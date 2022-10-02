Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania judge rules in favor of removing Christopher Columbus statue from public parkKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
This Entire Neighborhood in Pennsylvania was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel Maven
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
KC Chiefs force Cole Beasley into retirement
Just three days after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs, Tampa Bay wideout Cole Beasley decided he would call it a career. Wide receiver Cole Beasley retired from the game of football on Wednesday, and while he never once mentioned the Kansas City Chiefs in his statement saying goodbye to the game he’s infected since 2012, we are pretty sure they loomed large in the decision-making process nonetheless.
Denver Broncos Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Running Back This Monday
The Denver Broncos are reportedly signing a veteran running back this Monday evening. The Broncos have lost Javonte Williams for the season. He suffered a season-ending knee injury on Sunday. Melvin Gordon is expected to be the starting running back moving forward, but it's likely that ...
5 RBs Broncos Could Target to Avoid Melvin Gordon Fumbling
Here's how the Denver Broncos could get by while Javonte Williams is hurt.
Watch Bobby Wagner murk a fan who charged the field during Rams vs. 49ers
Watch Bobby Wagner murk a fan who charged the field during Rams vs. 49ers. Fans running across fields during pro sporting events are nothing new but seeing a professional athlete tackle them on the field is a whole other story. During the Los Angeles Rams vs. 49ers Monday Night Football...
3 NFL quarterbacks who need to be benched after Week 4
Nothing weighs down teams quite like subpar NFL quarterbacks. In Week 4, even winning performances were not good enough to spare these QBs from criticism. In the NFL, you’re only as good as your last outing. It doesn’t matter if you were once good. You’ve gotta be good now to justify a starting place in the NFL.
ESPN
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says QB Dak Prescott not ready yet, but leaves door open for Sunday
FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones would not rule out Dak Prescott from playing Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, but he acknowledged the quarterback's grip on a football is "not well enough to play" at the moment. Speaking on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas,...
ESPN
NFL Week 5 Power Rankings 2022: 1-32 poll, rating defenses
Welcome to Week 5 of the NFL regular season. Our power panel -- a group of more than 80 writers, editors and TV personalities -- evaluated how teams are stacking up through four weeks and named a new No. 1 team for the second week in a row. The updated...
Sporting News
NFL power rankings: Undefeated Eagles soar to No. 1; Chiefs, Cowboys also rise as Broncos, Steelers fade for Week 5
The NFL has only one undefeated team left after the first month of the 222 season. Congratulations to the Eagles for getting through almost a quarter of the schedule at 4-0. Their reward is ascending to the top of the latest Sporting News power rankings. Philadelphia has emerged as one...
Colts vs. Broncos Anytime TD Scorer Picks for Thursday Night Football
Everyone loves touchdowns and hitting on an anytime touchdown scorer is a great feeling – so let’s hit that feeling three times. The Colts and Broncos have been two of the lower scoring teams in the league, but they still have capable players that get find paydirt this week.
NFL Upset Picks for Week 5 (Lions Will Beat Bill Belichick, Bengals Gain Momentum on Sunday Night Football)
Nothing gets the juices flowing like cashing in on an upset pick on the NFL. We took a bit of a step back last season, but we're still well within the profitable mark heading into Week 5 of the season. We went 2-4 for -1.45 units, with Reed cashing in on the Jets at +150, and Joe cashing in on the Cardinals as slight +105 dogs. That brings our season-long upset record to 10-10 (+7.68 units).
NFL Week 5 Picks: Who is the BetSided Community Backing?
Week 5 of the NFL season is here. If you already my best bet for every single game on this week's episode of the Bacon Bets Podcast, so now I want to hear who YOU are backing. I sent out a tweet asking the BetSided community to give me their best bets, so let's take a look at a few of them.
Let's Set Odds: Who Will Be the Next College Football Coach to Be Fired?
The college football coaching carousel goes at a frenetic pace now with schools being more and more decisive in their decision to move on from coaches (and pay a hefty buyout check). Wisconsin was the latest school to fire their head coach, moving on from longtime coach Paul Chryst, but...
profootballnetwork.com
Week 5 NFL Power Rankings: Eagles lone team at the top while Broncos remain steady in a loss
The NFL Power Rankings are back for Week 5, and we’re probably starting to actually learn more about the 32 NFL franchises in 2022. There is a distinct lack of dominance in the NFL. There is a lack of continuity from week to week as if the college game...
