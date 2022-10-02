Read full article on original website
Alberto Alicea
2d ago
I have to agreed instead of worrying a new place to play games trying learning how to win games they suck
Lance Wallace
2d ago
The offensive line has difficulty handling the Blitz and the receivers have difficulty getting open. He us trying to protect the ball. He had some nice passes and is looking down field more. Maybe they should add some designed runs for him?
Related
NFL World Calling For Head Coach To Be Fired Tonight
The NFL world is calling for a head coach's firing on Sunday evening. The Panthers dropped to 1-3 on the season following Sunday afternoon's loss to the Cardinals. Carolina head coach Matt Rhule has a pretty poor resume as an NFL head coach. Is he going to last much longer with the Panthers?
NFL World Reacts To Michael Irvin Unhappy News
Michael Irvin isn't happy on Monday morning. The ESPN "First Take" analyst is not happy with the narrative surrounding Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel following Tua Tagovailoa's injury. Irvin believes unfair blame is being placed on the Dolphins first-year head coach. "The realest thing said by anyone on ESPN or...
KC Chiefs force Cole Beasley into retirement
Just three days after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs, Tampa Bay wideout Cole Beasley decided he would call it a career. Wide receiver Cole Beasley retired from the game of football on Wednesday, and while he never once mentioned the Kansas City Chiefs in his statement saying goodbye to the game he’s infected since 2012, we are pretty sure they loomed large in the decision-making process nonetheless.
Coaching Legend Tony Dungy Is Unhappy With The NFL
Coaching legend Tony Dungy is unhappy with the NFL this week. The NFL's concussion protocol has come under scrutiny since Tua Tagovailoa's terrifying injury. On Sunday night, the League's failed protocol for head injuries manifested itself. Bucs tight end Cameron Brate collided with one of ...
The Chiefs scored a TD on a very clever trick play that had NFL fans in awe
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are taking it to Tom Brady and the Bucs tonight in Tampa in a rematch of Super Bowl 55 that is being played on the very same field. Mahomes and the Chiefs’ offense has been on fire all night long but the coolest (OK, maybe second coolest) TD that they scored came on a play in which Mahomes didn’t touch the ball at all.
Experts Estimate Value of Judge’s No. 62 Home Run Ball
The historic keepsake is estimated to fetch well over seven figures on the open market.
MLB・
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
NFL fans had way too many questions for Aaron Rodgers' hair during the Packers-Patriots game
As of late, Aaron Rodgers has been known to make some questionable decisions. It’s kind of his thing now. But out of all the odd moves Rodgers has made, his hairstyle for Week 4’s game against the New England Patriots has to be up there with the strangest of them all.
When Is Brittany Matthews’ Due Date? Details on Baby No. 2 With Patrick Mahomes
Baby on the way! As Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Matthews await the arrival of baby No. 2, the couple hosted a gender reveal party to find out if...
Watch: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes makes jaw-dropping touchdown flip against Bucs
Patrick Mahomes is a wizard. The Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback is no stranger to making outrageous plays on the football field. Though just when you thought you'd seen all the tricks up Mahomes' sleeves, he makes a mindboggling play like he did Sunday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
NFL Kicker Released After Great Performance Sunday
Michael Badgley supplied all of the Chicago Bears' points in Sunday's 16-12 loss to the New York Giants. It still wasn't enough to earn him an extended stay on their roster. Signed Saturday and elevated from the practice squad to replace Cairo Santos, Badgley made all four field goal attempts in Week 4.
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
Proof Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan's Son Jack Is Following in the Quarterback's Footsteps
Watch: Gisele Bündchen Has "Concerns" Over Tom Brady's NFL Return. From passing footballs to passing down the love of the game. Tom Brady recently revealed that his son Jack, who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan, is playing high school football. And, of course, no. 12 is his no. 1 fan.
NFL Analyst Claims Vikings Have ‘Colossal Problem’
The Minnesota Vikings may be atop the NFC North with a fancy 3-1 record, but the team has a “colossal problem,” according to NFL analyst Matt Lombardo. His concern stems from Minnesota’s offensive line, a longstanding bane for the team dating back a decade. The Vikings offensive...
Chiefs 41, Bucs 31: Postgame reaction from Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes and more
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to 2-2 after a 41-31 loss Sunday night to the Kansas City Chiefs, failing to overcome a slow start and tons of self-inflicted errors in all three phases of the game. After the game, Bucs quarterback Tom Brady, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and others spoke...
Paul Finebaum Says 'End Is Near' For Prominent Head Coach
Auburn could be looking for a new head coach sooner rather than later. Bryan Harsin's time with the program is ticking especially after what happened on Saturday. The Tigers lost to the LSU Tigers, 21-17, and were held scoreless in the second half. ESPN's Paul Finebaum thinks that the end...
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Have Been Living Apart for 'More Than a Month,' Source Says
"They would like to work things out," a source tells PEOPLE of Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have been living apart for "more than a month," a source tells PEOPLE. The longtime couple have been away from each other for the last six weeks, as Brady, 45, returns to the NFL and Bündchen, 42, is traveling. "Gisele is busy with her own life now, and has spent time away from Tom in Miami and New York," says one insider. A second source...
NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield Decision News
Baker Mayfield will remain the Carolina Panthers starting quarterback - for now, at least. Monday afternoon, Panthers head coach Matt Rhule announced that Mayfield, who was traded from Cleveland to Carolina, will remain the team's starting quarterback. Mayfield and the Panthers are coming off a home loss to the Cardinals....
Bears Suffer Brutal Injury Loss Following Giants Loss
The Chicago Bears lost their top offensive line during yesterday's 20-12 loss to the New York Giants. Guard Cody Whitehair left the game with a knee injury and is now set to miss "some time" according to Bears head coach Matt Eberflus. "He has a knee injury. We're not sure...
ESPN analyst says it's 'impossible' to evaluate Fields
Justin Fields is going through his early NFL developments with a shoddy-rostered Chicago Bears. According to one NFL analyst, it's going to be impossible to evaluate his season because of the team's situation. "You can't evaluate a quarterback if you don't feel like you put him in a position to...
