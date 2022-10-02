Read full article on original website
7 Best New Shows on Netflix in October 2022
Spooky season is upon us, finally, and Netflix has plenty of offerings for everyone. There are some huge names involved with these upcoming series including Guillermo del Toro, Ryan Murphy, Mia Farrow, Naomi Watts, Zoe Saldaña, and Bobby Cannavale, just to name a few. There are some new series, some limited series, and a horror anthology that we hope keeps coming back every year. And if you’re not in the mood for something spooky, we’ve got you covered there as well. For some, this is the most wonderful time of the year, so here are seven new series that will get you in the mood.
This Week in Horror: October 3 - October 9
Welcome to October! Are you scared yet? Well, you are about to be. The first week of the month is full of new titles of varying levels of frights. The lighter side includes a special from Solar Opposites, the new teen comedy series Reginald the Vampire, and Season 2 of Ghost Brothers: Lights Out. Damien Leone’s Terrifier 2, however, is no laughing matter, and neither is the reboot of Hellraiser. Plus, Mr. Harrigan’s Phone, a special Marvel presentation, and Season 2 of Chucky.
7 Best New Movies on Amazon Prime Video in October 2022
Looking for something to watch on Prime Video this month, but not sure where to start? We’ve put together the best movies coming to the streaming platform for this month that you can check out for yourself. From cult science fiction to horror classics and beyond to modern dramas, we’re certain that you’ll find something to check out.
Netflix's 'Unsolved Mysteries' Volume 3 Trailer Reveals New Unsettling Stories
Netflix is inviting those who love mysteries, true crime, aliens, and the paranormal to gather ‘round and check out a trailer for the return of Unsolved Mysteries. That’s right, after a two-year hiatus that felt more like five, the chilling production is back to deliver more stories of unsolved cases and happenings that will rattle you to your core.
Theo Rossi Joins Taron Egerton and Sofia Carson in Netflix Thriller 'Carry On'
Theo Rossi has boarded the ensemble cast Netflix’s Carry On opposite Jason Bateman, and Taron Egerton, Deadline has reported. The movie previously cast Purple Heart star Sofia Carson, and Harder They Fall breakout star Danielle Deadwyler. Carry On follows a young TSA agent, Ethan Kopek who gets blackmailed by a mysterious traveler to let a dangerous package slip through security and onto a Christmas Day flight. The feature is being helmed by Spanish-American filmmaker Jaume Collet-Serra who is directing with a screenplay from TJ Fixman (Ratchet & Clank, Popeye), who penned the first draft while the finishing touches are given by Michael Green (Kings, Blade Runner 2049).
'A Friend of the Family' Review: Jake Lacy Terrifies in an Unsettling Yet Understated True Crime Tale
If you’ve ever been to the city in Idaho that is Pocatello, there is much that begins to feel distinctly unnerving about the new true crime series Friend of the Family. This is not because production actually took place there though it does a fine enough job approximating the setting. Instead, it is because of how it turns the banality of the familiar into something unsettlingly unfamiliar. While there has already been a fairly comprehensive documentary about this true story, this fictionalized retelling manages to tread new ground as it takes us into one community to uncover horrifying and heart-wrenching results. For every narrative frustration we have or moments that foster exasperation with the actions of the characters, there is the nauseating knowledge that much of this did indeed happen.
What Mike Flanagan's 'Ouija: Origin of Evil' Has in Common With 'The Midnight Club'
The beloved horror director Mike Flanagan is returning to the world of television with the upcoming show The Midnight Club, dropping on Netflix on October 7th. The show itself is actually aimed at a bit of a younger audience than his previous shows, with this being an adaptation of the young adult novel of the same name by Christopher Pike. After The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, and Midnight Mass, this might seem like a disappointment. Those shows and a bevy of the films he directed, are all mature stories that take their time and focus on characters. It’s what makes his work stand out among other modern horror films and TV that focus on jump scares and shock value. But this show isn’t the first time that he has made content for a younger demographic, and he still manages to bring his sense of sophistication that embodies his most recent work.
10 Prequel Shows and Movies That Are Better Than the Original, Including 'House of the Dragon'
In today's entertainment industry, everything is a franchise. Every movie or TV show is ripe for sequels, spin-offs, and, perhaps the hardest to pull off, prequels. In the last few years, prequels have become all the rage, filling in the gaps in the stories we know and love. What makes...
New 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' IMAX Poster Spotlights Star Studded Cast
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is Marvel Studios’ most anticipated feature to come out this year. It’s predecessor 2018’s Black Panther has been a milestone in the superhero genre for its representation and allegories, the upcoming feature helmed by director Ryan Coogler will expand on Wakanda’s history and the legacy of its king. In a new IMAX poster revealed by the studio, fans come face to face with the glory of the afro-futurist kingdom as Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett) is seen sitting on the throne that once her husband and then her son sat on. Around her, we see our heroes M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira), and Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o).
‘Interview With the Vampire’s First Episode Doesn't Waste Any Time — and It Pays Off
Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers for Episode 1 of Anne Rice's Interview With the Vampire.We’ve all done it — sat through that first episode of a show that’s been on our television calendars for months, only to catch ourselves checking to see how much time is left. It’s not unlikely for a pilot episode to feel tonally awkward or even a bit boring. The main and supporting cast of characters and their respective dynamics need to be established, story seeds need to be planted, and exposition needs to be conveyed to the audience in some way, somehow. The pilot of the new AMC series Anne Rice's Interview With the Vampire, an adaptation of Rice's famous The Vampire Chronicles books from showrunner and executive producer Rolin Jones, is a refreshing outlier to typical drama pilots and serves as an elegant example of storytelling that not only completely satisfies the viewer but prepares them for what’s ahead.
'Enola Holmes: Mycroft's Dangerous Game' Graphic Novel Gets Mysterious New Trailer
There have been a ton of great adaptations of the Sherlock Holmes story over the decades. However, one of the more underrated films of late in this classic literary franchise has been Netflix’s Enola Holmes. The film starring Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown as Sherlock’s younger sister Enola was based on the YA book series of the same name by Nancy Springer and is receiving a sequel this November. However, if you can’t wait that long for a new adventure, you’re in luck. A new graphic novel titled Enola Holmes: Mycroft’s Dangerous Game is releasing October 11. Now we have a new trailer for the comic thanks to Brown.
Rian Johnson's 'Poker Face' Adds Rhea Perlman, Rowan Blanchard and Chelsea Frei
Poker Face, Peacock's upcoming series from Rian Johnson, has added a few more names to its growing cast. The latest cast members to join the Natasha Lyonne-led series include Rhea Perlman, Chelsea Frei and Rowan Blanchard, according to Deadline. It's unclear what roles they will be playing as character and plot details for the series are being kept under wraps.
‘House of the Dragon’ Trailer Shows Otto Hightower on the Iron Throne
The seventh episode of House of the Dragon titled Driftmark has aired and the mess Westeros finds itself in only seems to be deepening. A proper debacle, is it not? The episode began with the somber funeral of Laena Velaryon (Nanna Blondell) with all her family gathered around. Even the solemnity of a funeral didn’t mask the tension that exists between the warring parties in the family. As the episode progresses, Prince Aemond (Leo Ashton) bonds with Vhagar but loses an eye which leads to a stand-off between his step-sister, Rhaenyra (Emma D’ Arcy and his mother, Queen Alicent (Olivia Cooke).
How ‘She-Hulk’ Deals With the Struggle for Self-Acceptance
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.The most recent episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law takes us on a closer look at Jen’s (Tatiana Maslany) personal life as well as the struggles that she’s trying to overcome. Besides being the face of the Superhuman Law Division at her elite NYC law firm, she also has to deal with certain issues that many of us may relate to — a lot.
Daredevil Faces Off Against She-Hulk in New Footage From the Disney+ Series
There has been a lot of great Marvel content soaking up our screens in 2022. Right now MCU fans are in the middle of the hilarious She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The series has been this fun fourth-wall-breaking law procedural so far. It hasn’t been too shy of making fun of Marvel’s cameo filled adventures. One of those cameos fans have been anxiously waiting for is Charlie Cox’s Daredevil. Now, after weeks of teasing, Marvel’s Man Without Fear is finally coming to She-Hulk this week with a new clip confirming the appearance.
'The Oregon Trail': The Iconic Video Game is Being Made Into Movie Musical [Exclusive]
With the release of their new film, Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile coming later this week, directing duo Josh Gordon and Will Speck sat down with Collider's own Steve Weintraub to discuss their adaptation of the classic children's book. The musical comedy follows the titular croc (Shawn Mendes) as he meets a new friend in Josh (Winslow Fegley) who struggles to fit in with his new surroundings in New York City. During the interview about the family film, however, Gordon and Speck revealed they're working on another iconic piece of media: a musical adaptation of the classic educational video game, The Oregon Trail.
'Mr. Harrigan’s Phone' Review: Stephen King’s Supernatural Coming-of-Age Story Gets By-the-Book Adaptation
While Stephen King is often remembered as the king of scares, the master’s horror books are anchored in deeply emotional human relationships. From classics like Carrie to new successes like Outsider, King’s most beloved stories chill us to the bones because they deal with real trauma, social exclusion, and loneliness. The nightmarish images King evokes wouldn’t hit us so hard if they were not manifestations of real demons that hunt us all every day. With Mr. Harrigan’s Phone, King puts horror on the back burner to tell a coming-of-age story about morality and friendship. There are still supernatural elements sprinkled all over Mr. Harrigan’s Phone, but the novel is more concerned with the interior universe of its protagonist, Craig, than with ghost stories.
'Jeepers Creepers: Reborn' Review: The Creeper Needs 23 Years of Recovery After Disgraceful Reboot
Jeepers Creepers: Reborn faced the colossal challenge of rebooting a somewhat controversial franchise. On the one hand, Reborn had to move away as far as it could from Jeepers Creeper creator Victor Salva, his history of pedophilia, and the uncomfortable sexual undertones of the Creeper. At the same time, Reborn had to please long-term fans of the franchise, who were anxiously waiting for the return to the form of the Creeper after the Jeepers Creepers 3 fiasco. As expected, this paradoxical ethos gets in the way of Reborn being a coherent experience, as it’s nigh impossible to deconstruct a franchise while still being faithful to its core elements. Surprisingly, that’s the least of Jeepers Creepers: Reborn's problems, as the franchise soft-reboot fails so spectacularly that no one will enjoy this dull and dumb movie.
Ironheart Takes Flight in the 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Trailer
Fans are not very far from entering the kingdom of Wakanda once again as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is inching closer to its release. As the promotion ramps up, we are getting a glimpse of some new heroes along with the old ones. A new trailer revealed by Marvel Studio gives us an in-depth look at the anti-hero Namor, the Submariner as well as Riri Williams aka the Iron Heart.
Why 'The Strangers' Are Some of the Most Terrifying Villains in Modern Horror
Modern horror has plenty of scary villains, but none of them match the level of Bryan Bertino's The Strangers (2008). The Strangers seemingly appear out of nowhere to wreak havoc and drive their victims crazy in the process, with simple acts like knocking on the front door repeatedly, yet slowly, just to put their victims on edge. You rarely see them in fully lit locations throughout the film and even then, they only appear occasionally, which adds to the mystique. The Strangers are a perfect blend of the silent killer, like Jason in the Friday the 13th movies, while still having some personality, which adds an interesting dichotomy to them as villains. The Strangers' unpredictability is very unsettling for both the characters and the audience, making them some of the most terrifying villains in modern horror.
