Read full article on original website
Noonesbusiness
2d ago
I pay for your kid's school. I pay for your kid's health insurance. Now you want me to feed your kid? I made the decision not to have kid's because it's a financial commitment but now I'm being forced to pay for your legal responsibilities? How is that justified or even fair?
Reply
2
Related
coloradosun.com
In latest effort to staff Colorado’s prisons, CDOC is offering $7K bonuses and making TikToks
Still struggling to reverse historically low staffing numbers, the Colorado Department of Corrections is drastically raising financial incentives — up to $7,000 at some locations — and posting on TikTok to recruit correctional officers. The latest program offers $4,500 bonuses for new correctional officers and an additional $2,500...
Is This The Best BBQ Restaurant In Colorado? Survey Says Yes
Colorado loves their barbeque and we've got plenty of awesome options to get your BBQ on in the state of Colorado. One local Colorado restaurant stands out above the rest as far as barbeque restaurants go, but is this one really the best?. Is This The Best BBQ Restaurant In...
coloradopolitics.com
Booze ballot measures will backfire on Colorado
Expanding Colorado’s alcohol laws may sound like a good idea at first. But like a wolf in sheep’s clothing, there are many unintended consequences of the three alcohol-related measures on the November ballot: Props 124, 125 and 126. Companies like DoorDash are dumping millions of dollars into ad...
Annoying Things Coloradans Say That Simply Are Not True
Did you realize Coloradans say a lot of things that just aren't true? It's true. All of us who live in Colorado have probably been guilty at one time or another of misstating the reality of Colorado or spreading fictitious Colorado stereotypes. We probably can't really help ourselves. People Need...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Colorado DAs unanimously support stronger car theft laws
Colorado is the top state in the country for motor vehicle theft, and in this legislative session, district attorneys across the state are making it a top priority to change that.
UCHealth to expand the Medical Center of the Rockies
One of the quickest growing regions in Colorado is northern Colorado, to the point local hospitals are running out of space and need to expand in order to meet demand. UCHealth, one of Colorado's largest health providers, announced on Tuesday plans to drastically expand the Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland. "Over the past decade, northern Colorado has been an attractive place for people to move," said Kevin Unger, President, and CEO of UCHealth's northern Colorado market. "Everyone is experiencing tremendous growth because of quality of life." According to the U.S. Census Bureau, in the last decade, Weld County's population...
Sand Creek Massacre site in southeast Colorado expanding
EADS, Colo. — Interior Secretary Deb Haaland announced an expansion Wednesday of a National Park Service historical site dedicated to the massacre by U.S. troops of more than 200 Native Americans in what is now southeastern Colorado. Haaland, the first Native American to lead a U.S. Cabinet agency, made...
Another Colorado Classic Has Closed For Good After 57 Years
Another classic local Colorado business has said goodbye after almost six decades in business. What's the reason for yet another Colorado favorite closing its doors?. The sad emojis are flying in messages all around our state because we're about to lose another long-time business in Colorado. Sadly, it's become a trend not just in Colorado, but across the country. Local favorites closing up shop and locking the doors for good. Some of it can be blamed on the pandemic, right?
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tour a Beachfront Property you Could Own in Colorado
When you think of beachfront property, one of the last places you think of is Colorado. However, despite being a landlocked state, Colorado is full of bodies of water such as rivers, streams, and lakes. One of the most beautiful parts of Colorado as far as ski resorts go is...
sentinelcolorado.com
LETTER: Colorado’s AG race will be pivotal for gun safety laws
Editor: From Columbine to the Aurora Theater to Boulder King Soopers, Colorado communities have suffered multiple mass shooting tragedies, as well as the scourge of everyday community violence. We at Colorado Ceasefire fight to ensure that not one more life is lost or harmed due to gun violence. This fall, Colorado voters have a critical choice when it comes to defending our reasonable pro-safety gun laws.
sentinelcolorado.com
Weekly farming group helps Afghan refugees feel more at home in Denver
DENVER | “We don’t have cars. We don’t have transportation. This is our only outing,” said Mahmude, one of three Afghan refugee women who spoke with Rocky Mountain PBSre;porters about their new lives in Colorado. The women left Afghanistan when the United States completed its military withdrawal...
10 reviews left by unhappy tourists in Colorado
If you head straight to Google when it comes to looking for trip ideas, you're not alone. And Google Reviews is often the first stop people make when they're looking to see whether or not a spot might be worth visiting. Below, find 10 times when people did not enjoy their trip to an iconic Colorado attraction, enough so to leave a report on Google Reviews. Pikes Peak: "Scary horrible...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How Do You Dispose of an American Flag in Northern Colorado
Now that summer is officially over, many of us are putting away the outdoor decor. If you have been flying an American Flag and realize it looks a little worn, read on. It may need to be retired and there is a mostly unknown, correct way to do that. Just throwing it in the garbage is seen as highly disrespectful.
Nom Nom: Which Restaurant Has the Best Nachos in Colorado?
Here's a pro tip for you. Anytime you make tacos at home, make a little extra filling and whatever your family doesn't eat, mix it all together in a bag and toss it in the fridge overnight. I'll toss whatever chicken, beef or pork I have left with a bit of whatever fresh salsa I make to go with it and let it all ooze together overnight in a Ziplock bag... then... the next day? Heat it up and pour it all on top of some tortilla chips. Add some cheese. Toss it under the broiler for a couple minutes and bam, restaurant quality nachos.
Colorado’s Most Haunted Places That Will Scare Your Socks Off
As we enter the super scary month of October, there are many reasons to be excited. There is a ton of stuff to look forward to in Colorado: cooler temperatures bringing us hoodie weather, those beautiful fall colors, soup season, pumpkin patches, football tailgates and Halloween. Another thing that many...
Homeowners sell in this Colorado city faster than anywhere else in country
A report recently released by Realtor.com took a dive into what cities around the United States homeowners are likely to stay in the same place for both the longest and shortest periods of time. While no Colorado spots were found on the 'top 10' list of places where homeowners were most likely to stay in the same home for a long time, a city in Colorado topped the list of places where homeowners stay in the same spot for the shortest stint.
How to Protect Yourself — and Your Pets — From Bot Flies in Colorado
If you've ever heard of a bot fly, you know how disgusting these pesky insects are. If you haven't, you'll want to learn about them — because we have them in Colorado. Read on to see how you can protect yourself (and your pets) from bot flies in the Centennial State.
Westword
As Prices Drop, Marijuana Growers Want Colorado to Stop Issuing New Licenses
As wholesale marijuana prices reach record lows, a group of Colorado growers has requested that the state stop issuing cultivation licenses. Medical marijuana sales have experienced their lowest recorded monthly totals five times so far in 2022, and the price per pound of all commercial marijuana reached a record low last month, according to the Colorado Department of Revenue. The drop in prices has led to a steady decline in recreational sales for over a year, DOR data shows, with inflation and reduced marijuana tourism both cited as contributing factors by marijuana business owners.
Ballot measure seeks to give Colorado voters ‘full picture’ of future tax changes with income table
Colorado’s 2022 ballot features a measure that could have major implications for future voter-approved changes to the state’s income tax code. If approved, Proposition GG would add a table breaking down proposed income tax changes by income level to future ballot measures, providing the “full picture” of their impact and potentially overcoming a hurdle that […] The post Ballot measure seeks to give Colorado voters ‘full picture’ of future tax changes with income table appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
KRDO
School district disputes Colorado GOP governor candidate’s claims that ‘many’ students identify as cats
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- In an appearance on conservative talk radio on Sept. 24, Republican candidate for Colorado Governor, Heidi Ganahl, said she moved her kids out of one Colorado school district and into another four years ago to escape 'furries' in their schools. Ganahl told KNUS host Jimmy...
Comments / 1