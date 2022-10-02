Defense laid down in the second half Blown coverage again Hav to question the mental faculties Saw Najoko catch aball by the sideline and run out of bounds instead of turning downfield Lots of stupid mistakes and some lousy play calling The game was very difficult to watch with all of the rampant stupidity
Two of the best running backs in the league, one of the best offensive lines, and we can't get it in on 1st and goal on the one yard line? Definitely coaches fault.
when is that idiot stefanski going to learn that 3 points in the first quarter count just as much as the other points, and that they add up in the end...or in this case they are SUBTRACTED. Kick the f'n field goal when it's fourth and three!!!
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
This Place in Westlake, Ohio Offers Great ScallopsIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
4 Places To Get Burgers in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy OhioTravel MavenAkron, OH
Related
Legendary Coach Tony Dungy Is Furious With The NFL
Tyreek Hill reacts to Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs whooping Tom Brady, Buccaneers
Report: Browns add pass rusher to defensive mix
NFL world reacts to ridiculous Patrick Mahomes touchdown pass
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Chiefs Owner's Daughter Posts Her Weekly Sideline Pic From Tampa Bay Game
Bill Cowher’s advice to Mike Tomlin on Kenny Pickett-Mitch Trubisky Steelers decision
Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski's seat is warming, and deservedly so
RELATED PEOPLE
Steelers Legend Bill Cowher Reveals How He'd Handle QB Situation
Fan who died at Jets-Steelers game is identified, report says
Watch Bobby Wagner murk a fan who charged the field during Rams vs. 49ers
Bengals vs. Ravens point spread odds: What’s the line on Sunday night’s game?
IN THIS ARTICLE
Matt Rhule seemingly throws Baker Mayfield under the bus
Stephen A. Smith: Baker Mayfield's Career is in Jeopardy
Cleveland Browns get run over by Atlanta ground game: Crowquill
Joe Burrow describes having ‘fuzzy recollection’ after games; is sure he’s had concussions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Steelers Offensive Lineman Has Honest Reaction To Quarterback Change
On Myles Garrett and Greedy Williams returning to the Browns practice field to start the week: Berea Report
RUMOR: Steelers make bold choice in Kenny Pickett vs. Mitch Trubisky QB battle
Browns claim Drew Forbes
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 32