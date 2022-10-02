ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Hernández homers twice, Jays win 9th straight over Red Sox

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iWarL_0iJFpunW00

TORONTO (AP) — Teoscar Hernández hit two home runs, Whit Merrifield also connected and the Toronto Blue Jays edged closer to clinching home-field advantage in the wild-card round by beating the Boston Red Sox 6-3 Sunday.

“Guys are hungry not just to get to the playoffs but to make a run,” Merrifield said. “We have the guys to do it, we have the talent to do it. Just a matter of getting hot at the right time.”

The Blue Jays completed a three-game sweep with their 16th win in 19 games against Boston this season. That’s the most victories by any major league team against a division opponent this season.

“We’re playing a really good brand of baseball right now,” Blue Jays right-hander Kevin Gausman said. “We’ve just got to kind of keep it going.”

Sixteen wins is also the most victories the Blue Jays have had against an opponent in a single season. Toronto went 15-4 against Baltimore in 2002 and again in 2010.

Gausman left after three innings because of a cut on his right middle finger. He allowed two runs and four hits, struck out four and walked none.

“In a different situation, even if this is two weeks prior, I’m staying in that game,” Gausman said. “Obviously, with the postseason coming up, I didn’t want it to get any worse.”

Gausman said the cut opened up alongside his finger nail in the first inning. He said it only affects him when he throws his split-fingered fastball, a pitch he doesn’t throw in between starts.

“My other pitches, there’s no problem,” Gausman said.

To prevent cuts and blisters, Gausman said he routinely treats the area with a laser between starts, and will continue to do so this week. He’s expected to start Game 2 of the wild-card series next Saturday.

Merrifield went 3 for 3 with two RBIs and scored twice.

“He’s been vital to what we’ve been doing down the stretch,” interim manager John Schneider said.

It was the sixth three-hit game of the season for Merrifield, who is 10 for 20 over his past six games.

“He’s been our best hitter the last week, outside of Bo (Bichette),” Gausman said.

Needing a triple to complete the cycle, Merrifield grounded into a fielder’s choice to end the eighth inning.

Bobby Dalbec hit a solo home run and had three RBIs for the Red Sox, who lost their final nine meetings with Toronto. Boston didn’t beat the Blue Jays again after a 6-5 win in Toronto on June 29.

After Gausman left, right-hander Zach Pop (4-0) pitched two perfect innings. Adam Cimber worked the sixth, and Anthony Bass gave up Dalbec’s homer in the seventh. The home run was Dalbec’s 12th.

Yimi Garcia pitched the eighth inning and Jordan Romano finished for his 36th save in 42 chances.

Hernández homered to begin the second, then hit a two-run drive off the left field foul screen in the fourth, his 14th career multi-homer game. The home runs were his 24th and 25th.

Merrifield hit a leadoff blast in the third, his 11th.

All three homers came off Boston right-hander Michael Wacha (11-2), who gave up three home runs for the second straight start.

“Just a good lineup and you’ve got to be really precise with where you’re putting that ball,” Wacha said.

Wacha allowed five runs and six hits in four innings, losing for the first time since May 31 against Cincinnati.

“Overall, a great season,” manager Alex Cora said. ”He’s an outstanding kid. Obviously he got hurt but he gave us everything we asked him to.”

The Red Sox are 23-50 against AL East opponents with three games against Tampa Bay remaining. It’s the first time Boston has lost 50 games to division opponents.

After Dalbec’s homer cut it to 5-3, George Springer restored Toronto’s three-run lead with an RBI fielder’s choice against right-hander Kaleb Ort in the bottom of the seventh.

LOCAL HEROES

According to the Blue Jays, Sunday’s game was the first in franchise history in which the win (Pop) and the save (Romano) went to Canadian-born pitchers.

FIVE FOR 75

The Blue Jays have five batters with 75 or more RBIs (Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bichette, Matt Chapman, Springer and Hernández). That matches the Los Angeles Dodgers for most in the majors.

QUICK HANDS

Pop made a behind-the-back stab on Abraham Almonte’s comebacker in the fourth, then knocked down Enrique Hernández’s 106.4 mph liner and got the out at first to end the fifth.

“I don’t want to call it dumb luck but we’ll call it pitcher luck,” Merrifield joked about Pop’s big plays.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Red Sox: 1B Eric Hosmer (back) is expected to be activated off the injured list Monday, Cora said.

FINAL ATTENDANCE

Toronto drew 43,877 for its final regular season home game. The Blue Jays drew 2,653,830 fans across 81 home games this season, an average of 32,763 per game. It’s their highest total since drawing 3,203,886 in 2017. The Blue Jays didn’t play in Toronto at all in 2020, and had just 36 games at Rogers Centre last year.

Red Sox: LHP Rich Hill (8-7, 4.41 ERA) starts Monday as Boston hosts Tampa Bay. RHP Tyler Glasnow (0-0, 3.00 ERA) starts for the Rays.

Blue Jays: RHP José Berrios (11-7, 5.37 ERA) starts Monday as Toronto visits Baltimore RHP Dean Kremer (8-6, 3.17 ERA) goes for the Orioles.

___

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Another blow for Yankees bullpen going into postseason

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Yankees reliever Ron Marinaccio was put on the 15-day injured list Tuesday, another blow to the injury-plagued New York bullpen before the playoffs. Marinaccio has a stress reaction in his right shin. The rookie right-hander threw only 12 pitches before exiting Sunday because of soreness that he has described as a lingering issue. He will miss the AL Division Series. Manager Aaron Boone said he is hopeful that Marinacco will be able to return for the AL Championship Series if the Yankees advance in the postseason. “Just made that kind of difficult decision right now. He definitely wants to try and pitch through it,” Boone said. “There’s probably a lot that he could pitch through it. It’s kind of a gray area. But we also worry about it turning into a stress fracture” when compensating in other ways.
BRONX, NY
The Associated Press

Wild-card Rays lose 5th straight, fall 6-3 to Red Sox

BOSTON (AP) — The playoff-bound Tampa Bay Rays lost their fifth straight game to finish the regular season, giving up a pair of home runs to J.D. Martinez in a 6-3 loss to last-place Boston on Wednesday. Xander Bogaerts also had a pair of hits in what could be his final game for the Red Sox. The 30-year-old shortstop, who like Martinez is eligible to become a free agent this offseason, was replaced after taking his position to start the seventh inning, drawing applause from the crowd. Despite losing seven of their last eight games, the Rays went 86-76 to finish third in the AL East and will open the best-of-three wild-card round in Cleveland on Friday. Tampa Bay won 100 games last year for its second straight AL East title. A year after winning 92 games to earn a wild-card berth and reach the ALCS, the Red Sox finished 77-84, 22 games out and in last place in the AL East. The crowd was announced at 26,695 — though fewer than half actually showed up on a cold and rainy day — bringing the team’s total to 2,625,089, its lowest in a non-pandemic season since 2000.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
The Associated Press

Teen from hurricane-hit Florida catches HR, meets Yankees

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — A mother-son trip to a major league game for a Florida family in need of diversion after their home was hit by Hurricane Ian turned into much more on Tuesday afternoon. Samantha Sheffield and 14-year-old son Braylon were in town from storm-ravaged Fort Myers, sitting in the lower deck in left field at Globe Life Field when New York Yankees rookie Oswald Peraza hit a long drive in their direction against the Texas Rangers. Braylon, a good-fielding middle infielder, reached to his left in front of his mom and made the catch on Peraza’s first big league homer, four rows beyond the wall. “Saved my life,” Samantha said with a laugh.
BRONX, NY
The Associated Press

Mariners roll into playoffs after 5-4 win over Tigers

SEATTLE (AP) — Julio Rodríguez has shined on every stage during his spectacular rookie season. The next will be the brightest the 21-year-old has faced to date: the playoffs. “We deserve being the spot we are. And we are a really good team. I know we are really good team. And we got the stuff to compete against anybody,” Rodríguez said. “I’ve been saying that throughout the season. I truly believed in the talent we have here.” Rodríguez put a final exclamation point on his Rookie of the Year candidacy with his 28th home run. Ty France hit a game-ending single and the Seattle Mariners capped the regular season with a 5-4 win over the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
The Associated Press

Arraez wins AL batting title, Twins beat White Sox 10-1

CHICAGO (AP) — Luis Arraez won the AL batting title, hitting a third-inning double after walking twice to finish the season at .316, and the Minnesota Twins rolled to a 10-1 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday. Arraez was all but assured of topping the Yankees’ Aaron Judge for the batting crown when the day began. He removed any doubt by walking in his first two plate appearances and then hitting a drive that barely cleared the glove of right fielder Gavin Sheets before he was lifted for a pinch-runner. “It’s amazing,” Arraez said. “This was one of my goals. I’m living a dream right now. This is amazing for me because I worked hard for this.” Judge, who sat out the Yankees’ season finale, batted .311 with an AL-record 62 homers and a league-leading 131 RBIs.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Kershaw, Dodgers beat Rockies 6-1 for 111th victory

LOS ANGELES (AP) — In a season of gaudy numbers, two sets stand out for the Los Angeles Dodgers. They finished with their 111th victory to become the National League’s winningest team in more than a century, and Freddie Freeman and Trea Turner each totaled 100 RBIs. “This team’s in elite company for the regular season,” manager Dave Roberts said after a 6-1 win over the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday. “But we still know the most important part of the season is yet to come.” At 111-51, the Dodgers ended the regular season 60 games over .500.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Arraez, McNeil win batting titles, Judge misses Triple Crown

NEW YORK (AP) — Minnesota’s Luis Arraez finished with the lowest average for an American League batting champion since 1968, and the New York Mets’ Jeff McNeil won the National League title. The New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge missed out on a Triple Crown, edged by Arraez .316 to .311 for the AL title Wednesday after sitting out the final day of the regular season. McNeil also sat out and made it first-time batting champions in both leagues, his .326 average one point ahead of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman. Arraez’s average was the lowest for an AL batting...
QUEENS, NY
The Associated Press

Rojas, Carroll HR, D-Backs win; Brews' Burnes tops NL in Ks

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Josh Rojas and Corbin Carroll hit back-to-back home runs in the ninth inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-2 Wednesday to close out the season. Milwaukee starter Corbin Burnes crossed the 200-inning threshold for the first time. The reigning NL Cy Young winner worked three perfect innings and fanned five to finish with a career-high 243 strikeouts. Burnes became the first Brewers pitcher to lead the league in strikeouts. “He’s had a great season,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “It’s incredible, what he did to follow up a great season with another great season is to be commended and the mark of a great pitcher.” Along with his strikeout mark, Burnes went 12-8 to set a career high for wins. He also set personal marks with 33 starts and 21 quality starts while posting a 2.94 ERA and 0.97 WHIP, which were just slightly higher than a year ago.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Cora
Person
Kevin Gausman
Person
Teoscar Hernández
Person
Michael Wacha
Person
Whit Merrifield
Person
Abraham Almonte
Person
Jordan Romano
Person
Bobby Dalbec
The Associated Press

Reds lose 100 for 1st time since '82, Bote 5 RBIs lead Cubs

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds lost 100 games for the first time in four decades, falling to the Cubs 15-2 in their season finale on Wednesday as David Bote drove in a season-high five runs. Cincinnati finished 62-100, one shy of the franchise record for losses set by the 1982 team that went 61-101. The Reds became the record-tying fourth team to lose 100 games this season, even for the bottom of the NL Central with Pittsburgh after just missing post-season play with an 83-79 record last season. Similarly rebuilding Chicago finished 74-88 and third in the NL Central, up from 71-91 and fourth last season. The crowd of 12,437 boosted the Reds’ attendance to 1,387,947 in 79 dates at Great American Ball Park, down from the 1,775,396 in 79 dates in 2019, which didn’t include two “home” games in Mexico.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Associated Press

Pujols sits as Cards finish season with 5-3 loss to Pirates

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The chants for Albert Pujols began in earnest in the eighth inning, with most of the red-clad fans inside PNC Park yearning for one last regular season at bat for the St. Louis Cardinals slugger. Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol heard them. And ignored them. “I think (Pujols) delivered what he needed to deliver over the last 162 (games),” Marmol said with a laugh about the future Hall of Fame slugger, who became one of four players in Major League history to reach 700 home runs behind a memorable second-half surge. It was a surge that coincided with St. Louis’ push past Milwaukee to an NL Central Division title. The Cardinals — who went 43-24 in the second half — open the playoffs on Friday when they host Philadelphia in the best-of-three wild-card round at Busch Stadium.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Associated Press

Valdez fans 10 as Astros beat Phillies 3-2 in finale

HOUSTON (AP) — Another strong start by Framber Valdez allowed the Houston Astros to end the regular season with the two winningest pitchers in the American League. Valdez struck out 10 in five shutout innings to lead the Astros to 3-2 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in the regular-season finale Wednesday. Christian Vazquez hit a solo homer and Chas McCormick and Yordan Alvarez drove in runs early to help Houston to its fourth victory in five games. It was the career-best 17th win for Valdez (17-6), which ranks second in the American League behind teammate Justin Verlander’s 18.
HOUSTON, TX
The Associated Press

Mattingly wins his last game as Marlins manager, tops Braves

MIAMI (AP) — Don Mattingly went out as a winner in his final game as Miami’s manager when rookie Peyton Burdick homered and drove in four runs to lead the Marlins over the NL East champion Atlanta Braves 12-9 Wednesday. Matt Olson hit his 34th homer and Marcell Ozuna hit his 23rd for the Braves, who finished 101-61 and have a bye into the Division Series next week. The defending World Series champions won the season series against Miami 13-6. The 61-year-old Mattingly announced Sept. 25 he would not seek a new contract. Miami’s final 69-93 record, fourth in the NL East, surpassed its 2021 finish by two games. Mattingly finished his Marlins’ tenure 443-587, highlighted by a playoff berth in the 2020 pandemic-shortened season. It was Mattingly’s only winning year in seven seasons with the club.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Toronto Blue Jays#The Boston Red Sox#The Blue Jays
The Associated Press

MLB playoff picture all set, best-of-3 matchups start Friday

Albert Pujols taking his final swings in October, Julio Rodríguez stepping in for the first time. Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom facing Manny Machado and Juan Soto. Bryce Harper, back at last. José Ramírez and his Cleveland teammates trying to break a long drought — with a new name. And Aaron Judge, Mookie Betts and other top stars looming next week. The entire Major League Baseball playoff picture came into focus Tuesday night. The matchups were finally set, right before the last day of the regular season.
MLB
The Associated Press

Pujols has 2 more RBIs, Cardinals beat Pirates 8-7 in 10

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Albert Pujols drove in two more runs and the St. Louis Cardinals went on to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-7 in 10 innings Tuesday night. Pujols hit a two-run single in the third inning to push his career total to 2,218 RBIs. That came a night after he broke a tie with Babe Ruth for second place on the career list. Hank Aaron holds the record with 2,287. Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol then removed the 42-year-old Pujols at the end of the inning. St. Louis opens postseason play Friday when it hosts a best-of-three National League wild-card series. Juan Yepez gave the Cardinals the win when he hit a tiebreaking single with one in the 10th inning off Chase De Jong (6-3) to score automatic runner Ben DeLuzio.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Associated Press

Orioles split twinbill with Toronto to cap 31-game rise

BALTIMORE (AP) — As the Toronto Blue Jays casually celebrated their victory on the field, the fans at Camden Yards weren’t quite done with Baltimore’s feel-good season. They gave the Orioles a standing ovation, and eventually the players came out of the dugout to acknowledge it. “I thought it was an extremely cool moment, but thank you to all the fans for the support this year,” manager Brandon Hyde said. “Unfortunately we couldn’t end it with a win in this last game of the year. We really appreciate how they came out this year, and we know there’s an excitement about this team going forward.” The Orioles lost 5-1 to Toronto in the second game of Wednesday’s doubleheader, but they did win the opener 5-4 in come-from-behind fashion. They ended the season with an 83-79 record, a 31-game improvement over 2021.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
536K+
Post
544M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy