Golf

Ryan Fox wins 2022 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at St. Andrews with late team partner on his mind

By Adam Woodard
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zmaXK_0iJFnSdW00
Photo: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Ryan Fox didn’t just win for the second time of 2022 on the DP World Tour on Sunday, but he did so at the Home of Golf.

In front of his family visiting from New Zealand, the 35-year-old claimed the 2022 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship by one shot at the Old Course at St. Andrews. After the final putt dropped, Fox was quick to mention someone who wasn’t there to celebrate his third win on tour.

“It means a lot,” said Fox after the round. “To be honest the only person I can really think of at the moment is Warne.”

The Dunhill Links features both an individual and team championship and is held across three iconic courses in Scotland: Old Course at St. Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns. Fox and Australian cricket legend Shane Warne, who died in March, finished second in the team championship last year.

“He meant a lot to me and this event and was a great mate. It’s a terrible shame he’s not here,” added Fox, who said he felt his friend’s presence down the stretch. “Obviously I was pretty nervy the last three holes. I didn’t hit very good shots, to be honest, down the 16th, 17th and 18th. He was definitely helping out.”

After starting the final round four shots back, Fox took the lead through seven holes and was three holes clear with just as many to play. A late blemish on the 17th and par on the 18th secured the one-shot win at 15 under over Callum Shinkwin and Alex Noren, T-2 at 14 under. Rory McIlroy, a three-time runner-up at the event, finished T-4 at 13 under with Antoine Rozner.

Shinkwin and Alex Acquavella won the team championship at 37 under.

