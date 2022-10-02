ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

KC Chiefs force Cole Beasley into retirement

Just three days after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs, Tampa Bay wideout Cole Beasley decided he would call it a career. Wide receiver Cole Beasley retired from the game of football on Wednesday, and while he never once mentioned the Kansas City Chiefs in his statement saying goodbye to the game he’s infected since 2012, we are pretty sure they loomed large in the decision-making process nonetheless.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Action News Jax

John Harbaugh on heated sideline exchange with Marcus Peters: 'I hope he still loves me'

Things got heated on the Ravens sideline after a collapse from a 17-point lead in Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills. As time wound down ahead of Tyler Bass' game-winning field goal for the Bills, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh and cornerback Marcus Peters got into it on the sideline. A CBS camera caught Harbaugh saying something to Peters that Peters clearly didn't appreciate. Peters then slammed his helmet to the turf and had to be held back as he tried to approach the Ravens head coach.
BALTIMORE, MD
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Don't expect Nelly to wear Darnay Scott jersey for Bengals-Ravens halftime performance

The Baltimore Ravens announced Tuesday that Nelly will perform at halftime of their AFC North showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday night. Former Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis was famous for emerging from the tunnel and doing his "squirrel dance" to Nelly's "Hot in Herre" during his Pro Football Hall of Fame career in Baltimore.
CINCINNATI, OH
FanSided

FanSided

