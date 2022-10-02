ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What we learned from Week 6 of the high school football season

By Brenden Welper, Port Huron Times Herald
Can you believe it's already October?

Sure, the temperature drop is a good indicator. But so are all the conference championship scenarios that have popped up recently.

Some teams, like Cardinal Mooney, Marine City and Port Huron Northern, have already clinched at least a share of their league titles. Expect much more of the that as the regular season winds down.

Here's what we learned from Week 6 in the Blue Water Area.

Almont proves just how deep the BWAC really is

In a stunning upset, the Raiders dealt Croswell-Lexington its first home loss to a conference opponent in nearly three years on Friday. And they did so by shutting out the Pioneers' explosive offense in the second half.

Three different Almont defenders recorded multiple sacks in the victory — Ayden Ferqueron (three), Tyler Filinger (two) and Antonio Nedelkovski (two). Filinger was just as effective in the backfield, as he ran for 120 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries. The Raiders finished with 414 yards of total offense.

Almont's win also showed the overall strength of the BWAC. Six of its seven teams now have winning records this season. Four teams are .500 or better in conference play (North Branch, Cros-Lex, Armada and Almont).

North Branch remains atop the BWAC with a 6-0 overall record and 4-0 in league play. But the Broncos still have to face Armada (5-1, 3-1) and Cros-Lex (5-1, 3-1) to close out the conference schedule. Regardless of what happens in the next few weeks, the BWAC will send a handful of teams to the playoffs.

Marine City is back at full steam again

The Mariners went 5-0 in the month of September. All of their five wins were by double digits and they outscored opponents 227-92 during that stretch. Most importantly, Marine City went 4-0 in MAC Silver play.

It's safe to say that the double-overtime loss to Armada in Week 1 is well behind the Mariners. They've done nothing but steamroll the competition ever since.

Senior quarterback Jeffery Heaslip has bounced back after suffering an injury earlier this season. He went 6-of-14 passing for 92 yards and two touchdowns against one interception in Marine City's 37-14 victory over Madison Heights Lamphere on Friday. Heaslip also ran for 92 yards on five carries.

Fellow senior Anthony Ruffino has been a bright spot at running back in the absence of Zach Tetler. Ruffino has rushed for 281 yards (5.9 per carry) and five touchdowns this year. Another force in the backfield is Paul Muscat, who currently has 374 rushing yards (7.5 per carry) and three touchdowns.

Dave Brown is building something special at Imlay City

I'm aware that the Spartans are struggling this year. They're 0-6 and not hiding from reality. But it would be wrong to write off Imlay City's 2022 campaign as a lost season. Because it's far from that.

"We've been trying to become a culture that competes on every down regardless of where we're at," Imlay City coach Dave Brown said. "We're never going to give up. We're going to battle and continue to get better."

Brown is in his first season as the Spartans' coach. He spent the previous 21 years as a defensive coordinator, with stops at Oxford, Troy Athens and Holly.

"The kids want to come out and they want to battle," Brown said. "They're into it. They want success here. They've been phenomenal and I've just got to do a better job of putting them in some good positions. They battle, they compete and I love them. We'll get there."

Even when Imlay City trailed by 42 points during a loss to Yale on Friday, its players continued to plug away with enthusiasm. Quarterback Brady VanderPloeg ran for a 5-yard touchdown with 2:38 left in the third quarter. Then late in the fourth, he threw an 80-yard touchdown pass to Julian Rojas.

"(Our kids) know what we're trying to do and that the success that we want isn't going to happen overnight," Brown said. "We're seeing some good things happen, we're building and I'm excited for the next three weeks."

Contact Brenden Welper at bwelper@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @BrendenWelper.

