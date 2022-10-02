ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson takes shot at Saints DB Marshon Lattimore with Allen Iverson meme

Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson did work in London on Sunday. In the 28-25 win over the New Orleans Saints at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Jefferson caught 10 passes for 147 yards. He also ran for a touchdown. It was the first time since 2016 that a player had 120 yards receiving and a rushing score and Jefferson's 16th career 100-yard receiving game. According to ESPN Stats and Information, only Randy Moss and Odell Beckham Jr. have had more 100-yard games (19) in their first three seasons.
NBC Sports Chicago

Who is the Bears backup quarterback Trevor Siemian?

With Justin Fields playing poorly through the first four weeks of the season, people are starting to wonder who else the Bears have on the roster at quarterback. To give a perspective of where Fields and the Bears stand, Fields is 30 pass attempts below the No. 30 position. He has 67 passing attempts compared to Mac Jones' 97 on the season, the latter ranks 30th.
Tide 100.9 FM

Former Alabama Quarterback Works out with Giants

Three-time national championship winning quarterback of the Alabama Crimson Tide AJ McCarron worked out with the New York Giants on Tuesday. The Giants find themselves in need at the position after starter Daniel Jones left the game with an ankle injury, only to have to return when veteran backup Tyrod Taylor entered concussion protocol.
NBC Sports Chicago

Can 'unique' weapon Harry boost Bears' struggling pass attack?

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – The Bears' passing attack is struggling to find its footing early in the season. Through four games, the Bears rank last in completions, completion percentage, passing yards, quarterback rating, and first downs. Per Pro Football Focus, their receivers are the worst at creating "open" or "wide open" opportunities in the NFL.
The Associated Press

Undefeated Eagles spoil Pederson's return, top Jaguars 29-21

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Haason Reddick split his family’s loyalties over his first five seasons. The New Jersey native and former Temple standout always had his parents and friends rooting for him — and for teams that weren’t the hometown Philadelphia Eagles. Reddick closed that fissure when the linebacker signed a free-agent deal with the Birds. Then he played his best homecoming game yet: two sacks, two fumble recoveries in the rain, and one big role in keeping the Eagles undefeated. “To be able to be home, where I grew up at, it’s a lovely thing,” Reddick said. Miles Sanders ran for 134 yards and two touchdowns, Jalen Hurts threw for 204 yards and ran for a score and the Eagles spoiled former coach Doug Pederson’s return to Philadelphia with a 29-21 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.
NBC Sports Chicago

Who are the Bears' 5 most recent quarterbacks?

The Chicago Bears have had an abundance of different quarterbacks come take a stab at the franchise's failed lynchpin position. They're not as bad as the Cleveland Browns, who have had 35 different starting quarterbacks since 1999. But, they're still in the midst of attempting to find "the guy." Justin...
On3.com

ESPN, Todd McShay update for 2023 NFL Draft rankings after Week 5 of college football

Todd McShay of ESPN has updated his 2023 NFL Draft rankings through five weeks of college football. “We’re nearly halfway through the 2022 college football season, and the 2023 NFL draft is a little over six months away. A lot will change over the rest of the season and during the pre-draft process in terms of how the top prospects stack up and who is considered a first-round talent, but this class is loaded,” wrote McShay. “We’re talking franchise quarterbacks, playmaking offensive stars, sack-happy edge rushers and ball-hawking defensive backs.
On3.com

Paul Finebaum on Jimbo Fisher: Take Jameis Winston away, he may not be a head coach right now

All is not well in College Station. Texas A&M just dropped its second game of a season that started with bold claims and College Football Playoff aspirations from their head coach. A historic recruiting class joined a roster that was already very talented, and the Aggies were eying a second straight win over Alabama after an offseason of jabs between Jimbo Fisher and Nick Saban.
NBC Sports Chicago

Cody Whitehair to 'miss some time' with knee injury

The Bears will be without left guard Cody Whitehair for “some time” according to Matt Eberflus. Whitehair exited partway through Sunday’s game against the Giants with a knee injury and did not return. The Bears moved Lucas Patrick to left guard after Whitehair’s injury, leaving Teven Jenkins...
