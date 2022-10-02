Weekend Wrap (October 1 & 2)

KOAM Image

Miami, Okla. Wardogs win football game, teams shaking hands as shots ring out

TULSA, Okla. – Friday evening the Miami Oklahoma Wardogs traveled to Tulsa to play at McLain High School where it is Homecoming there. Click here to learn more.

Woman killed in leaving scene crash, her body discovered two weeks later

LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. — Robert Eugene Nyman, 39, of Camdenton is charged with Leaving the Scene of a Crash that resulted in Death. Killed in the crash was Hope L. Arnold who had been released the day of the fatal crash from Chillicothe Women’s Prison. Authorities did not know she was unaccounted for. Click here to read more.

Miami Schools Superintendent on last night’s tragic shooting at football game

MIAMI, Okla. — Superintendent Nick Highsmith of the Miami, Oklahoma school district addresses last night’s tragic shooting at the Tulsa McLain Titans vs. Miami Wardogs football game. Click here to read more.

Barton County crash claims one life; Two juveniles injured

LAMAR, Mo. – The Missouri Highway Patrol today responded to a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in Barton County. Click here to learn more.

