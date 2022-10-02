Will Brennan, Josh Naylor spark Guardians with early home runs as Cleveland gets 90th win, 7-5, against Royals

Read full article on original website
Joey Votto almost had to buy a Cincinnati Reds fan a truck
Reds first baseman Joey Votto said he was tired of no one hitting the Toyota Tundra with a home run for a fan to win the truck at Great American Ball Park. So he decided to make things interesting. Votto, a guest in the Bally Sports Ohio broadcast booth with...
Guardians beat Royals, 5-3; Cal Quantrill extends winning streak to 11 games
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Even the state of limbo can’t stop the streak. The Guardians have been stuck in limbo since clinching the AL Central on Sept. 25 against Texas at Globe Life Field. Nine games to prepare for Friday and the start of their three-game wild card series, which will be against Tampa Bay after Seattle clinched the second wild card spot by beating Detroit in the first game of a doubleheader Tuesday night and the Rays lost a rain-shortened game against Boston.
Cleveland Browns get run over by Atlanta ground game: Crowquill
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns (2-2) lost to the Atlanta Falcons (2-2) primarily because they couldn’t stop Atlanta’s ground game. Despite their leading rusher, Corderrelle Patterson, sitting out most of the second half Atlanta had 202 yards rushing to Cleveland’s 177 yards. It didn’t help...
Jayson Stark tabs Orioles' Brandon Hyde Manager of the Year over Guardians' Terry Francona
The Baltimore Orioles finished the 2021 MLB season at a woeful 52-110 but will end the current campaign with no fewer than 82 victories playing in a division that features four teams with winning records. Meanwhile, a Cleveland Guardians team widely expected to fall well short of contending this year went on to win the American League Central and entered Monday at 90-69.
Brandon Crawford sent to San Francisco's bench on Tuesday
San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford is not starting in Tuesday's contest against the San Diego Padres. Crawford will sit on the road after Thairo Estrada was moved to shortstop, Wilmer Flores was shifted to second base, J.D. Davis was aligned at third base, Joey Bart was picked as Tuesday's designated catcher, and Austin Wynns was positioned behind the plate.
Victor Wembanyama, 7-foot-4 and the NBA’s most hyped prospect since LeBron James, plays on TV tonight: How to watch
CLEVELAND, Ohio -The 2023 NBA Draft has a star at the top of the class unlike any to possibly ever enter the league. 7-foot-4 France native Victor Wembanyama is considered by many to be the top prospect in the draft. He’s considered by many draft experts and NBA personnel to...
Alex Avila: When a team is run by Francona, never count them out; pretty evident these guys would run through a wall for him
Alex Avila talks about the Guardians’ potential playoff matchups, the organization’s belief in what this team could be, Terry Francona’s impact as a manager, Aaron Judge’s MVP-caliber season and Steven Kwan’s candidacy for A.L. Rookie of the Year.
Cleveland Cavaliers swingman Dylan Windler won’t play in preseason opener because of ankle injury, sources say
PHILADELPHIA -- The Cleveland Cavaliers’ ongoing battle for the starting small forward spot will be one player short in Philadelphia on Wednesday night. Sources tell cleveland.com Dylan Windler did not make the trip for the preseason opener against the 76ers because of an injured right ankle suffered near the end of practice Tuesday. Windler stayed back in Cleveland for treatment. A source says the right ankle injury is considered “minor.”
On Myles Garrett and Greedy Williams returning to the Browns practice field to start the week: Berea Report
BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns were back on the practice field on Wednesday getting ready to face the Chargers on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium and they had a very important player back on the field. Defensive end Myles Garrett, who missed Sunday’s game in Atlanta, practiced for the first time since crashing his Porsche last week.
Guardians To Host Rays In Wild Card Series At Progressive Field
Cleveland and Tampa Bay will play a best-of-three-game series at Progressive Field in the first round of the 2022 MLB Playoffs.
Browns claim Drew Forbes
The Browns made an addition to their offensive line on Monday. The team announced that they have claimed Drew Forbes off of waivers. The Lions cut Forbes on Saturday. Forbes entered the league as a Browns sixth-round pick in 2019 and appeared in two games for the team as a rookie. He opted out due to COVID in 2020 and returned to play one more game last season. He was waived in September and appeared in one game for Detroit after being claimed.
Cleveland Guardians end regular season with 9-2 win over KC; on to the postseason
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The regularly scheduled portion of your broadcast has ended. Now the fun begins. The Guardians ended the regular season on Wednesday afternoon with a 9-2 victory over the Royals at Progressive Field. The went 92-70, their best finish since they went 93-69 in 2019. But unlike that year, the Guardians still have some baseball to play.
Watch Josh Naylor drive in a pair for the Guardians with an RBI double in the first inning vs. KC (Video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — After two days off, Guardians first baseman Josh Naylor made his presence felt Wednesday when he doubled in a pair of first inning runs against Kansas City to give Cleveland an early lead. Naylor, who entered the game with three hits in 19 at-bats during Cleveland’s...
Aaron Judge’s 62nd HR is nice, but it’s not the MLB record: Podcast
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Much as Yankees fans would like to believe, Aaron Judge’s historic 62nd home run in Texas last night is not the major league record, nor should it be recognized as such. Arguments about baseball’s steroid era can certainly take the shine off Barry Bonds’ 73 in 2001, but they can’t erase them from the record books.
Padres host the Giants for the season opener
PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: TBD; Padres: Sean Manaea (7-9, 5.15 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 150 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres host the San Francisco Giants for the season opener. San Diego went 79-83 overall and 42-36 in home games a season ago. The Padres pitching staff had a collective 4.10...
Arraez moves closer to batting title, White Sox beat Twins
Luis Arraez went 1-for-4 to close in on his first AL batting championship, but Minnesota managed only two hits off Lucas Giolito as the Chicago White Sox beat the Twins 8-3
Joe Burrow describes having ‘fuzzy recollection’ after games; is sure he’s had concussions
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Joe Burrow reached out to Tua Tagovailoa earlier this week as the Dolphins quarterback recovers from the concussion he suffered last week in a loss to the Bengals. While Burrow has never been knocked during a game like Tagovailoa was, he told reporters on Wednesday that...
Cleveland Guardians, Kansas City Royals starting lineups for Oct. 5, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Here are the lineups for Wednesday’s game between the Guardians and Royals. Where: Progressive Field, 4:10 p.m. TV/radio: Bally Sports Great Lakes, WTAM 1100 AM, WMMS 100.7 FM and the Guardians Radio Network. Teams: Guardians (91-70) vs. Royals (65-96). Starting pitchers: RHP Aaron Civale (4-6,...
Pittsburgh Pirates host the St. Louis Cardinals Wednesday
St. Louis Cardinals (93-68, first in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (61-100, fifth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: TBD; Pirates: Johan Oviedo (4-3, 3.12 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 53 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates play the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday. Pittsburgh is 61-100 overall and 33-47...
