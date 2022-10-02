Read full article on original website
Cinema Blend
Amber Heard Set To Appear In Aquaman 2, But Her Agent Said The First Movie Should Have Made Her More ‘Bankable’
Aquaman 2 recently got shifted to 2023, but it has been a hotly anticipated movie ever since the sequel to the 2018 hit starring Jason Momoa, Amber Heard and Patrick Wilson got greenlighted. Oddly, Heard did not get a big bump in her career following the release of her DC film. In fact, she's reportedly set to appear in the second movie in a much smaller capacity, though her agent at WME has admitted the first film should have made her more ‘bankable.’
Johnny Depp May Not Want To Return For Pirates Of The Caribbean 6, But He’s Certainly Game To Go Full Captain Jack Sparrow For The Fans
Though we’ve known for some time that Disney would be moving forward with new iterations of Pirates of the Caribbean that would not star Johnny Depp, the actor also made it clear during his defamation trial it would take “a million alpacas” and more to get him back to play Captain Jack Sparrow. Still, while he may not want to return for the next sequel (despite the still-viral Pirates of the Caribbean 6 petition), he also is still game to embody the infamous character for fans.
Popculture
Whoopi Goldberg Responds to Film Critic Who Thought She Was Wearing a 'Fat Suit' in 'Till'
Whoopi Goldberg called out a film critic who thought she was wearing a fat suit in the upcoming historical drama Till. During Monday's episode of The View, Goldberg said she was not when she filmed her scenes as Alma Carthan, the grandmother of Emmett Till. The film, directed by Chinonye Chukwu, centers on Till's mother, Mamie Till, who became an important figure in the Civil Rights Movement after her son was lynched.
ComicBook
Ballerina: John Wick Spinoff With Ana de Armas Will Begin Filming This Fall
The John Wick spinoff movie Ballerina starring Ana de Armas will reportedly begin filming this fall. That production update for the John Wick franchise was embedded in a new profile on Ana de Armas, who is currently courting Oscars buzz for her daring performance as Marilyn Monroe in Netflix's new biopic Blonde. Specifically, Variety noted that Armas is getting set for "Ballerina, a John Wick spinoff, which she will shoot this fall." Ballerina will be directed by Underworld's Len Wiseman, with a script from John Wick: Parabellum writer Shay Hatten. John Wick franchise director Chad Stahelski will be producing the spinoff.
Popculture
'Married at First Sight': Mitch and Krysten Have Words Over His Comments About Her Appearance in Exclusive Sneak Peek
Married at First Sight's Krysten and Mitch are trying to put the pieces back together after the blowout surrounding his comment that he wishes she would wear less makeup. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Wednesday's all-new episode of the Lifetime show, the newlyweds try to mend their relationship after Mitch's discussion about Krysten's appearance with her sister came back to bite him.
ComicBook
Beloved Dwayne Johnson Movie Lands on Netflix Top 10
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson on any kind of charts should come as no surprise at this point. The WWE legend-turned-Hollywood megastar has cemented himself as one of the most popular actors in the eyes of fans. He's proven to be especially popular on Netflix, where several of his films have leaped onto the streamer's Top 10 lists soon after arriving. That goes for new original films as well as some of Johnson's past adventures.
Popculture
Alex Rodriguez Speaks out About Ex Jennifer Lopez Following Ben Affleck Wedding
Alex Rodriguez has broken his silence on the marriage of his ex Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. While appearing on CNN's Who's Talking to Chris Wallace, the former MLB star spoke on the relationship months after Lopez and Affleck tied the knot in Las Vegas. "With Jennifer, look, it was...
MLB・
Popculture
Pete Davidson Appears to Have Kim Kardashian Tattoo Removed
Pete Davidson may have had his Kim Kardashian tattoo removed. New photos of the comedian show him with a bandage over his neck right on the spot where he got a tattoo to commemorate his romance with Kardashian earlier this year. This is could signal that Kardashian and Davidson's breakup is for good, and that Davidson is ready to move on.
dexerto.com
Keanu Reeves’ BRZRKR movie: Release date speculation, plot & more
Keanu Reeves is to set star in a Netflix movie adaptation of BRZRKR, based on the titular Boom Studios! comic. From release date information to cast and plot details – here’s everything you need to know about BRZRKR. We can always depend on Keanu Reeves to deliver top-tier...
Popculture
'Sons of Anarchy' Fans Hoping to See Jax Teller Again Get Good News From Charlie Hunnam
Sons of Anarchy fans who are missing Jax Teller may just be in luck. Series star Charlie Hunnam recently said he would love to reprise his SoA role as Jax in the future — and even has a plan for how to do that, despite Jax's death in the series finale. The Shantaram actor, 42, confirmed he would be down to return to his role as the outlaw biker in a recent interview with Access.
The Best Movies On Netflix Right Now - October 2022
From stunning originals to modern classics, these are the best movies on Netflix...
Taissa Farmiga returns as Sister Irene in Warner Bros. upcoming horror sequel The Nun 2
Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema's highly-anticipated horror sequel The Nun 2 has brought back a familiar face with Taissa Farmiga set to return. The 28-year-old actress has signed on to reprise her role as Sister Irene in the sequel, according to Deadline. Warner Bros./New Line have also set a...
International Business Times
'Scooby-Doo' Character Velma Is Officially A Lesbian In New Movie; Twitter Is Happy
Velma, the beloved "Scooby-Doo" character, is finally depicted as part of the LGBTQ community in Warner Bros.' new Halloween movie, "Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo." Clips from the new animated film, which was released on Amazon Prime Video Tuesday, have so far received positive comments from Twitter users who are more than happy to see the bespectacled Mystery Inc. member falling in love with another female character, a costume designer named Coco Diablo.
Popculture
Pierce Brosnan Reveals Surprising Detail About Filming 'Mrs. Doubtfire' With Robin Williams
Pierce Brosnan shared a surprising behind-the-scenes story about Mrs. Doubtfire, the classic 1993 family movie starring Robin Williams. In a new interview with GQ, the former James Bond actor said he did not "meet" Williams for real until after the film wrapped. During production, Brosnan only saw Williams under the Oscar-winning makeup that transformed him into a British nanny.
Popculture
Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki Reveal 'Big Bang Theory' Episode That Sparked Their Real-Life Romance
Big Bang Theory co-stars Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki dated for a brief time while starring in the hit CBS sitcom, and the pair have now revealed which episode sparked their real-life romance. Vanity Fair has shared excerpts from The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story, an oral history of the show which features behind-the-scenes stories and cast interviews about the show. In a joint interview for the book, Cuoco and Galecki opened up about both their on and off-screen relationships, including the moment that stars began to fall for one another.
50 Cent Reveals Plans To Release Three Horror Movies
He will produce the films alongside horror legend Eli Roth.
Review of Netflix's movie 'Lou'
Lou is a new movie that premiered on Netflix on September 23, 2022. The movie is described as a "high-stakes action thriller." The name of the movie is based on Lou, a recluse who lives alone with her dog Jak. Her only neighbor is also her tenant named Hannah. Most of the movie is based on what follows the kidnapping of Vee, Hannah's young daughter.
Popculture
'Sons of Anarchy' Fans React After Charlie Hunnam Teases Return as Jax Teller
Charlie Hunnam recently teased that he'd love to reprise his Sons of Anarchy role, Jax Teller, and fans have had some big reactions to the admission. The 42-year-old was speaking with Access when he was asked about the chances of a Sons of Anarchy spinoff or revival of some kind. [Please Note: Sons of Anarchy Spoilers Below]
Popculture
'House of the Dragon' Episode 7 Revelation Spawns New Fan Theory
Sunday night's episode of House of the Dragon revealed a detail that wasn't included in George R.R. Martin's book, and fans have already come up with some interesting implications it could have later in the story. Fair warning: there are spoilers for House of the Dragon and Fire & Blood ahead!
Popculture
Rock Stars Quit Their Band Over 'Pretty Bad' Internal Issues
Rock band Fever 333 was a trio until Monday when two-thirds of the group quit. Guitarist Stephen Harrison and drummer Aric Improta issued separate statements announcing their plans to leave. The last remaining member of the band, singer Jason Aalon Butler, wrote on Instagram Tuesday that he will continue using the band's name as a solo act.
