ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 32

Jay-Zeel Terbilinsky
3d ago

Defense laid down in the second half Blown coverage again Hav to question the mental faculties Saw Najoko catch aball by the sideline and run out of bounds instead of turning downfield Lots of stupid mistakes and some lousy play calling The game was very difficult to watch with all of the rampant stupidity

Reply(2)
10
bob
2d ago

Two of the best running backs in the league, one of the best offensive lines, and we can't get it in on 1st and goal on the one yard line? Definitely coaches fault.

Reply
7
Stop the Insanity
3d ago

when is that idiot stefanski going to learn that 3 points in the first quarter count just as much as the other points, and that they add up in the end...or in this case they are SUBTRACTED. Kick the f'n field goal when it's fourth and three!!!

Reply(1)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Legendary Coach Tony Dungy Is Furious With The NFL

Tony Dungy is about as mild-mannered as it gets, but the Hall of Fame head coach didn't hold back when it came to player safety in Sunday night's game. Responding to a tweet from The Athletic's Greg Auman regarding Cameron Brate's concussion, Dungy condemned the NFL's current protocol when it comes to head injuries.
NFL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to ridiculous Patrick Mahomes touchdown pass

Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes has long been recognized as one of the best quarterbacks in all of football. But perhaps his greatest attribute as a player is his ability to improvise. Mahomes put that on display in a magical way in the second quarter of Kansas City’s matchup...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
State
Ohio State
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Pluto
NJ.com

Fan who died at Jets-Steelers game is identified, report says

The fan who died while attending Sunday’s New York Jets-Pittsburgh Steelers game at Acrisure Stadium has been identified. The New York Post reports it was 27-year-old Dalton Keane from Monaca, Pa., which is about 25 miles northwest of Pittsburgh. A close relative of Keane’s said he did not know...
MONACA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NBC Sports

Browns claim Drew Forbes

The Browns made an addition to their offensive line on Monday. The team announced that they have claimed Drew Forbes off of waivers. The Lions cut Forbes on Saturday. Forbes entered the league as a Browns sixth-round pick in 2019 and appeared in two games for the team as a rookie. He opted out due to COVID in 2020 and returned to play one more game last season. He was waived in September and appeared in one game for Detroit after being claimed.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
88K+
Followers
83K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy