NFL

Terry Bradshaw reveals multiple cancer battles within past year

By Max Weisman
New York Post
 3 days ago

Terry Bradshaw, the legendary Steelers quarterback and Hall of Famer, revealed Sunday that he’s battled cancer twice over the past 12 months.

“Last week on this show, I ran out of breath, and Howie [Long] helped me up,” Bradshaw said. “And a lot of people are asking what’s wrong with me, what’s happened to me physically. I just want to address it and let you know what has happened in my life.”

During today's show, Terry Bradshaw shared that he has been battling cancer over the past year. As of today, he is cancer free, and he discussed his fight and plan for the future: pic.twitter.com/RSwVxlXC97

Bradshaw revealed that in November he was diagnosed with bladder cancer. He went to the Yale University Medical Center to undergo surgery and treatment.

“As of today, I am bladder-cancer free. That’s the good news,” he said.

Bradshaw continued and said in March he got an MRI for a bad neck and found a tumor there. It was a Merkel cell tumor, a rare form of skin cancer, and had surgery done in Houston.

“Folks, I may not look like my old self, but I feel like my old self. I’m cancer free, I’m feeling great. And over time, I’m going to be back to where I normally am,” he said.

Former Giants defensive end Michael Strahan, who is one of Bradshaw’s broadcast teammates on the Fox NFL pregame show, called Bradshaw “the ultimate teammate.”

Terry Bradshaw revealed multiple cancer battles within the past year.
Bradshaw played his entire 14-year career in Pittsburgh, winning four Super Bowls with the black and gold, along with two Super Bowl MVPs and the 1978 NFL MVP award. He retired after the 1983 season and joined the FOX pregame show in 1994.

