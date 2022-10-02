Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in WashingtonKristen WaltersUniversity Place, WA
3 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasRenton, WA
Seattle Officials Propose Tax Hike to Fund Mental Health CareTaxBuzzKing County, WA
Seeking First Flag Ever, Seattle Suffers Serious SetbackIBWAASeattle, WA
3 Great Burger Places in WashingtonAlina Andras
Related
NFL Monday QB: Is Russell Wilson a Good Fit in Denver?
Our 'NFL Monday QB' analysts share their thoughts on Russell Wilson's place with the Denver Broncos.
Tri-City Herald
Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll Reveals Which WR Could Be ‘Big Factor’ by Midseason
There are many unique gems in the Seattle Seahawks receiving room, and second-year receiver Dee Eskridge is no exception. However, on a Seattle offense under quarterback Geno Smith that is just now finding its footing four games in, Eskridge's numbers have left more to be desired after he showed flashes as a rookie last season.
Tri-City Herald
‘Inspiring’ Falcons RBs Tyler Allgeier, Caleb Huntley Poised for Big Role
The Atlanta Falcons entered their Week 4 contest against the Cleveland Browns with the NFL's fifth-best rushing attack, spearheaded largely by the efforts of Cordarrelle Patterson, the team's leader in all-purpose yards. Atlanta defeated Cleveland 23-20 and rushed for over 200 yards, but Patterson, the reigning NFC Offensive Player of...
Tri-City Herald
What Will the Roles for Jimmie Ward and Jason Verrett be in Return to 49ers Defense?
The rich keep getting richer. Kyle Shanahan at his Tuesday conference call revealed that Jimmie Ward and Jason Verrett are set to return to practice on Wednesday. Whether the two will be able to be active for the Week 5 matchup with the Panthers is still a toss up. Either way, the 49ers defense is going to receive some hefty quality in Ward and Verrett.
NFL・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Broncos Quarterback Russell Wilson Reveals His Status For Thursday Night
On Monday the Denver Broncos surprisingly listed quarterback Russell Wilson on the team's injury report. However, it doesn't sound like Wilson is going to miss Thursday night's game. Wilson revealed this Tuesday that he's "super confident" he will play vs. the Colts on Thursday Night ...
NFL Analysis Network
Seahawks’ Geno Smith Makes NFL History With Nice Week 4 Game
One of the most surprising performances thus far in the 2022 NFL season has been that of Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith. Smith had the opportunity to win the starting job after Russell Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos this past offseason for a package that included quarterback Drew Lock.
Yardbarker
Seattle Seahawks: Geno Smith’s Redemption Year
Geno Smith’s road to redemption has been a roller coaster ride up to this point. Currently, Smith is the Seattle Seahawks starting QB after spending the last couple seasons as a traveling backup. As of today, Smith has the Seahawks sitting neutral at 2-2. Fans and sport pundits speculated...
Tri-City Herald
Two Key Members of the Bengals’ Defense Cleared to Practice
CINCINNATI — The Bengals cleared defensive end Khalid Kareem and rookie cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt for practice on Wednesday morning. Both players are eligible to practice for the next 21 days, without counting against Cincinnati's 53-man roster. They can be activated any time in that window. The Bengals currently have...
RELATED PEOPLE
Tri-City Herald
Falcons Coach Arthur Smith Finds Positives in Marcus Mariota’s Rough Day
The Atlanta Falcons are coming off a big win against the Cleveland Browns, but Marcus Mariota probably wasn't too thrilled with his individual performance. Mariota completed just 7 of 19 passes for 139 yards and an interception. Had the Falcons lost, the finger likely would have been pointed in his direction. However, with the win, head coach Arthur Smith had an easier time focusing on the positives from Mariota's performance.
Tri-City Herald
Jalen Hurts and Kyler Murray: Their History, and Zach Ertz’s Opinion on Them
PHILADELPHIA – Jalen Hurts’ weekly meet the media session was over without a single question about the Eagles' next opponent, the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. So, the Eagles QB talked about them on his own. “I will say this, too,” he said. “I didn’t get any questions about...
Tri-City Herald
Ravens-Bengals Notebook— Marcus Peters: ‘I Got Nothing for Y’All’
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters declined to speak to several reported camped out at his locker Wednesday. Peters and coach John Harbaugh had a heated exchange in the final minutes of the 23-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 4. "I got nothing for y’all,"...
Tri-City Herald
Falcons CB Isaiah Oliver Returns to Practice; Will He Play Sunday vs. Bucs?
The Atlanta Falcons are getting healthier, and it couldn't come at a better time. The team has finished the season's first four weeks with consecutive wins and hold a 2-2 record, good enough to be tied for first in the NFC South. Fortunately for the Falcons, with four games in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tri-City Herald
Melvin Gordon Exits Presser in Tears After Raiders Fumble
The Denver Broncos fell to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, 32-23. It was Denver's fifth-straight loss to its hated division rival. It was another Broncos performance replete with self-inflicted wounds. Of those plays where the Broncos stepped on a rake, perhaps none were as glaring or detrimental as Melvin Gordon's second-quarter fumble that was scooped up by Amik Robertson, and returned to the house for a Raiders touchdown.
Tri-City Herald
Veteran Buccaneers Wide Receiver Announces Retirement
The Cole Beasley experiment didn't last long. According to his agent, Justin Turner, Beasley has decided to retire from the NFL after joining the Buccaneers just two weeks ago. "He is ready to be with his family after playing in 11 seasons and it's time to be a full-time dad and husband."
Tri-City Herald
Wednesday Injury Report: Cunningham Starts Another Week on Sideline
NASHVILLE – Mike Vrabel said the Tennessee Titans’ inside linebackers delivered a first-rate performance Sunday at Indianapolis. It is possible, that same group will have to try to do it a second time. Zach Cunningham was one of five Titans players who did not practice on Wednesday. The...
Tri-City Herald
Browns Expected to Sign TE Pharaoh Brown
Cleveland Browns are expected to sign some extra help on the offensive side of the ball. The team is going to sign tight end Pharaoh Brown, according to a report. Brown has played in three games with the Houston Texans this season and has caught seven passes for 72 yards. No stranger to Cleveland, Brown spent the 2019 season with the Browns and started six games. The 28-year-old tight end caught just two passes that year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tri-City Herald
Joe Burrow Admits He’s Played Through ‘Head Injuries’ in the NFL
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow acknowledged that he's likely played with concussions in the past, including head injuries he's suffered in the NFL. "Yeah, it’s definitely happened," Burrow said on Wednesday. "For sure. Stuff like that happens all the time." He never had symptoms the following day, but there...
NFL・
Tri-City Herald
Jonathan Allen Urges Fans to ‘Keep That Same Energy’ When Commanders Win Again
You’d be hard-pressed to find someone who’s happy with the Washington Commanders’ performances four weeks into the season. In an interview with 106.7 The Fan’s Sports Junkies, defensive tackle Jonathan Allen voiced his frustrations and empathized with fans who feel the same way about Washington’s start to the season. Allen also challenged fans to “keep that same energy” when they get back on track.
Yardbarker
NFC Notes: 49ers, Rams, Seahawks
49ers LT Trent Williams (ankle) said he is “80 percent sure” he will come back before his four-week recovery time. (Josina Anderson) 49ers OT Colton McKivitz has a sprained MCL in his knee, according to HC Kyle Shanahan, and will be “out awhile.” (Nick Wagoner) The...
Yardbarker
Seattle Seahawks Dud and Stud of Game 4 – Detroit
How many fans thought the Seattle Seahawks and Detroit would combine for 93 points? With the Seahawks pulling out a 48-45 road win, there are plenty of Stud and Dud candidates. The Seattle Seahawks started off hot with an 11-play, 75-yard TD drive and never let off of the gas....
Comments / 0