Developer aims to revive Hyde Park Plaza in Allegheny Township
Big changes are coming to the former Big Kmart and the plaza it occupies in Allegheny Township. A new owner is redeveloping the once-busy plaza at 451 Hyde Park Road. Hyde Park Plaza was purchased for $3.8 million Sept. 16 by Pittsburgh-based developer Jeff Paul of Fox Chapel. The long-shuttered...
New Credit Union Proposed Across Butler Senior High
A regional credit union is planning to construct a new facility across New Castle Road from the Butler Senior High School. Following a presentation by representatives the Top Tier Federal Credit Union, the Butler Township Planning Commission approved land development plans for 170 New Castle Road. Top Tier was known as Clarion Credit Union until a name change in August and has three branches with two more in the planning stages.
Allegheny County Parks will have new requirements for 2023 events at popular wedding venue
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Allegheny County Parks will have new requirements for 2023 weddings at Hartwood Acres, including a 10 p.m. end time. The venue is amending their contracts after neighbors complained throughout the summer about the loud music coming from the popular North Hills venue. Kelsey Dowd, Hartwood...
Westmoreland communities place their bets on windfall from casino revenue
Community leaders are hoping to be flush with cash after they placed their bets on winning a share of $3.75 million in local casino revenue. A portion of the money that gamblers spent having fun at Live! Casino Pittsburgh in Hempfield last year could be used for community upgrades such as street paving and LED lighting, fire hall and recreational area improvements, and even police car purchases.
Legislation could allow Pittsburgh to fine residents, businesses for excess trash, uncut lawns
Legislation introduced to City Council Tuesday would allow Pittsburgh to fine residents or businesses for quality of life violations, like an accumulation of garbage, tall weeds or improperly stored garbage cans. The measure, sponsored by Councilman Bruce Kraus, aims to tackle issues surrounding properties that are not properly maintained. Such...
Westmoreland redevelopment agency to focus on blight prevention
Westmoreland redevelopment officials Monday announced a renewed focus on community blight prevention, hoping to nip future problems in the bud. “We want to be proactive in providing our communities with a plan. We don’t want to just be a demolition authority,” agency Executive Director Brian Lawrence said. The...
New Freeport mayor eager to help residents, local businesses
New Freeport Mayor Zachary Gent greeted business owners and others while strolling through the town in sandals in late September, which is appropriate for this river-loving town. He succeeds longtime Mayor James Swartz Jr., who resigned in June. Borough council had difficulty finding candidates and, several months later, voted unanimously...
TRUCK GOES OFF 119 OVERPASS AND CRASHES NEAR WAYNE AVENUE
A coal truck crash has closed a pair of on-ramps between Indiana and Homer City this morning. (Photos by Josh Widdowson) See video from the scene here. Around 4:30 this morning, an empty coal truck was going South on Route 119 when it drifted into the grassy median. Because the truck was going at a high rate of speed, when it reached the bridges that carry 119 over the on ramps for Wayne Avenue and 119 North, it flew across a guiderail, landed on the Wayne Avenue on-ramp and crashed into a concrete barrier separating the two on-ramps. Homer City, Coral-Graceton and Indiana Fire companies along with the hazmat team, state police and Citizen’s Ambulance were dispatched at 4:47 this morning. PennDOT crews were later dispatched to close the ramps off.
10 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend, from the Dormont Street & Music Festival to the Hispanic Heritage Festival
Fall is in full swing here in Pittsburgh, and as Hurricane Ian moves on, this upcoming weekend looks delightfully sunny and crisp. Check out all these great things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend:. Friday, Oct. 7: Trick-or-Treating with VolunTOTS, 3 p.m. – 4 p.m. Put on your cutest...
‘T’ rail car derails in Dormont, PRT says
DORMONT, Pa. — A “T” rail car has derailed on the Red Line in Dormont, according to a tweet from Pittsburgh Regional Transit. A bus shuttle is now operating between South Hills and Dormont Junction, and a rail shuttle is operating between Dormont Junction and Overbrook. The...
What’s Happening – Week of Oct. 9
The Association of University People (AUP) will hold a coffee and conversation session at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 11 at the Mediterra Cafe at 292 Beverly Road in Mt. Lebanon. RSVP to mathurkettle@gmail.com. AUP is open to ages 50 and older, who are four-year college graduates. The group meets for monthly...
Pittsburgh's official holiday tree hails from Springdale
The city of Pittsburgh’s official holiday tree will come from the Alle-Kiski Valley. A 40-foot blue spruce will be donated by Guardian Angels Parish from its Springdale campus. It will be situated at the City-County Building, along Grant Street downtown, and will be lit Nov. 19 during the unofficial...
Fire tears through home in Lawrence County
LITTLE BEAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — No injuries were reported after fire tore through a home in Little Beaver Township, Lawrence County. The fire was reported around 4:40 p.m. at a home on Mud Bridge Road. There was no initial word on what caused the fire.
2 Westmoreland men accused of causing $2,500 damage to Somerset soybean fields
Two Westmoreland County men are accused by state police of driving four-wheelers through Somerset County soybean fields last month, causing $2,500 in damage. The two men, both 19, from Irwin and Jeannette, were not named in a news release about the Sept. 3 incident. Troopers said the pair drove onto...
Former Lawrence County Woman Accuses Moving Company of Stealing Furniture and Jewelry
(North Beaver Twp., Pa.) Pa State Police in New Castle are reporting that they were informed on Monday by a 44-year-old unnamed woman who had recently moved from North Beaver Township, Lawrence County to Bluffton Township, South Carolina that her moving company stole her furniture and jewelry. She told Troopers...
A lighthouse in Troy Hill? Darkhouse Lighthouse is a place you must experience in person
It seems absurd to find a lighthouse inside a row house in Troy Hill, more than 350 miles from the closest ocean. But when you consider the fluidity of time, backward and forward, it makes perfect sense, say artists Lenka Clayton and Phillip Andrew Lewis, whose vision and conversations with collector Evan Mirapaul led to the “Darkhouse Lighthouse” permanent art installation and garden commissioned by Mirapaul’s Troy Hill Art Houses.
Upper St. Clair presents 'Lost in Yonkers'
Upper St. Clair High School’s Performing Arts Department will present “Lost in Yonkers,” a play by Neil Simon. This memory play is set in Yonkers in 1942. Bella is 35 years old, intellectually disabled, and living at home with her mother, stern Grandma Kurnitz. As the play opens, ne'er-do-well son Eddie deposits his two young sons on the elderly woman's doorstep. He is financially strapped and taking to the road as a salesman. The boys are left to contend with Grandma, with Bella and her secret romance, and with Louie, her brother, a small-time hoodlum in a strange new world called Yonkers.
🍝 October 2022 Pittsburgh restaurant roundup
Fall is here, and so are some new Pittsburgh restaurants! Even if life behind the scenes has been tough for restaurateurs, our food scene keeps diversifying. In the past weeks, ownership has changed in time-tested establishments and a favorite local brewery closed its doors. Read on for the latest in Pittsburgh eats.
Driver hits bicyclist in Downtown Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A bicyclist was hit by the driver of a vehicle in Downtown Pittsburgh on Tuesday.The crash happened at Liberty Avenue and Commonwealth Place around 5 p.m.The bicyclist was taken to a local hospital. Their condition is not clear at this time.
New Kensington mourns death of firefighter Chris Ploski
New Kensington is mourning the loss of a respected volunteer firefighter. Chris Ploski was one of the city fire department’s most active members, responding to 200 to 250 calls per year while also working his full-time job, fire Chief Ed Saliba Jr. said. Ploski, who was diagnosed just over...
