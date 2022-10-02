ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

England’s Charley Hull triumphs in Texas to end six-year wait for LPGA title

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ct0nG_0iJFqLJE00
Sport

England’s Charley Hull ended a six-year wait for a second LPGA Tour title on Sunday by holding off the challenge of Xiyu Lin at the Volunteers of America Classic in Texas.

Hull’s eight birdies and just one bogey took her to 17 under par overall, although there was almost a late twist as Lin eagled the penultimate hole to move to within one stroke.

But the Chinese was wayward with a 20ft birdie putt on the last which, had it gone in, would have forced a play-off after Hull settled for par, having moments earlier missed a tougher chance at a gain.

The 26-year-old was sprayed with champagne and hugged by compatriot Georgia Hall on the 18th green after clinching victory – her first on the LPGA circuit since prevailing at the CME Group Tour Championship in November 2016.

Hull was delighted to share the moment with Hall, the 2018 Open champion, telling a press conference afterwards: “It was just really cool.

“After seeing her win the British Open, it kind of spurs you on and it’s good how we can push each other. We hang out a lot off the golf course so it’s just good.”

Hull becomes just the sixth English golfer to record two or more LPGA Tour victories, joining Hall, Laura Davies, Alison Nicholas, Trish Johnson and Karen Stupples.

While it is her first win this year, she has made 12 of 17 cuts and this was her fifth top-10 finish, including a tie for third at the Amundi Evian Championship in France in July.

Hull said: “I feel very proud of myself. I’ve got my confidence up and now I can’t wait to play more and hopefully get some wins in.

“I feel like I know what it takes to get a win now, I’ve kind of reminded myself. I’m looking forward to it and I can’t wait.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Fire damages Mark Wahlberg’s childhood home in Boston

A home where US entertainers Mark and Donnie Wahlberg’s family once lived has been damaged by fire in Boston’s Dorchester area. The blaze began in a nearby home at around 10am on Sunday (3pm BST), but spread to another three buildings because of strong winds, Boston Fire Department commissioner Paul Burke said.
BOSTON, MA
newschain

Jon Rahm aims for third Spanish Open title to emulate the late Seve Ballesteros

World number six Jon Rahm believes it would be “incredible” if he could win a third Spanish Open title to match the tally of the late Seve Ballesteros. Ballesteros won his national open in 1981, 1985 and 1995 and Rahm is a prohibitive 9/4 favourite to emulate his compatriot this week at Club de Campo in Madrid, where he successfully defended the title in 2019.
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Georgia State
Local
Texas Sports
newschain

Australia edge West Indies in entertaining T20 series-opener ahead of World Cup

Twenty20 World Cup hosts Australia squeaked over the line as they defeated the West Indies off the penultimate ball of their series-opener in Carrara. The game could have gone either way with the hosts needing 11 off the final over in pursuit of 146, but Raymon Reifer dropped Matthew Wade off Sheldon Cottrell’s second delivery to tip the scales in Australia’s favour.
SPORTS
newschain

Dangers persist in wake of Hurricane Ian

Days after Hurricane Ian carved a path of destruction from Florida to the Carolinas in the US, some dangers persist – and have even worsened in some places. The storm continues to cause problems, dousing Virginia with rain on Sunday and prompting warnings of potentially severe flooding along its coast.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lpga Tour#England#British Open#Chinese#Georgia Hall
newschain

Kate visits mothers and babies at maternity unit

The Princess of Wales has met mothers and babies on a solo visit to a maternity unit. Mother of three Kate, dressed in a sunshine yellow belted dress with her hair down, toured the Royal Surrey County Hospital in Guildford on Wednesday to hear about the holistic support it provides to pregnant women and new mothers.
U.K.
newschain

Man pointed gun at police officer before shooting, inquest told

An armed officer who fatally shot a man during a police stop on a motorway slip road has told an inquest the suspect pointed a handgun at him before he fired. Yassar Yaqub, 28, was the front-seat passenger in one of two cars travelling in convoy on the M62 when four unmarked police vehicles surrounded them at junction 24 in Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, on January 2 2017.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

I’ve been so close to suicide, says rugby World Cup winner Steve Thompson

Rugby World Cup winner Steve Thompson has revealed there were times while filming his BBC documentary about struggling with dementia that he wanted to end his life. The 43-year-old former England hooker, part of the team which lifted the Webb Ellis Cup in Australia in 2003, was diagnosed with early-onset dementia and chronic traumatic encephalopathy in November 2020.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Teacher ‘thought pontoon that capsized in French lake was safety feature’

A teacher who was in charge of a school trip to France where a 12-year-old girl drowned after a pontoon capsized has told a court he thought the platform was a safety feature. Steven Layne was quizzed on Tuesday about the death of Jessica Lawson, in the Palais de Justice in the French town of Tulle, and said there was not “any sort of distress” from students or the lifeguard during the incident.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

‘Neighbour from hell’ jailed for 15 years over gas blast that killed toddler

A “neighbour from hell” has been jailed for 15 years after causing a gas explosion which killed a toddler when he cut pipes to sell them for scrap metal. Two-year-old George Hinds died in the explosion in Heysham, Lancashire, on May 16 last year after Darren Greenham, 45, used an angle grinder to cut the pipe while drunk and under the influence of drugs in the early hours of the morning.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Ukraine claws back more territory Russia is trying to absorb

Ukrainian forces scored more gains in their counteroffensive across at least two fronts on Monday, advancing in the very areas that Russia is trying to absorb. In their latest breakthrough, Ukrainian forces penetrated Moscow’s defences in the strategic southern Kherson region, one of the four areas in Ukraine that Russia is in the process of annexing.
POLITICS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
159K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy