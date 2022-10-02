ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Paul Finebaum explains why Lane Kiffin could be on the move, names key suitor

Lane Kiffin has already made his rounds across the college football world. The current Ole Miss head coach has spent 11 years as the leader of a program, and those 11 years have been split up between four different schools. Now, speculation is ramping up that Kiffin could again be on the move at season’s end. SEC Network analyst Paul Finebaum senses an “uneasiness” regarding Kiffin at Ole Miss.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says 'End Is Near' For Prominent Head Coach

Auburn could be looking for a new head coach sooner rather than later. Bryan Harsin's time with the program is ticking especially after what happened on Saturday. The Tigers lost to the LSU Tigers, 21-17, and were held scoreless in the second half. ESPN's Paul Finebaum thinks that the end...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Jalen Hurts' Comment On Nick Saban Is Going Viral

Jalen Hurts played under some excellent coaches before joining the NFL. The quarterback won a national championship at Alabama under Nick Saban before transferring to Oklahoma to play his senior year for Lincoln Riley. While appearing on Monday night's ManningCast, the Philadelphia Eagles star reflected on his first coach. Hurts...
NFL
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Nick Saban Unhappy News

Nick Saban isn't happy on Monday. The Alabama Crimson Tide head coach blasted the media on Monday, a couple of days after his team's road win against Arkansas. There's been a lot of coverage about Bryce Young's injury and Alabama's plans with (or without) him. Saban doesn't appear to be...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa Thread

Hurricane Ian Puts Coach Saban’s Home In Danger

Alabama head coach Nick Saban is knee deep in his 16th season leading the Crimson Tide. Saban is in full on preparation mode for the problem that the Arkansas Razorbacks present to him and his football team this week as they are the next opponent on the Alabama schedule, however the Sabans and really every resident in Florida face a much more dangerous opponent this week. Hurricane Ian.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Gundy
Person
Lane Kiffin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football Rankings#Ap Top 25#College Gameday#American Football#The Arkansas Razorbacks#Oklahoma State
The Spun

Legendary Ohio State Athletics Figure Died Over Weekend

The Ohio State Buckeyes athletics community is mourning the loss of a legendary figure on Monday. Phyllis Bailey, one of the biggest driving forces in the advancement of women's sports, died peacefully over the weekend, Ohio State announced. "By the time Bailey was named an Assistant Athletics Director in 1975...
Popculture

College Football Head Coach Fired After Eight Seasons With Team

A big college football program just made a surprising change. Following the team's loss to Illinois on Saturday, Wisconsin fired head coach Paul Chryst who has been with the team since 2015. He has been replaced by defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard who will serve as the interim head coach for the rest of the season.
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Georgia football gets tough news on NFL Draft prospect Jalen Carter

Georgia football got some tough injury news on one of the very best players in the nation and top NFL Draft prospect Jalen Carter. Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart spoke to reporters on Monday and revealed that Carter is dealing with a knee injury that will cause him to miss “a week or two” of action. Here’s what Smart had to say about the Carter injury, per ESPN.
ATHENS, GA
On3.com

Paul Finebaum expects Lance Leipold to exit Kansas as star continues to rise

Lance Leipold has become one of the coaching stars of the college football season with an undefeated record at Kansas. After a 2-10 first season, Leipold has the Jayhawks off to their first 5-0 start since 2009. While plenty wish to think this is the start of great things to come in Lawrence, others realize this means he won’t be with the program much longer.
LAWRENCE, KS
FanSided

Alabama football outcome could affect Auburn and other rumors

The craziness in college football never ends. According to a combination of published rumors, Alabama football head coach, Nick Saban could have a big impact on Auburn’s next hire. More surreal is an attendant claim the Saban influence could cause an escalation in the moves of two SEC programs soon.
AUBURN, AL
FOX Sports

Ohio State takes top spot, Georgia falls in Joel Klatt's top 10 rankings

Georgia looked mortal, and the Bulldogs' close call at Missouri on Saturday prompted a change atop Joel Klatt's latest top 10 rankings. The defending national champions fell four spots, clearing the path for Ohio State and its high-octane offense to take over at No. 1. Kentucky, previously ranked sixth, fell...
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

FanSided

288K+
Followers
546K+
Post
143M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy