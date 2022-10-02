ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Detroit Lions picked apart by Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks in roller coaster 48-45 loss

By Dave Birkett, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SRDjc_0iJFn3tq00

The Detroit Lions played without their three best offensive weapons Sunday, but once again it was their defense and special teams that let them down.

Rashaad Penny ran for 151 yards and two touchdowns and Geno Smith threw for 320 yards and two more scores as the Seattle Seahawks handed the Lions their third loss in four games, 48-45 , at Ford Field.

The Lions entered the game last in the NFL in scoring defense and 27 th against the run, and could not stop a Seattle offense that scored 47 points in its first three games, tied for fourth fewest in the league.

The Seahawks (2-2) ended their first eight offensive possessions with a touchdown or field goal attempt, and failed to score only twice: Jason Myers missed a 39-yard field goal wide left in the third quarter on a bad snap, and at the end of the game when they took two kneel-down snaps to run out the clock.

SHAWN WINDSOR: Will the pain ever stop with these Lions? Hard to see it after loss to lowly Seattle

More: Lions will need to spend big (in draft capital and free agency) to fix putrid defense

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aHxlD_0iJFn3tq00

Jared Goff completed 26 of 39 passes for 378 yards and four touchdowns for the Lions, who played without leading rusher D’Andre Swift, leading receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and deep threat DJ Chark because of injuries.

The Lions got big days from Jamaal Williams (19 carries, 108 yards, 2 TDs) and T.J. Hockenson (eight catches, 179 yards, 2 TDs), but had no answer for a Seahawks offense that moved the ball at will both on the ground and through the air.

Smith, a journeyman with his fourth NFL team, completed 16 of his first 18 passes and had a perfect passer rating early in the third quarter.

The Seahawks led 24-15 at halftime, as fill-in Lions kicker Dominik Eberle missed extra points after two touchdowns, and Seattle extended the lead to 16 on the first play of the third quarter when Tariq Woolen returned a Goff interception 40 yards for a touchdown.

FAN REACTION: Lions' defense in loss to Seahawks leaves fans baffled. And that's saying something

The Lions cut their deficit to 31-23 with 6:30 left in the third quarter before a wild turn of events spun momentum back Seattle’s way.

On third-and-16 from the 36-yard line, the Lions appeared to get a key stop when Smith threw incomplete in the direction of a trio of receivers to his left – just after an official on the Lions sideline, near where the pass was thrown, blew the play dead because the play clock reset.

As fans jeered the do-over, the Lions lined up in an all-out blitz with eight men on the line of scrimmage. Smith handed the ball to Penny, who followed a pulling block from left guard Damien Lewis through a gaping hole on the right side of the line.

Penny juked Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye at the 25 and ran untouched to the end zone for a 38-23 Seahawks lead as Lions fans booed officials and threw debris on the field.

The Lions answered on the ensuing drive. Facing a first-and-20 after a holding call on Dan Skipper, Goff threw a short crossing route to Hockenson over the middle.

Hockenson caught the ball around the 22-yard line, ran away from a diving Seahawks defender at the 25, stiff-armed linebacker Cody Barton to break another tackle at the 35, then paraded down the sideline before he was hauled down at the 4 after an 81-yard gain.

Two plays later, Goff threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Josh Reynolds and followed with a two-point conversion to Hockenson to cut the deficit to 38-31.

The Seahawks followed with a 10-play, 68-yard field goal drive, and the Lions answered again with a 12-play, 75-yard touchdown drive to pull within three.

But Penny sealed the game for the Seahawks with a 41-yard touchdown run on third-and-5 with 2:14 to play.

Goff led the Lions on one final touchdown drive, but the Seahawks recovered the onside kick and Penny ran for a first down on third down before Smith’s kneel-downs sent Seattle home a winner.

Penny ran for an average of 8.9 yards (17-for-151), and DK Metcalf had seven catches for 149 yards for the Seahawks.

Reynolds finished with 81 yards receiving for the Lions, who allowed their most points since losing to Seattle in Week 17 last season, 51-29.

The Lions visit New England next week in the final game before the bye week.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Lions picked apart by Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks in roller coaster 48-45 loss

Comments / 1

Related
Athlon Sports

Coaching Legend Tony Dungy Is Unhappy With The NFL

Coaching legend Tony Dungy is unhappy with the NFL this week.  The NFL's concussion protocol has come under scrutiny since Tua Tagovailoa's terrifying injury. On Sunday night, the League's failed protocol for head injuries manifested itself. Bucs tight end Cameron Brate collided with one of ...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Surprising Geno Smith News

The Seattle Seahawks starting quarterback has made history through his team's first four games of the season. Smith, who led the Seahawks to a big win against the Lions on Sunday afternoon, has been incredibly accurate as a passer so far this season. "Geno Smith has completed 77.3% of his...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Football
Seattle, WA
Football
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Washington Football
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Seattle, WA
Detroit, MI
Sports
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
The Spun

Look: Chiefs Owner's Daughter Goes Viral In Tampa Bay

It's been a pretty good night for the Chiefs in Tampa Bay. Kansas City has looked dominant against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, as they're leading the NFC South franchise, 31-17, early in the third quarter. Gracie Hunt, a former Miss Kansas USA and the daughter of the Chiefs owner,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rashaad Penny
Person
Damien Lewis
Westword

Melvin Gordon Ripped by Broncos Fans on Twitter After Loss to Raiders: Too Far?

As anyone with even a glancing knowledge of internet culture understands, social media isn't a paragon of polite conversation. But the reaction to a Melvin Gordon fumble returned for a touchdown in the Denver Broncos' agonizing 32-23 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on October 2 — particularly after his emotional walkout during a post-game interview — has touched off a debate about whether the absolutely reasonable criticism of his ball-security issues has gone too far.
DENVER, CO
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions sign K Michael Badgley

Earlier today, the Detroit Lions announced the had cut K Dominik Eberle following his horrific performance against the Seattle Seahawks. Now, according to reports, the Lions have signed K Michael Badgley to their practice squad. Just two days ago, Badgley was perfect on his field goal attempts for the Chicago...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Detroit Lions#The Seattle Seahawks#Ford Field
Detroit Sports Nation

The Detroit Lions are hosting kicker tryouts this week – I say get funky with it

Detroit Lions to hold Kicker Tryouts this weekKickalicious, your time is now!. Well, if this wasn’t the most predictable snippet of news this week, we don’t know what is. Dave Birkett reports that the Detroit Lions will be holding Kicker tryouts this week after Dominik Eberle‘s abysmal performance Sunday versus the Seattle Seahawks. Eberle missed two extra-point attempts in the first half.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Will the Vikings win the NFC North?

Minnesota holds on to an important victory against the Saints on Sunday morning, keeping them in first place and undefeated in the NFC North. The Packers are also three and one, with a few shaky wins and a loss to Minnesota. The Bears fell to the Giants in MetLife and drop to five hundred. The Lions lose another heartbreaking game, scoring 45 points and slide to one and three with a handful of injuries to deal with.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
ClutchPoints

‘Gosh, I’ve never seen it like that’: Pete Carroll left absolutely bewildered by what he saw in win vs. Lions

The Seattle Seahawks netted their second win of the season in Week 4, topping the banged-up Detroit Lions on the road, 48-45. There are plenty to unpack from such a high-scoring contest like that, and for Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, among his takeaways include the fantastic performance of Detroit tight end T.J. Hockenson and the number of missing bodies over the side of the Lions.
SEATTLE, WA
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy