Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Illinois Welcomes 80 More Migrants to its State With Open ArmsTom Handy
Over 55,000 Properties In Cook County Tax Sale, Many Under $1,000TaxBuzzCook County, IL
Mayor Lightfoot Expands Paid Parental Leave for All City EmployeesLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago's Best Pizza Places: A Comprehensive GuideThe Daily ScoopChicago, IL
DePaul Latino Law Student Association Hispanic Heritage Month event on 10/6Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
Related
ESPN
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson takes shot at Saints DB Marshon Lattimore with Allen Iverson meme
Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson did work in London on Sunday. In the 28-25 win over the New Orleans Saints at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Jefferson caught 10 passes for 147 yards. He also ran for a touchdown. It was the first time since 2016 that a player had 120 yards receiving and a rushing score and Jefferson's 16th career 100-yard receiving game. According to ESPN Stats and Information, only Randy Moss and Odell Beckham Jr. have had more 100-yard games (19) in their first three seasons.
SEC Analyst Says Aggies' Jimbo Fisher Wouldn't Be Head Coach if Not for One Player
One could argue that Texas A&M Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher would be nothing if not for his win in the 2013 BCS National Championship. However, this is a big "if."
Week 4 winners, losers: 49ers' two losses don't age well
Order has started to take shape in the NFL standings. The Green Bay Packers followed Aaron Rodgers' R-E-L-A-X method and now are 3-1. The Philadelphia Eagles remain undefeated. The Houston Texans are tanking. The New York Giants ... wait, they're 3-1?! It’s time to declare winners and losers from Week...
ESPN analyst says it's 'impossible' to evaluate Fields
Justin Fields is going through his early NFL developments with a shoddy-rostered Chicago Bears. According to one NFL analyst, it's going to be impossible to evaluate his season because of the team's situation. "You can't evaluate a quarterback if you don't feel like you put him in a position to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Who is the Bears backup quarterback Trevor Siemian?
With Justin Fields playing poorly through the first four weeks of the season, people are starting to wonder who else the Bears have on the roster at quarterback. To give a perspective of where Fields and the Bears stand, Fields is 30 pass attempts below the No. 30 position. He has 67 passing attempts compared to Mac Jones' 97 on the season, the latter ranks 30th.
Former Alabama Quarterback Works out with Giants
Three-time national championship winning quarterback of the Alabama Crimson Tide AJ McCarron worked out with the New York Giants on Tuesday. The Giants find themselves in need at the position after starter Daniel Jones left the game with an ankle injury, only to have to return when veteran backup Tyrod Taylor entered concussion protocol.
SF Giants: Evan Longoria out for season with right thumb fracture
The SF Giants have placed veteran third baseman Evan Longoria on the 15-day injured list after X-rays revealed a right thumb fracture.
Can 'unique' weapon Harry boost Bears' struggling pass attack?
LAKE FOREST, Ill. – The Bears' passing attack is struggling to find its footing early in the season. Through four games, the Bears rank last in completions, completion percentage, passing yards, quarterback rating, and first downs. Per Pro Football Focus, their receivers are the worst at creating "open" or "wide open" opportunities in the NFL.
RELATED PEOPLE
Why Fields didn't hit Mooney for wide-open TD vs. Giants
LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Given the state of the Bears' passing attack, quarterback Justin Fields can't miss any layup. He missed a big one Sunday in the Bears' 20-12 loss to the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Trailing 14-6, the Bears faced a third-and-10 on the Giants' 35-yard...
Trent Dilfer feels 'way better' about Justin Fields
On that stat sheet, Justin Fields had a bad game on Sunday. He completed 50 percent of his passes for 174 yards and zero touchdowns. After looking at the score and seeing the Bears lost by eight points to the New York Giants, it's easy to point fingers at Fields as the team's main issue.
College Football News
Paul Chryst, Karl Dorrell Fired. College Football Coaches Hot Seat Top 10 Ranking: Week 5
Now that Paul Chryst is gone at Wisconsin and Karl Dorrell is out at Colorado, who are ten other coaches on the hot seat after Week 5 of the college football season?. There aren’t any major surprises anymore when it comes to firing college football coaches. It seems strange...
PFF 2023 mock draft has Bears select QB Bryce Young
With the fourth pick in the 2023 NFL draft, the Chicago Bears select ... Bryce Young?. According to a 2023 NFL mock draft from PFF, the Bears are destined to take Alabama quarterback Bryce Young with the No. 4 overall pick in the draft. An interesting draft choice for a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Undefeated Eagles spoil Pederson's return, top Jaguars 29-21
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Haason Reddick split his family’s loyalties over his first five seasons. The New Jersey native and former Temple standout always had his parents and friends rooting for him — and for teams that weren’t the hometown Philadelphia Eagles. Reddick closed that fissure when the linebacker signed a free-agent deal with the Birds. Then he played his best homecoming game yet: two sacks, two fumble recoveries in the rain, and one big role in keeping the Eagles undefeated. “To be able to be home, where I grew up at, it’s a lovely thing,” Reddick said. Miles Sanders ran for 134 yards and two touchdowns, Jalen Hurts threw for 204 yards and ran for a score and the Eagles spoiled former coach Doug Pederson’s return to Philadelphia with a 29-21 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.
Robert Griffin III Names The College Football "Team To Watch" After Week 5
There have been several surprise teams in college football so far this season. Tennessee, which is ranked in the top 10 for the first time in six years, is one of them. The eighth-ranked Volunteers are 4-0 overall heading into this week's showdown at No. 25 LSU. Tennessee's play has...
Giants vs. Packers Week 5 start time, how to watch live from London
London is about to see NFL football like never before. Yes, Sunday’s matchup between the New York Giants and Green Bay Packers will be the NFL’s 32nd game played across the pond. But it’s the first game in London between two teams with winning records. The Giants...
Who are the Bears' 5 most recent quarterbacks?
The Chicago Bears have had an abundance of different quarterbacks come take a stab at the franchise's failed lynchpin position. They're not as bad as the Cleveland Browns, who have had 35 different starting quarterbacks since 1999. But, they're still in the midst of attempting to find "the guy." Justin...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ESPN, Todd McShay update for 2023 NFL Draft rankings after Week 5 of college football
Todd McShay of ESPN has updated his 2023 NFL Draft rankings through five weeks of college football. “We’re nearly halfway through the 2022 college football season, and the 2023 NFL draft is a little over six months away. A lot will change over the rest of the season and during the pre-draft process in terms of how the top prospects stack up and who is considered a first-round talent, but this class is loaded,” wrote McShay. “We’re talking franchise quarterbacks, playmaking offensive stars, sack-happy edge rushers and ball-hawking defensive backs.
NFL・
Bills Snap Counts: More Devin Singletary, Buffalo DE A.J. Epenesa 'Benched'?
The Buffalo Bills drafted A.J. Epenesa in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. However, the former Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end is struggling to see the field.
Paul Finebaum on Jimbo Fisher: Take Jameis Winston away, he may not be a head coach right now
All is not well in College Station. Texas A&M just dropped its second game of a season that started with bold claims and College Football Playoff aspirations from their head coach. A historic recruiting class joined a roster that was already very talented, and the Aggies were eying a second straight win over Alabama after an offseason of jabs between Jimbo Fisher and Nick Saban.
Cody Whitehair to 'miss some time' with knee injury
The Bears will be without left guard Cody Whitehair for “some time” according to Matt Eberflus. Whitehair exited partway through Sunday’s game against the Giants with a knee injury and did not return. The Bears moved Lucas Patrick to left guard after Whitehair’s injury, leaving Teven Jenkins...
NBC Sports Chicago
Chicago, IL
15K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/
Comments / 0