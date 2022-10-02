Read full article on original website
Patriots Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Quarterback
With Mac Jones and Brian Hoyer currently hurt, the New England Patriots are expected to add another quarterback to their team. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Patriots are on track to sign Garrett Gilbert to their practice squad. This moves makes a lot of sense simply because Gilbert...
CBS Sports
Ben Roethlisberger is surprised Steelers have already made the quarterback switch to Kenny Pickett
Ben Roethlisberger was like every other Steelers fan who watched the drama that unfolded during their Week 4 game against the Jets. The former Steelers' quarterback, who took in the game from home, did not believe what he was hearing from CBS Sports sideline reporter A.J. Ross, who alluded to a quarterback switch possibly happening at the start of the second half.
NBC Sports
Report: Patriots to add QB depth with practice squad signing
The New England Patriots entered Tuesday with only one healthy quarterback on their active roster. That's about to change. The Patriots are expected to sign veteran Garrett Gilbert to their practice squad, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports. To make room for Gilbert, they reportedly cut wide receiver Laquon Treadwell. Gilbert...
Patriots Released Notable Wide Receiver On Tuesday
On Tuesday afternoon, the New England Patriots made a roster move that caught the football world's attention. Just days after signing former top pick Laquon Treadwell to the practice squad, the Patriots are releasing the veteran wide receiver. NFL insider Tom Pelissero announced the news with a litany of others...
5 Philadelphia Eagles most responsible for Week 4 win vs. Jaguars
Heading into the 2022 NFL season, the Philadelphia Eagles’ Week 4 contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars looked like it would be a cakewalk. Sure, the Jaguars had long moved on from Urban Meyer, who was embarrassing even by their standards, but would Doug Pederson be able to turn around a team that had missed the playoffs over five-straight seasons in one single offseason?
Patriots once again bring back ex-Pro Bowl LB
The New England Patriots are adding a familiar face ahead of their Week 5 game against the Detroit Lions. Free agent linebacker Jamie Collins is expected to sign with the Patriots, ESPN’s Mike Reiss reports. It is unclear if the 32-year-old will begin with the practice squad or immediately be added to the active roster.
CBS Sports
Raiders' Derek Carr: Stifled in win over Denver
Carr completed 21 of 34 passes for 188 yards without a touchdown or interception in Sunday's 32-23 win over the Broncos. He added 40 rushing yards on seven carries. It's the first time this season Carr has failed to reach 250 passing yards or toss a TD, but he was able to lean on a huge performance from Josh Jacobs and the Raiders' first defensive touchdown since 2019 to secure the team's first win of 2022. He'll likely need to be a lot more productive in Week 5, as Las Vegas travels to Kansas City for a clash with Patrick Mahomes.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Latavius Murray: Signing with Denver
The Broncos are signing Murray off the Saints' practice squad, Mike Klis of Denver 9News reports. Denver is bringing in Murray to help fill the void created by Javonte Williams' season-ending ACL tear. Murray will join a Broncos backfield that includes the fumble-prone Melvin Gordon (neck) and Mike Boone. Murray had reverted back to the Saints' practice squad after rushing for 57 yards and a touchdown Week 4 against the Vikings, making the 32-year-old running back available for any team to sign.
CBS Sports
Texans' Blake Cashman: Doesn't participate in walkthrough
Cashman (concussion) was listed as a non-participant during Wednesday's walkthrough, Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle reports. Cashman was ruled out for the remainder of the team's Week 4 loss to the Chargers after suffering a concussion and remained sidelined for the team's first practice ahead of Week 5. If he's unable to clear concussion protocols before Sunday, Neville Hewitt would be a likely candidate to step into an expanded role against Jacksonville.
FOX Sports
NFL offensive line rankings: Eagles, Chiefs lead the top five
The offensive line is the heartbeat of an organization. If your line is good, your offense is good. Through four weeks of the NFL season, these five offensive lines rank among the top tier of units around the league. 1. Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles' offensive line is the gold standard....
Jaguars reveal uniform combination for Week 5 vs. Texans
The Jacksonville Jaguars will be back in teal jerseys Sunday for a home game against the Houston Texans in Week 5. After three straight games wearing white jerseys while rotating between three different color pants, the Jaguars announced Wednesday that they’ll wear the black pants with teal on top against the Texans.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Lewis Cine: Has surgery
Cine underwent successful surgery Tuesday to repair the compound fracture in his left leg, which he suffered in Sunday's win over the Saints. Cine's surgery was performed in London, where he'll remain until he's cleared to return home to Minnesota. Although a return is at least weeks, if not months away, it's good news for Cine that everything is going smoothly thus far in his recovery.
CBS Sports
Texans' Derek Stingley: Sitting out practice
Stingley (arm) is not practicing Wednesday, Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle reports. Stingley is nursing a left arm bruise suffered during Week 4's loss to the Chargers. The rookie first-round pick will have two more chances to increase his activity ahead of Sunday's contest in Jacksonville, and head coach Lovie Smith told Kubena later in the day that Stingley "should be good to go" for Sunday's game in Jacksonville.
CBS Sports
Bears' David Montgomery: DNP on Wednesday
Montgomery (ankle) was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice. Montgomery didn't practice last week due to knee and ankle injuries on his right leg before sitting out the Bears' eventual Week 4 loss to the Giants. This time around, he's only listed with an ankle issue, but it still is keeping him out of drills. Montgomery will have two more chances to get on the field this week, at which point the team may make a ruling on his availability for Sunday's game at Minnesota. If Montgomery requires another absence this weekend, Khalil Herbert will be the primary beneficiary out of the backfield, with rookie sixth-round pick Trestan Ebner available for any lingering touches.
CBS Sports
Titans' Treylon Burks: Dealing with turf toe
Burks suffered a turf toe injury during Sunday's 24-17 win over the Colts, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Burks won't require surgery to address the injury, but Rapoport also noted that he's expected to miss multiple weeks and could hit IR. Coach Mike Vrabel, meanwhile, declined to offer an expected recovery timetable for the first-round rookie Monday, per Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site. If Burks indeed misses time, all of Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Kyle Philips and Cody Hollister could benefit from increased opportunities starting with Week 5's matchup against Washington.
CBS Sports
Eagles' T.J. Edwards: Registers season-low snaps
Edwards recorded six tackles (four solo) and one sack during the Eagles' 29-21 win over the Jaguars. Edwards notched a team-high six tackles and his second sack of the season, as Philadelphia's defense held Jacksonville to just 219 total yards over 46 offensive plays. Therefore, the starting middle linebacker played a season-low 44 defensive snaps, and he should see increased production in Week 5 against the Cardinals offense, which has averaged 56 plays so far in 2022.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Tom Brady: Posts big numbers in loss
Brady completed 39 of 52 pass attempts for 385 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 41-31 loss to the Chiefs. Tampa Bay fell behind big early, forcing offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich to abandon the run game completely and rely solely on Brady's arm to climb back into the contest. It was a valiant effort from Tom Terrific and Co., but they ultimately fell short. It is worth noting that Brady appeared to be favoring his right shoulder after taking a big hit late in the first half. The 45-year-old didn't appear limited by the minor injury scare in the second half, so Brady's fantasy managers can take a sigh of relief heading into a Week 5 tilt against Atlanta.
CBS Sports
Texans' Jonathan Greenard: Dealing with ankle injury
Greenard was listed as a non-participant during Wednesday's walkthrough due to an ankle issue, Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle reports. Greenard played a season-low 54 percent of the team's defensive snaps in Week 4 and is now dealing with an ankle injury that he presumably picked up during the team's loss to the Chargers. The 2020 third-round pick will have two more opportunities to practice before the team needs to make a decision on his status for Week 5.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Isaiah Oliver: Designated to return from IR
Oliver (knee) was designated to return from injured reserve and practiced Wednesday, Scott Bair of the Falcons' official site reports. Oliver tore his ACL in Week 4 last season and was limited during minicamp before returning to full-team drills at the start of training camp. He didn't play in either of the team's first two exhibition games but saw 31 defensive snaps during the preseason finale. However, he was placed on IR ahead of the 53-man roster deadline to give him extra time to finish his rehab. Now, just over a year after initially suffering the injury, he appears ready to put the issue behind him. He'll have 21 days to be added to the active roster, but if he isn't, he'll revert back to IR for the remainder of the campaign.
CBS Sports
Jets' Zach Wilson: Set for limited practice
Coach Robert Saleh indicated that Wilson (ankle) will be limited at practice Wednesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. That said, Saleh noted that the Jets' starting QB is "fine," which suggests that Wilson is not in danger of missing Sunday's game against the Dolphins, barring any setbacks. On the plus side, it appears as though the meniscus issue that caused Wilson to miss the Jets' first three games is no longer a concern.
