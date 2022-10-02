ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit News

Detroit Symphony Orchestra to take listeners on Prohibition-era trip

Prepare to be taken on a journey around the globe, when hundreds flocked to speakeasies and cabarets to watch such famous musicians as Duke Ellington and Louis Armstrong perform jazz. Audiences will be transported back in time to Prohibition-era America as the Detroit Symphony Orchestra kicks off its PNC Pops...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Local boutique to release Detroit-inspired Air Jordan 2s

For Roland Coit, owner of the Two18 streetwear boutique next to Detroit's Eastern Market, designing and releasing an exclusive line of Air Jordan sneakers is a lifelong dream come true. "I was the kid that dreamed of designing shoes with Jordan brand," he said. "I'm just a kid from from...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
Wayne, MI
Oakland Charter Township, MI
Paris Township, MI
Detroit, MI
Madison Heights, MI
Michigan Government
Macomb Township, MI
1240 WJIM

Look Inside This Now Derelict Detroit Area Mansion

One thing about Michigan is its vastness. No matter how far you go, you probably aren't too far away from something spooky or deserted. Located in Detroit, there is a mansion that isn't sitting in ruins but is showing it's age in the tests of time. Abandoned Detroit Area Mansion.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Amazon, Life Remodeled team up to install Ring doorbells at Detroit homes

Detroit — Mansa Bey, 67,got a new flower pot and a new Amazon Ring doorbell installed at his Detroit home Tuesday as part of an initiative by a city nonprofit. Life Remodeled, which focuses on repurposing vacant schools, has begun its six-day initiative to clear blight and beautify Detroit neighborhoods. Supporting the nonprofit in its volunteering efforts, Amazon donated $150,000 and 100 Ring home security devices to homes in the neighborhood near the former Cooley High School.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Jurassic Quest roars back to Novi

The life-size Jurassic Quest exhibit is returning to its indoor format at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi after offering a drive-through dinosaur experience for two years during the COVID-19 pandemic. The limited-time event will run Friday-Sunday and is one of the first indoor family entertainment shows to relaunch since...
NOVI, MI
midcitydcnews.com

Visit Motown Square for a Taste of Detroit

The spirit of Motown and Detroit culture is alive in the Shaw neighborhood at Motown Square Pizza (1819 7th St. NW). Chef/owner Paulos Belay relocated to DC after culinary school and found himself homesick for Detroit-style pizza. Without any Detroit-style eateries close by, Belay turned to his own kitchen and started experimenting with recipes in his apartment. His friends served as taste testers early in the pandemic.
DETROIT, MI
Van Gogh
Vincent Van Gogh
Detroit News

The Lip Bar Inc. raises $6.7 million to expand its beauty brands

The Lip Bar Inc., a Detroit beauty company, announced Tuesday it has raised $6.7 million to expand its house of brands. The company includes: The Lip Bar, a vegan, cruelty free beauty brand launched in 2012, and thread beauty, a gender-neutral, Gen Z-focused brand launched this year. “We plan on...
DETROIT, MI
1051thebounce.com

It’s National Consignment Day! 10 Great Metro Detroit Consignment Stores

It’s National Consignment Day! Anyone who’s ever thrifted knows the feeling of finding a designer item at an unbeatable price. Metro Detroit is home to some of the best consignment stores around, where you can find high-end pieces without breaking the bank. Here are ten of the best consignment stores in Metro Detroit, in no particular order.
PLYMOUTH, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Feast like a queen at this Yemeni restaurant in Dearborn

As the weather gets cooler, you may be craving hearty meat dishes with warm spices. Well, that is one of the specialties of Yemeni Cuisine, a culture that dates back thousands of years. From bubbling stewed lamb that is perfectly seasoned, to crisp bread that is cooked fresh in a...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Nearly 50 years ago an Ann Arbor mother put her 3 children to bed and disappeared by morning

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Nearly 50 years ago the children of an Ann Arbor woman woke up and could not find their mother. Sandra “Sandy” Horwath has been missing since Oct. 1, 1973. That day she took her children to a Sears store at the Briarwood Mall in Ann Arbor. The family returned home at 8:30 p.m. She took a phone call from a male friend at 9:30 p.m. and put the kids to bed at 10 p.m.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Arab American News

Resilient Neighborhoods: Delray earth upheaval incident raises concerns for Southwest Detroit neighborhood

Authorities were baffled by a geological incident that caused the ground itself to buckle in Detroit’s Delray neighborhood last fall. On the night of Sept. 11, 2021, the intersection of Dearborn and West Fort Street experienced a shifting of the ground that left a roughly eight-foot-high mound of earth. The upheaval disrupted gas and water service and destroyed the Stash Detroit medical marijuana dispensary.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Edsel Ford II calls out St. Paul's in Grosse Pointe Farms on anti-abortion signage

Edsel B. Ford II is not happy with the anti-abortion political signs and crosses outside the prestigious St. Paul On the Lake Catholic Church in Grosse Pointe Farms, and he fired off an email to City Manager Shane Reeside on Sunday afternoon demanding immediate action. Ford also sent the message to the Rev. Jim Bilot — the pastor of St. Paul's — Grosse Pointe Farms elected officials and executives at the Detroit Free Press, The Detroit News...
GROSSE POINTE FARMS, MI

