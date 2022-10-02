ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Digital Trends

Grab this LG 55-inch OLED TV deal from Walmart and save $400

Having an amazing television can totally transform your home viewing experience. OLED TV deals are definitely worth jumping on when they come around, and right now there’s a pretty great one happening at Walmart on an LG 55-inch A2 Series 4K OLED TV. Originally $1,298, it’s on sale right now for only $897, saving you over $400 off the total price. This is one of the best 4K TV deals we’ve seen lately, so keep reading to find out why you should grab one of these TVs before the deal disappears.
The Hollywood Reporter

Amazon Prime Day Returns in October — Here’s Everything You Need to Know Before You Shop

In addition to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Amazon Prime Day has become yet another Super Bowl for online deal hunters — and now the e-commerce giant hopes to compete with both with another two-day shopping event this year. After returning to its traditional July dates earlier this year, Amazon is introducing Prime Early Access, a new two-day pre-holiday shopping event that will take place Oct. 11 and 12 exclusively for members. The company says the fall blowout will include “a Top 100 list of some of the season’s most popular and giftable items” across every category.More from The Hollywood ReporterThe...
Yahoo!

Psst...Amazon has a secret coupon page — save up to 50%

Super-savvy old-school coupon clippers can make an art form out of saving money. And though you may think online shopping doesn't quite allow for the same form of self-expression, you'd be wrong. At least when it comes to Amazon, which has one place where you can access a bounty of coupons — just like thumbing through the newspaper in olden times! You can see what coupons are available, search for coupons from your favorite brands and generally revel in the thrill of saving. Amazon's secret page of coupons is available to you anytime. (Get a load of the categories list on the left column!)
Android Police

YouTube TV subscribers can now skip the 85-channel package and go a la carte

Despite multiple hurdles, YouTube TV has emerged as America's largest live streaming service, thanks to its versatile plan offerings. The Google-owned company has also set out to make its live TV streaming platform perform better for more users with the recent inclusion of 5.1 audio support on Apple TV and Fire TV. Well, YouTube TV is getting another big update this week, as the service is now allowing users to subscribe to individual channels and services, bypassing the need to sign onto the entire channel package.
CNET

Best TVs to Give for the Holidays 2022

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas. The holidays are fast approaching and if you're considering giving that special someone a TV, it's best to plan early. The prices for TVs typically begin falling in the fall leading up to Black Friday, and you can take advantage of TV deals and discounts for the rest of the year. The tough part is figuring out which TV to give that lucky recipient (or, let's face it, yourself), but we can help. Our picks for the best TV of 2022, based on hands-on comparison tests in our lab, can help you find the perfect set to give or get this holiday season.
GOBankingRates

Food Stamps: Amazon Opens New Savings Portal for SNAP EBT Users

Previously, Amazon introduced half-price Prime memberships for SNAP EBT recipients. Now, in an attempt to make its services even more accessible to consumers, the e-commerce giant has launched Amazon Access, a portal for SNAP EBT users and anyone else looking to save money. Learn: Surprising Things You Can Buy With...
The Hollywood Reporter

Target’s Early Black Friday Sale Is Here to Compete with Amazon Prime Day 2.0 Starting This Week

Target is getting a head start on Black Friday with its own three-day shopping event to rival Amazon Prime Early Access, the e-commerce giant’s kick-off to the holiday shopping season. The Minneapolis-based mass retailer’s second Deal Days will run from Oct. 6-8, three days earlier than Amazon’s two-day event. This week’s savings event marks the first time that Target has hosted two Deal Days within a year, and will likely be among many other Prime Day in October alternative sales geared towards attracting discount-seeking shoppers away from Amazon. Ahead, keep reading for everything you need to know about Target’s fall sale,...
itechpost.com

Hulu Hikes Prices for Ad-Supported, Ad-Free Monthly Plans

Enjoying the streaming fix on Hulu is now more expensive, with the streaming platform hiking its ad-supported monthly subscription rates to $7.99 from $6.99 or $79.99 annually) and its ad-free monthly plan to $14.99 from $12.99. Prices for Hulu bundled plans with ESPN Plus and Disney Plus remain the same,...
ZDNet

Ditch the Fire Stick: Google Chromecast just hit $20 -- that's 33% off

Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale may be just around the corner, but if you're looking to save now, feast your (streaming) eyes on the Google Chromecast streaming device. Originally $30, it's now dropped to only $20, saving you 33% on your purchase. If you're already integrated into the Google smart...
Digital Trends

Hurry! Samsung’s excellent 65-inch OLED TV is $1,000 off today

If you’re looking for a new TV, you’re likely looking through several Samsung TV deals since the company has one of the most diverse ranges of TVs within a reasonable budget. Take this 65-inch Samsung S95B OLED 4K Smart TV, which not only has some of the latest tech but is also going for $1,000 off it’s normal $3,000 price at Samsung for a discounted price of $2,000. While that’s still quite expensive, it’s worth it once you look under the hood.
