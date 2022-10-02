Read full article on original website
Related
Paul Finebaum explains why Lane Kiffin could be on the move, names key suitor
Lane Kiffin has already made his rounds across the college football world. The current Ole Miss head coach has spent 11 years as the leader of a program, and those 11 years have been split up between four different schools. Now, speculation is ramping up that Kiffin could again be on the move at season’s end. SEC Network analyst Paul Finebaum senses an “uneasiness” regarding Kiffin at Ole Miss.
Paul Finebaum Says 'End Is Near' For Prominent Head Coach
Auburn could be looking for a new head coach sooner rather than later. Bryan Harsin's time with the program is ticking especially after what happened on Saturday. The Tigers lost to the LSU Tigers, 21-17, and were held scoreless in the second half. ESPN's Paul Finebaum thinks that the end...
Look: Jalen Hurts' Comment On Nick Saban Is Going Viral
Jalen Hurts played under some excellent coaches before joining the NFL. The quarterback won a national championship at Alabama under Nick Saban before transferring to Oklahoma to play his senior year for Lincoln Riley. While appearing on Monday night's ManningCast, the Philadelphia Eagles star reflected on his first coach. Hurts...
NFL・
Football World Reacts To The Nick Saban Unhappy News
Nick Saban isn't happy on Monday. The Alabama Crimson Tide head coach blasted the media on Monday, a couple of days after his team's road win against Arkansas. There's been a lot of coverage about Bryce Young's injury and Alabama's plans with (or without) him. Saban doesn't appear to be...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
saturdaytradition.com
Paul Chryst buyout: Here's how much Wisconsin will owe after reportedly firing Chryst
Paul Chryst will be getting a decent buyout following Sunday’s surprising news. According to reports, Wisconsin is making the move to fire Chryst after a 2-3 start to the season. That move also follows back-to-back blowout losses in B1G play with Illinois steamrolling the Badgers in Madison during Week 5.
Hurricane Ian Puts Coach Saban’s Home In Danger
Alabama head coach Nick Saban is knee deep in his 16th season leading the Crimson Tide. Saban is in full on preparation mode for the problem that the Arkansas Razorbacks present to him and his football team this week as they are the next opponent on the Alabama schedule, however the Sabans and really every resident in Florida face a much more dangerous opponent this week. Hurricane Ian.
Wisconsin football shockingly fires Paul Chryst in most disrespectful way
Wisconsin football made the decision to shock the college football world by firing head coach Paul Chryst in the middle of a dramatic Packers game. Nebraska firing Scott Frost? It was a long time coming. ASU dumping Herm Edwards? It was inevitable. But Wisconsin firing Paul Chryst? Now that one was a surprise.
The media was all over BYU’s racism scandal. So why did no one care about Oregon’s cruel chant?
The media’s response and reporting to the incident of Oregon Ducks fans chanting derogatory chants during Oregon-BYU football game in Eugene, Oregon, is disheartening and eye-opening
RELATED PEOPLE
Brandon Baker, nation's No. 2 offensive tackle, 'loved every second' of Oregon Ducks visit
Class of 2024 Mater Dei (California) star Brandon Baker, the nation's No. 2 offensive tackle, is quite familiar with the Oregon Ducks football program. His brother, Gary Baker, played for the Ducks from 2015-2019, and he's already taken several visits to campus. So, the 6-foot-5, 285-pound ...
Paul Finebaum Names College Football's Biggest 'Loser' Right Now
Paul Finebaum had the Oklahoma Sooners in his crosshairs on this week's ESPN college football podcast. Hopping on with Matt Barrie, Finebaum ripped coach Brett Venables and OU's winless start in Big-12 play. Calling them the biggest losers of the weekend:. There was really only one true loser in college...
Report: Multiple College Football Players Plan On Sitting Out
A new era in college football is here. With the addition of the transfer portal and eligibility rules, we're seeing more and more players move around. Some players are even choosing to sit out once they decide they're going to move on - even during the regular season. On Monday,...
Wisconsin RB sends strong message about Paul Chryst firing
Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen sent a strong message on Sunday regarding the Paul Chryst firing. Wisconsin fired Chryst a day after the Badgers lost at home to Illinois 34-10. Allen is the team’s star running back and had just 8 yards on 2 carries in the defeat. “Anyone...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Former Texas Longhorns standout, 9-year WNBA veteran Tiffany Jackson dies at age 37
The University of Texas Women’s Basketball program announced through a press release that Tiffany Jackson, a three-time All-American and nine-year WNBA veteran, died after battling breast cancer since 2015. She was 37 years old. Jackson’s decorated career at Texas remains one of the program’s brightest in its history. She’s...
Bryce Young injury: Alabama coach Nick Saban updates QB's status
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is day-to-day with a sprain in his throwing shoulder ahead of Saturday's game against Texas A&M. Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban said that Young is recovering from the issue, and that it's not believed to be serious. "He's got a little bit of a shoulder ...
Legendary Ohio State Athletics Figure Died Over Weekend
The Ohio State Buckeyes athletics community is mourning the loss of a legendary figure on Monday. Phyllis Bailey, one of the biggest driving forces in the advancement of women's sports, died peacefully over the weekend, Ohio State announced. "By the time Bailey was named an Assistant Athletics Director in 1975...
Popculture
College Football Head Coach Fired After Eight Seasons With Team
A big college football program just made a surprising change. Following the team's loss to Illinois on Saturday, Wisconsin fired head coach Paul Chryst who has been with the team since 2015. He has been replaced by defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard who will serve as the interim head coach for the rest of the season.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Georgia football gets tough news on NFL Draft prospect Jalen Carter
Georgia football got some tough injury news on one of the very best players in the nation and top NFL Draft prospect Jalen Carter. Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart spoke to reporters on Monday and revealed that Carter is dealing with a knee injury that will cause him to miss “a week or two” of action. Here’s what Smart had to say about the Carter injury, per ESPN.
Paul Finebaum expects Lance Leipold to exit Kansas as star continues to rise
Lance Leipold has become one of the coaching stars of the college football season with an undefeated record at Kansas. After a 2-10 first season, Leipold has the Jayhawks off to their first 5-0 start since 2009. While plenty wish to think this is the start of great things to come in Lawrence, others realize this means he won’t be with the program much longer.
Alabama football outcome could affect Auburn and other rumors
The craziness in college football never ends. According to a combination of published rumors, Alabama football head coach, Nick Saban could have a big impact on Auburn’s next hire. More surreal is an attendant claim the Saban influence could cause an escalation in the moves of two SEC programs soon.
FOX Sports
Ohio State takes top spot, Georgia falls in Joel Klatt's top 10 rankings
Georgia looked mortal, and the Bulldogs' close call at Missouri on Saturday prompted a change atop Joel Klatt's latest top 10 rankings. The defending national champions fell four spots, clearing the path for Ohio State and its high-octane offense to take over at No. 1. Kentucky, previously ranked sixth, fell...
FanSided
288K+
Followers
546K+
Post
143M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0