The department investigated to locate the nearly new hay baler worth over $40,000. Titus County Sheriff’s Investigators joined forces with Special Rangers from the Texas and Southwest Cattle Grower’s Association looking for leads. At one point, investigators conducted aerial searches for the stolen baler to no avail.
Greenwood Repo Man and Trucker Involved in Wild Shootout
A pretty wild scene at a storage facility in Greenwood. Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office was called to the scene of the storage facility after a shootout between a repo man and truck driver. The repo man had shown up to the storage facility to repossess two big-rigs, when he was...
