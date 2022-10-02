ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX Sports

Patrick Mahomes crowned 'most exciting player' since Barry Sanders | UNDISPUTED

Following Patrick Mahomes leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a sizable win on Sunday vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Big Lead said in an article he is the most exciting football player since Barry Sanders. They noted Mahomes’ position has more autonomy and impact on the game at quarterback. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe react to that comparison.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Bills finally win a close game, Lamar Jackson mostly to blame for loss | What's Wright?

The Buffalo Bills came from behind to defeat the Baltimore Ravens, thanks to a game-winning chip shot field goal as time expired with a 23-20. final score. Josh Allen led his team to a close game victory despite the Bills recently struggling in this area, while Lamar Jackson's squad was shut out in the second half. Head Coach John Harbaugh also opted to go for it on fourth and goal instead of attempting a field goal. However, Nick Wright says that Buffalo has shown they are not an 'unstoppable juggernaut' and shares what this close game means for both teams.
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

NFL offensive line rankings: Eagles, Chiefs lead the top five

The offensive line is the heartbeat of an organization. If your line is good, your offense is good. Through four weeks of the NFL season, these five offensive lines rank among the top tier of units around the league. 1. Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles' offensive line is the gold standard....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Commanders' Brian Robinson returns to practice five weeks after shooting

Five weeks ago, Brian Robinson's NFL career appeared to be in jeopardy. On Wednesday, the Washington Commanders rookie running back returned to the practice field. It's a beautiful development for the first-year back, who returned to practice just 38 days after being shot twice in the leg during an attempted robbery.
WASHINGTON, DC
FOX Sports

Saquon Barkley? OBJ? Six additions who could put Bills over the top

The Buffalo Bills haven't looked like the super team many of us expected. Sure, they're 3-1 and unanimously ranked in the top five of power rankings around the internet. But Buffalo has looked vulnerable, not only in its loss to the Miami Dolphins, but also in the Bills' win over the Baltimore Ravens.
BUFFALO, NY
FOX Sports

Niners win proves we took Jimmy Garoppolo for granted | THE CARTON SHOW

The San Francisco 49ers added a win to their season with their Monday Night Football defeat of Super Bowl Champions, the Los Angeles Rams. This now marks Jimmy G's second win this season as QB1 with the Niners, proving Craig Carton's point: We've taken Garoppolo for granted. Watch as he makes the case, alongside Mark Schlereth, that Jimmy G is good for the 49ers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Trevor Lawrence’s response to bad game will say a lot about 2022 Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence said all the right things. After his team's 29-21 road loss Sunday to the Philadelphia Eagles, thanks largely to his five turnovers, the Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback took accountability for his miscues. He wouldn't blame the sideways rain or the wet ball in Philadelphia for the giveaways. The bad exchange with center Luke Fortner on the failed (and fumbled) QB sneak in the second quarter? Lawrence pointed at himself.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
FOX Sports

Should a healthy Dak Prescott start for Cowboys over Cooper Rush? | UNDISPUTED

Cooper Rush led the Dallas Cowboys to his third straight win since stepping in at starting quarterback for the injured Dak Prescott. Rush had 223 yards against the Washington Commanders and threw for two touchdowns. Dak is reportedly eyeing a return next week against the Los Angeles Rams but Jerry Jones said he was unsure if Prescott would be ready to go. Skip Bayless explains why his Cowboys should continue with Rush, even if Dak is ready against the Rams.
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

Steelers name Kenny Pickett QB1, Mitch Trubisky remains captain | THE CARTON SHOW

Mitchell Trubisky is officially benched after the Pittsburgh Steelers name Kenny Pickett QB1 To add insult to injury, according to Craig Carton, Trubisky will remain the team captain, and will take the field only to participate int he coin toss. Craig and Mark Schlereth react to this news, and decide whether the Steelers centering in on Pickett is just another sign that they're in a rebuilding stage.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Time to hit the panic button on the 2-2 Rams | THE CARTON SHOW

Craig Carton brings out the panic button, and Mark Schlereth decides if the Los Angeles Rams should be pushing it after starting the season 2-2. Despite winning last year's Super Bowl, Schlereth and Carton agree that the Rams shaky offense and their dependency on Cooper Kupp is turning them into a bad football team.
NFL
FOX Sports

How the Cowboys defense can get even better than it is now

Despite the praise being thrown at this Dallas Cowboys defense, don't expect Dan Quinn to become complacent with where the group is. After all, the Cowboys defensive coordinator has seen what this can look like at its absolute best. Long before he led this turnaround in Dallas, even before that fateful Super Bowl with the Atlanta Falcons, Quinn oversaw NFL greatness as the defensive coordinator of the Seattle Seahawks and the iconic Legion of Boom.
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

Teddy Bridgewater to start for Dolphins in Wk 5 vs. Jets | THE CARTON SHOW

Tua Tagovailoa has been ruled out for Week 5, meaning Teddy Bridgewater will take the field when the Miami Dolphins face the New York Jets. This is good news for die hard Jets fan Craig Carton, who isn's feeling very threatened by Bridgewater. But Tyreek Hill remains confident, and says in a presser that he'll be stats on the board no matter who's throwing the ball. Watch as Craig shares his thoughts on Hill's comments, and whether he believes his Jets will come out on top against a Tua-less Dolphins team.
NFL
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 5: How to bet Bears-Vikings, pick

The 3-1 Minnesota Vikings hope to remain in first place as they play host to the 2-2 Chicago Bears on Sunday as the longtime NFC North Division rivals resume one of the NFL's most bitter rivalries. The Vikings lead the all-time series — which dates back to 1961 — 63-57-2,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

Patrick Mahomes, Geno Smith highlight NFL Players of the Week

Patrick Mahomes was his usual self in prime time. Geno Smith was as good as he's ever been in a shootout. That earned both quarterbacks NFL Players of the Week honors. Which other players balled out this past weekend? Let's unveil the Week 4 awards. AFC Offensive Player of the...
NFL
FOX Sports

Do Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush have a gap between them? | THE HERD

The Dallas Cowboys won their third straight game (fourth for Cooper Rush) with a 25-10 victory over the Washington Commanders. Rush finished 15-of-27 with 223 yards and two touchdowns and is set to take on the Los Angeles Rams next week if Dak Prescott is not ready to go. With the Cowboys' hot start, is there a big gap between the two QBs? Colin Cowherd evaluates why the gap is not as big as fans think, including whether Rush will remain the starting QB moving forward.
DALLAS, TX

