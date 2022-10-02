Read full article on original website
Related
The best TV in 2022: our top picks from LG, Samsung, Sony, TCL, Vizio and more
These are the best TVs available now, from budget 4K TVs to top-end QLED and OLED TVs.
Digital Trends
Grab this LG 55-inch OLED TV deal from Walmart and save $400
Having an amazing television can totally transform your home viewing experience. OLED TV deals are definitely worth jumping on when they come around, and right now there’s a pretty great one happening at Walmart on an LG 55-inch A2 Series 4K OLED TV. Originally $1,298, it’s on sale right now for only $897, saving you over $400 off the total price. This is one of the best 4K TV deals we’ve seen lately, so keep reading to find out why you should grab one of these TVs before the deal disappears.
Best Buy OLED TV deals just dropped this Sony Bravia below $800
Sony knows how to make good TVs but they're rarely heavily discounted. Today, you can buy a 48-inch Sony Bravia OLED TV for $300 off the usual price
Black Friday QLED TV deals 2022 - how to get ready for the upcoming sales
We're rounding up everything you need to know about Black Friday QLED TV deals in one place
IN THIS ARTICLE
Best 40 inch TV: the best smaller TVs for your home
In the market for a new entertainment centrepiece? Here's our pick of the best 40 inch TVs from top brands including Samsung, Hisense and Sony
Black Friday OLED TV deals 2022: everything we expect to see this year
We're helping you prep for this year's Black Friday OLED TV deals with all our top predictions for the biggest price drops in 2022.
Best TVs: upgrade your lounge with the best OLED, QLED, 4K and Smart TVs
The best TVs to invest in for your next movie night, binge-watch, or the big game
Amazon Prime Day Returns in October — Here’s Everything You Need to Know Before You Shop
In addition to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Amazon Prime Day has become yet another Super Bowl for online deal hunters — and now the e-commerce giant hopes to compete with both with another two-day shopping event this year. After returning to its traditional July dates earlier this year, Amazon is introducing Prime Early Access, a new two-day pre-holiday shopping event that will take place Oct. 11 and 12 exclusively for members. The company says the fall blowout will include “a Top 100 list of some of the season’s most popular and giftable items” across every category.More from The Hollywood ReporterThe...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yahoo!
Psst...Amazon has a secret coupon page — save up to 50%
Super-savvy old-school coupon clippers can make an art form out of saving money. And though you may think online shopping doesn't quite allow for the same form of self-expression, you'd be wrong. At least when it comes to Amazon, which has one place where you can access a bounty of coupons — just like thumbing through the newspaper in olden times! You can see what coupons are available, search for coupons from your favorite brands and generally revel in the thrill of saving. Amazon's secret page of coupons is available to you anytime. (Get a load of the categories list on the left column!)
Amazon devices are on mega sale ahead of Prime Day—get early Black Friday deals on speakers, tablets
Some of the best Amazon devices are on sale ahead of October Prime Day 2022. Shop these early Black Friday savings on speakers, cameras and more.
YouTube TV subscribers can now skip the 85-channel package and go a la carte
Despite multiple hurdles, YouTube TV has emerged as America's largest live streaming service, thanks to its versatile plan offerings. The Google-owned company has also set out to make its live TV streaming platform perform better for more users with the recent inclusion of 5.1 audio support on Apple TV and Fire TV. Well, YouTube TV is getting another big update this week, as the service is now allowing users to subscribe to individual channels and services, bypassing the need to sign onto the entire channel package.
Android Headlines
The Sony 55" X90K 4K Google TV is $300 Off & Has Exclusive PS5 Features!
Amazon has a great deal on the Sony 55-inch X90K 4K Google TV, bringing it down to just $998. That’s going to save you $300 off of its regular price. That does bring it down to an all-time low, and makes this a really great time to buy. The...
CNET
Best TVs to Give for the Holidays 2022
This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas. The holidays are fast approaching and if you're considering giving that special someone a TV, it's best to plan early. The prices for TVs typically begin falling in the fall leading up to Black Friday, and you can take advantage of TV deals and discounts for the rest of the year. The tough part is figuring out which TV to give that lucky recipient (or, let's face it, yourself), but we can help. Our picks for the best TV of 2022, based on hands-on comparison tests in our lab, can help you find the perfect set to give or get this holiday season.
Food Stamps: Amazon Opens New Savings Portal for SNAP EBT Users
Previously, Amazon introduced half-price Prime memberships for SNAP EBT recipients. Now, in an attempt to make its services even more accessible to consumers, the e-commerce giant has launched Amazon Access, a portal for SNAP EBT users and anyone else looking to save money. Learn: Surprising Things You Can Buy With...
Target’s Early Black Friday Sale Is Here to Compete with Amazon Prime Day 2.0 Starting This Week
Target is getting a head start on Black Friday with its own three-day shopping event to rival Amazon Prime Early Access, the e-commerce giant’s kick-off to the holiday shopping season. The Minneapolis-based mass retailer’s second Deal Days will run from Oct. 6-8, three days earlier than Amazon’s two-day event. This week’s savings event marks the first time that Target has hosted two Deal Days within a year, and will likely be among many other Prime Day in October alternative sales geared towards attracting discount-seeking shoppers away from Amazon. Ahead, keep reading for everything you need to know about Target’s fall sale,...
itechpost.com
Hulu Hikes Prices for Ad-Supported, Ad-Free Monthly Plans
Enjoying the streaming fix on Hulu is now more expensive, with the streaming platform hiking its ad-supported monthly subscription rates to $7.99 from $6.99 or $79.99 annually) and its ad-free monthly plan to $14.99 from $12.99. Prices for Hulu bundled plans with ESPN Plus and Disney Plus remain the same,...
ZDNet
Ditch the Fire Stick: Google Chromecast just hit $20 -- that's 33% off
Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale may be just around the corner, but if you're looking to save now, feast your (streaming) eyes on the Google Chromecast streaming device. Originally $30, it's now dropped to only $20, saving you 33% on your purchase. If you're already integrated into the Google smart...
TechRadar
Micro-LED 4K TVs aren't trying to kill OLED, they’re aiming at projectors
September turned out to be a banner month for oversize TV announcements, with LG first rolling out its 97-inch G2 OLED at IFA 2022 followed by Samsung with its 98-inch QN100B Neo QLED 4K TV, a high-brightness model capable of 5,000 nits, at the CEDIA custom installation tech show. If...
Digital Trends
Hurry! Samsung’s excellent 65-inch OLED TV is $1,000 off today
If you’re looking for a new TV, you’re likely looking through several Samsung TV deals since the company has one of the most diverse ranges of TVs within a reasonable budget. Take this 65-inch Samsung S95B OLED 4K Smart TV, which not only has some of the latest tech but is also going for $1,000 off it’s normal $3,000 price at Samsung for a discounted price of $2,000. While that’s still quite expensive, it’s worth it once you look under the hood.
notebookcheck.net
Huawei previews Vision Smart Screen 75-inch and 86-inch Smart TVs with 120 Hz refresh rates
Huawei has previewed more Smart TVs, having recently presented the Vision Smart Screen Z65 Gaming Edition. Teased on Weibo, both TVs will sit within its Vision Smart Screen series. While Huawei has not listed either Smart TV on its website yet, its Weibo preview outlines numerous features. For one, Huawei...
Comments / 0