Two twelve-year-old girls hit by car and ‘thrown into the air’ crossing street before being rushed to hospital

By Sarah Grealish
 3 days ago

TWO 12-year-old girls were "thrown into the air" after being struck by car on a quiet residential street this evening.

Paramedics rushed to the scene in Wallasey, Liverpool after the young girls were hit by a Honda just before 5.30pm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mLUt4_0iJFmwoZ00
Two girls were hit by a car at the junction of Poulton Road and Eastcroft Road

The two girls had been crossing the street when they were both struck at the junction of Poulton Road and Eastcroft Road.

Witnesses say the driver stopped immediately and called for an ambulance.

Meanwhile others rushed to help the girls and covered them with blankets until paramedics arrived, reports Livepool Echo.

A spokesperson for Merseyside Police said: "We are in Wallasey following a serious road traffic collision this evening, Sunday October 2.

"At around 5.25pm, emergency services were called to the junction of Poulton Road and Eastcroft Road to reports of a Honda V-Tec in collision with two 12-year-old female pedestrians.

"Both have been taken to hospital for assessment and a road closure remains in place from Devereux Drive to Greencroft Road. The driver is assisting with enquiries.

"Please avoid the area.

"Anyone with information or who witnessed/captured the incident is asked to contact @MerPolCC with reference 696."

Comments / 8

