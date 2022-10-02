Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pennsylvania judge rules in favor of removing Christopher Columbus statue from public parkKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
This Entire Neighborhood in Pennsylvania was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenAllegheny County, PA
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Related
Tri-City Herald
Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll Reveals Which WR Could Be ‘Big Factor’ by Midseason
There are many unique gems in the Seattle Seahawks receiving room, and second-year receiver Dee Eskridge is no exception. However, on a Seattle offense under quarterback Geno Smith that is just now finding its footing four games in, Eskridge's numbers have left more to be desired after he showed flashes as a rookie last season.
Tri-City Herald
‘Inspiring’ Falcons RBs Tyler Allgeier, Caleb Huntley Poised for Big Role
The Atlanta Falcons entered their Week 4 contest against the Cleveland Browns with the NFL's fifth-best rushing attack, spearheaded largely by the efforts of Cordarrelle Patterson, the team's leader in all-purpose yards. Atlanta defeated Cleveland 23-20 and rushed for over 200 yards, but Patterson, the reigning NFC Offensive Player of...
Tri-City Herald
What Will the Roles for Jimmie Ward and Jason Verrett be in Return to 49ers Defense?
The rich keep getting richer. Kyle Shanahan at his Tuesday conference call revealed that Jimmie Ward and Jason Verrett are set to return to practice on Wednesday. Whether the two will be able to be active for the Week 5 matchup with the Panthers is still a toss up. Either way, the 49ers defense is going to receive some hefty quality in Ward and Verrett.
Tri-City Herald
Two Key Members of the Bengals’ Defense Cleared to Practice
CINCINNATI — The Bengals cleared defensive end Khalid Kareem and rookie cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt for practice on Wednesday morning. Both players are eligible to practice for the next 21 days, without counting against Cincinnati's 53-man roster. They can be activated any time in that window. The Bengals currently have...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tri-City Herald
Broncos Must Win These Key Matchups To Beat Colts
The Denver Broncos are returning home with their heads hung low after a brutal self-inflicted loss to the hated Las Vegas Raiders. Adding to the misery of the loss wasn't just giving the Raiders their first win on the season, it was losing to Josh McDaniels, the ex-Broncos head coach who caused so much damage more than a decade ago.
Tri-City Herald
Chargers’ Run Defense to Face Tall Order Against Browns’ Rushing Tandem
COSTA MESA – The Chargers' Week 5 opponent sits among the best in the league in running the ball. The Browns' two-headed monster of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt are one of – if not the best – rushing duo in the NFL. Cleveland's ground attack has averaged 187 rushing yards per game through the first four weeks this season.
Tri-City Herald
Veteran Buccaneers Wide Receiver Announces Retirement
The Cole Beasley experiment didn't last long. According to his agent, Justin Turner, Beasley has decided to retire from the NFL after joining the Buccaneers just two weeks ago. "He is ready to be with his family after playing in 11 seasons and it's time to be a full-time dad and husband."
Tri-City Herald
Impressive Eagles’ Depth at LT is Being Tested
PHILADELPHIA - Jack Driscoll is the favorite to start at left tackle for the Eagles this weekend in Arizona but the door hasn’t been closed on either starter Jordan Mailata or projected backup Andre Dillard. Mailata injured his shoulder while trying to chase down Andre Cisco during a pick-six...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tri-City Herald
Report: Saints Injured Players Return to Practice
John Hendrix of the Saints News Network reports that three players were back at New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday afternoon. Hendrix reports that DT Malcolm Roach was spotted at practice. Roach, in his third season with the Saints after being undrafted from Texas in 2020, was on injured reserve for the first four games.
Tri-City Herald
Melvin Gordon Exits Presser in Tears After Raiders Fumble
The Denver Broncos fell to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, 32-23. It was Denver's fifth-straight loss to its hated division rival. It was another Broncos performance replete with self-inflicted wounds. Of those plays where the Broncos stepped on a rake, perhaps none were as glaring or detrimental as Melvin Gordon's second-quarter fumble that was scooped up by Amik Robertson, and returned to the house for a Raiders touchdown.
Tri-City Herald
Patriots-Lions Injury Report: Mac Jones Upgraded, Hoyer Status?
FOXBORO — The first official injury and practice participation report for Week 5 provided a bit more clarity, along with some additional questions for the New England Patriots at the quarterback position. With coach Bill Belichick moving Wednesday's practice indoors to the Socios.com Field House for Wednesday’s practice, they...
Tri-City Herald
Ravens-Bengals Notebook— Marcus Peters: ‘I Got Nothing for Y’All’
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters declined to speak to several reported camped out at his locker Wednesday. Peters and coach John Harbaugh had a heated exchange in the final minutes of the 23-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 4. "I got nothing for y’all,"...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tri-City Herald
MLB playoff picture all set, best-of-3 matchups start Friday
Albert Pujols taking his final swings in October, Julio Rodríguez stepping in for the first time. Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom facing Manny Machado and Juan Soto. Bryce Harper, back at last. José Ramírez and his Cleveland teammates trying to break a long drought — with a new name.
MLB・
Tri-City Herald
When the Dolphins Backup Needs to Step Up
For the sixth time in seven seasons, the Miami Dolphins will be forced to start their backup quarterback because of an injury. This time it's veteran Teddy Bridgewater who will be getting the call when the Dolphins face the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 5. He will start in place of Tua Tagovailoa, who will miss at least that game because of the concussion he sustained in the Thursday night game at Cincinnati.
Tri-City Herald
Still Weathering Storm, Struggling Seahawks’ Defense Adapting to Life Without Jamal Adams
RENTON, Wash. - If there's a silver lining to the Seahawks likely losing Jamal Adams for the remainder of the 2022 season, the team has grown used to playing without him since he arrived via trade from the Jets. Dealing with numerous injuries, including playing through a torn labrum in his shoulder in 2020, he missed nine regular season games in his first two seasons with the organization.
Tri-City Herald
New York Giants Opening Injury Update: Arrow Pointing Up for Daniel Jones
The New York Giants have 14 players on their Week 5 opening injury report, the statuses of most of them being somewhat encouraging. First, the good news. Quarterback Daniel Jones (ankle) was listed as limited and was seen rolling around the pocket and moving fairly well despite a heavy wrap on his left ankle. Jones told reporters that while Sunday is still a ways away, "I'm confident in my ability to throw from the pocket, throw outside the pocket, and make plays from both."
Tri-City Herald
3 Sobering Takeaways from Broncos’ 32-23 Loss to Raiders
The Denver Broncos were man-handled by the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, falling 32-23. The heretofore winless Raiders were so motivated to play the Broncos, they took out three of their best players in the process, nearly. Broncos running back Javonte Williams is done for the year, rush linebacker Randy...
Tri-City Herald
Vikings Signing Ex-Bears NT Khyiris Tonga Off Falcons’ Practice Squad
The Vikings are signing second-year nose tackle Khyiris Tonga off of the Falcons' practice squad, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Tonga was drafted by the Bears in the seventh round in 2021 after a standout career at BYU. He appeared in 15 games as a rookie, starting two of them and playing 217 defensive snaps. Tonga had 24 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 fumble recovery, 1 QB pressure, and a mediocre 52.1 PFF grade last season. He was charged with six missed tackles, per PFF.
Tri-City Herald
Guardians Grab Momentum Heading Into The Playoffs
There are a few different ways that teams can enter the playoffs. Some feel locked in when the season first gets underway, others cruise in, some teams just barely find a way, and then there are the teams like the Guardians who slam their foot on the gas and speed on in.
Comments / 0