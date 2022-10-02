Coles County Memorial Airport Director receives award

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — After 22 years with the Coles County Memorial Airport, Director Andrew Fearn received the 2022 Honorable Roger C. Marquardt “Excellence in Aviation Leadership” award on September 26.

The Illinois Public Airport Association gives this award to an aviation industry professional every year. Officials said this award honors people who make the local airport into a true public facility for communities. Officials said the the annual Coles County fireworks and Air Show set two examples of events bringing families to the local airport.

Fearn received this award at the annual IPAA conference in Galena this week.

