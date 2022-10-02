Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Illinois Welcomes 80 More Migrants to its State With Open ArmsTom Handy
Over 55,000 Properties In Cook County Tax Sale, Many Under $1,000TaxBuzzCook County, IL
Mayor Lightfoot Expands Paid Parental Leave for All City EmployeesLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago's Best Pizza Places: A Comprehensive GuideThe Daily ScoopChicago, IL
DePaul Latino Law Student Association Hispanic Heritage Month event on 10/6Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
Related
FOX Sports
Patrick Mahomes crowned 'most exciting player' since Barry Sanders | UNDISPUTED
Following Patrick Mahomes leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a sizable win on Sunday vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Big Lead said in an article he is the most exciting football player since Barry Sanders. They noted Mahomes’ position has more autonomy and impact on the game at quarterback. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe react to that comparison.
FOX Sports
Bills finally win a close game, Lamar Jackson mostly to blame for loss | What's Wright?
The Buffalo Bills came from behind to defeat the Baltimore Ravens, thanks to a game-winning chip shot field goal as time expired with a 23-20. final score. Josh Allen led his team to a close game victory despite the Bills recently struggling in this area, while Lamar Jackson's squad was shut out in the second half. Head Coach John Harbaugh also opted to go for it on fourth and goal instead of attempting a field goal. However, Nick Wright says that Buffalo has shown they are not an 'unstoppable juggernaut' and shares what this close game means for both teams.
FOX Sports
Sean Payton has a plan for Russell Wilson, Nathaniel Hackett & Broncos | THE HERD
What will Nathaniel Hackett have to do to fix Russell Wilson & the Denver Broncos? They're 2-2, 3rd in the AFC West, and still struggling to find their stride offensively. Coach Sean Payton joins Colin Cowherd to share what his game plan would be to turn the season around.
FOX Sports
NFL offensive line rankings: Eagles, Chiefs lead the top five
The offensive line is the heartbeat of an organization. If your line is good, your offense is good. Through four weeks of the NFL season, these five offensive lines rank among the top tier of units around the league. 1. Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles' offensive line is the gold standard....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Sports
Commanders' Brian Robinson returns to practice five weeks after shooting
Five weeks ago, Brian Robinson's NFL career appeared to be in jeopardy. On Wednesday, the Washington Commanders rookie running back returned to the practice field. It's a beautiful development for the first-year back, who returned to practice just 38 days after being shot twice in the leg during an attempted robbery.
FOX Sports
Mark Sanchez on Aaron Rodgers, Packers leading into Week 5 | THE HERD
Fox analyst Mark Sanchez joins Colin Cowherd to talk Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers heading into Week 5's matchup vs. the New York Giants in London. Mark discusses Aaron Rodgers and the intensity of play he brings to the field.
FOX Sports
Saquon Barkley? OBJ? Six additions who could put Bills over the top
The Buffalo Bills haven't looked like the super team many of us expected. Sure, they're 3-1 and unanimously ranked in the top five of power rankings around the internet. But Buffalo has looked vulnerable, not only in its loss to the Miami Dolphins, but also in the Bills' win over the Baltimore Ravens.
FOX Sports
Niners win proves we took Jimmy Garoppolo for granted | THE CARTON SHOW
The San Francisco 49ers added a win to their season with their Monday Night Football defeat of Super Bowl Champions, the Los Angeles Rams. This now marks Jimmy G's second win this season as QB1 with the Niners, proving Craig Carton's point: We've taken Garoppolo for granted. Watch as he makes the case, alongside Mark Schlereth, that Jimmy G is good for the 49ers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Sports
Trevor Lawrence’s response to bad game will say a lot about 2022 Jaguars
Trevor Lawrence said all the right things. After his team's 29-21 road loss Sunday to the Philadelphia Eagles, thanks largely to his five turnovers, the Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback took accountability for his miscues. He wouldn't blame the sideways rain or the wet ball in Philadelphia for the giveaways. The bad exchange with center Luke Fortner on the failed (and fumbled) QB sneak in the second quarter? Lawrence pointed at himself.
FOX Sports
Should a healthy Dak Prescott start for Cowboys over Cooper Rush? | UNDISPUTED
Cooper Rush led the Dallas Cowboys to his third straight win since stepping in at starting quarterback for the injured Dak Prescott. Rush had 223 yards against the Washington Commanders and threw for two touchdowns. Dak is reportedly eyeing a return next week against the Los Angeles Rams but Jerry Jones said he was unsure if Prescott would be ready to go. Skip Bayless explains why his Cowboys should continue with Rush, even if Dak is ready against the Rams.
FOX Sports
Steelers name Kenny Pickett QB1, Mitch Trubisky remains captain | THE CARTON SHOW
Mitchell Trubisky is officially benched after the Pittsburgh Steelers name Kenny Pickett QB1 To add insult to injury, according to Craig Carton, Trubisky will remain the team captain, and will take the field only to participate int he coin toss. Craig and Mark Schlereth react to this news, and decide whether the Steelers centering in on Pickett is just another sign that they're in a rebuilding stage.
FOX Sports
Jalen Hurts, Eagles have most impressive start of the season? | SPEAK
Joy Taylor argues that Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles are putting up better performances compared to the Dallas Cowboys. Joy does agree that Cooper Rush is doing a great job but she says the Eagles are dominant on both sides of the ball which prove they have the better overall start.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX Sports
Patrick Mahomes is effortlessly great. We shouldn't take him for granted
Given what it was, where it was, who it came against, how it went down and when it happened, there should have been more fuss made. That there wasn't, well, that's Patrick Mahomes' own fault. Against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Sunday, Mahomes turned in a performance...
FOX Sports
Josh Allen running for Bills' offense is risky per Nick Wright | THE HERD
Nick Wright joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to talk about the latest in NFL news. The two discuss why the Buffalo Bills current strategy on offense is both unsustainable, and risky for their quarterback Josh Allen.
FOX Sports
Time to hit the panic button on the 2-2 Rams | THE CARTON SHOW
Craig Carton brings out the panic button, and Mark Schlereth decides if the Los Angeles Rams should be pushing it after starting the season 2-2. Despite winning last year's Super Bowl, Schlereth and Carton agree that the Rams shaky offense and their dependency on Cooper Kupp is turning them into a bad football team.
FOX Sports
How the Cowboys defense can get even better than it is now
Despite the praise being thrown at this Dallas Cowboys defense, don't expect Dan Quinn to become complacent with where the group is. After all, the Cowboys defensive coordinator has seen what this can look like at its absolute best. Long before he led this turnaround in Dallas, even before that fateful Super Bowl with the Atlanta Falcons, Quinn oversaw NFL greatness as the defensive coordinator of the Seattle Seahawks and the iconic Legion of Boom.
FOX Sports
Teddy Bridgewater to start for Dolphins in Wk 5 vs. Jets | THE CARTON SHOW
Tua Tagovailoa has been ruled out for Week 5, meaning Teddy Bridgewater will take the field when the Miami Dolphins face the New York Jets. This is good news for die hard Jets fan Craig Carton, who isn's feeling very threatened by Bridgewater. But Tyreek Hill remains confident, and says in a presser that he'll be stats on the board no matter who's throwing the ball. Watch as Craig shares his thoughts on Hill's comments, and whether he believes his Jets will come out on top against a Tua-less Dolphins team.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 5: How to bet Bears-Vikings, pick
The 3-1 Minnesota Vikings hope to remain in first place as they play host to the 2-2 Chicago Bears on Sunday as the longtime NFC North Division rivals resume one of the NFL's most bitter rivalries. The Vikings lead the all-time series — which dates back to 1961 — 63-57-2,...
FOX Sports
Patrick Mahomes, Geno Smith highlight NFL Players of the Week
Patrick Mahomes was his usual self in prime time. Geno Smith was as good as he's ever been in a shootout. That earned both quarterbacks NFL Players of the Week honors. Which other players balled out this past weekend? Let's unveil the Week 4 awards. AFC Offensive Player of the...
FOX Sports
Do Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush have a gap between them? | THE HERD
The Dallas Cowboys won their third straight game (fourth for Cooper Rush) with a 25-10 victory over the Washington Commanders. Rush finished 15-of-27 with 223 yards and two touchdowns and is set to take on the Los Angeles Rams next week if Dak Prescott is not ready to go. With the Cowboys' hot start, is there a big gap between the two QBs? Colin Cowherd evaluates why the gap is not as big as fans think, including whether Rush will remain the starting QB moving forward.
Comments / 0