PWMania
WWE Teases a Heel Turn for Top Star on RAW
A top WWE star could be preparing for a heel turn. On tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio were defeated in a tag team match by Damien Priest and Finn Balor. The babyfaces lost because Mysterio was distracted by Dominik at ringside. Rhea Ripley was able to take out Rey at ringside while Styles fought the final moments of the match.
PWMania
Jim Ross Calls Vince and Stephanie McMahon the Best Attitude Era Heels, Steve Austin
During the latest episode of his podcast, Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed a wide range of topics, one of which was WWE’s Steve Austin and Mr. McMahon, two of the company’s most prominent figures throughout WWE’s history. Here are the highlights:. Steve Austin’s first Stunner on Vince...
PWMania
Photos: WWE NXT’s Vic Joseph and McKenzie Mitchell Get Married in Italy
It’s official, Vic Joseph and McKenzie Mitchell are now married. Over the weekend, the WWE NXT couple got married. Mitchell made the announcement on her Instagram account that she and Joseph had tied the knot in Italy on Friday. The couple announced their engagement back in November. PWMania.com would...
PWMania
Update on Charlotte Flair’s Absence From WWE Television
Since Ronda Rousey defeated Charlotte Flair at the 2022 WWE WrestleMania Backash PLE in May, Charlotte Flair has not competed in any wrestling matches. Andrade brought up Charlotte’s absence from WWE while speaking during an interview that was broadcast on the Más Lucha channel on YouTube. Andrade also discussed his relationship with Triple H.
PWMania
Bayley Trolls a Young Fan Who Brought a Sign for Her at WWE RAW
When Bayley performed as a babyface in WWE NXT and on the main roster, both of which are where she had a great deal of success, she was once held up as an example for younger fans to follow and follow. Since she is a heel now, she is free to have fun with the younger fans.
PWMania
Veteran AEW Star Says Goodbye
Andrade El Idolo has been dropping hints over the past week that he may be leaving AEW, as was reported over the weekend. Due to the fact that Tony Khan has stated that he will not be granting any releases, this seems to be more of an angle than an actual departure. Another AEW star has begun to hint that this will be his final match.
PWMania
Another Bray Wyatt Hint Was Dropped During a WWE RAW Match
On Monday’s WWE RAW, a sign was shown that appears to provide additional evidence that Bray Wyatt will return in the near future. During the match between Angelo Dawkins and Solo Sikoa, a member of the crowd was seen carrying a sign that read “WYYT RABAT” while walking around. Additionally, there was a white rabbit visible in the upper right-hand corner of the sign. You’ll find the sign above and below.
PWMania
Backstage News on the Ladders Used on WWE RAW, Candice LeRae’s Back-Up Pulled
The Extreme Rules go-home edition of WWE RAW on Monday featured two major segments promoting Saturday’s Ladder Match between Bayley and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, and word is that a mandate was handed down over the ladders used in the segments. Monday night, WWE held the Bayley...
PWMania
Carmella Shoots Down Claims About Fake Adult Photo Leak of Her and Corey Graves
WWE star Carmella responded to claims made by some social media users about a photo that is gaining a lot of attention on Twitter. She has made it abundantly clear that the woman portrayed in the photo is not her, nor is it her husband, Corey Graves. It would appear...
PWMania
Charlotte Flair Hints at Possible Feud With Bianca Belair When She Returns
Since Ronda Rousey defeated Charlotte Flair in an I Quit Match at WrestleMania Backlash in May, Flair has not been seen on WWE television. Flair lost the SmackDown Women’s Title to Rousey in the match. This may, however, be about to change in the near future. Flair was featured...
PWMania
What Andrade vs. Guevara Says About AEW
Just after it appeared that the backstage turmoil within All Elite Wrestling had finally settled, a new dispute was trending was social media this week, as Sammy Guevara took to Twitter to fire back at Andrade, who said in an interview that Guevara complained that he hit him too hard in their matches. As is often the case in the often carny world of professional wrestling, many assumed that this was a work, but even if it’s not, none of this latest backstage conflict is good news for the perception of the company.
PWMania
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (10/3/22)
WWE RAW’s Extreme Rules go-home edition will air live tonight from the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, MN, with the final red brand build for Saturday’s Premium Live Event. WWE previously announced that AJ Styles would confront The Judgment Day tonight, but they have since confirmed Styles...
PWMania
Former WWE Personality Calls a Women’s WarGames Match “Ridiculous”
Former WWE personality Jim Cornette commented about the company’s decision to include WarGames matches in the 2022 Survivor Series PLE during his podcast. He labeled the women’s match “ridiculous.”. Cornette said, “Now I hear they’re gonna have WarGames. But at the same time, not only are they...
PWMania
WWE Star Returns to NXT, Tag Team Reunites
Veer Mahaan appeared in a backstage segment on Tuesday night’s episode of WWE NXT. Veer appeared after Sanga was shown discussing the final slot in the North American Title match scheduled for the Halloween Havoc show with Nathan Frazier. Frazier left, leaving Mahaan and Sanga staring at each other.
PWMania
Dan Lambert Talks About His Status With AEW
Dan Lambert recently appeared as a guest on the Insight with Chris Van Vliet podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the American Top Team founder and AEW performer spoke about his status with AEW, being a heat magnet as a pro wrestling performer, his involvement in the business before joining AEW and more.
PWMania
Seth Rollins Poses With Top WWE Stars as Rhe Shield at WWE Live Event
At a WWE live event that took place over the weekend in Bismarck, North Dakota, Seth Rollins, Austin Theory, and The Miz did their best impressions of members of The Shield. During the main event, Street Fight, the three men used the famous hand pose used by the Shield, which resulted in loud boos from the fans at the Bismarck Event Center. The match was against Bobby Lashley, Dolph Ziggler, and Kevin Owens.
PWMania
Latest News on Ticket Sales for Monday’s Edition of WWE RAW (10/3/22)
Monday’s edition of WWE RAW will take place from the Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, MN. According to WrestleTix, 6,245 tickets have reportedly already been issued, at the time of publication (10/1/22), leaving 341 seats still available. The venue’s capacity is currently reported to be 6,586. Here...
PWMania
New WWE NXT Set to Be Revealed Tonight
Tonight’s episode of WWE NXT will be broadcast live, and the show will have a different format than it has had in the previous 12 months. On the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez mentioned that he has been told that a new set will make its debut tonight. This is the reason why the shows for the past couple of weeks were recorded in advance.
PWMania
WWE NXT Results – October 4, 2022
WWE NXT Results – October 4, 2022. Kicking off this weeks NXT with the NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly bang the podium set up in the ring with gavels as they begin their address of the NXT commonwealth. Prince says they look like the two tastiest snacks in all of WWE. They say that they made the same journey as the pilgrims from the UK to the USA and worked their way to the top to win the NXT Tag Team Champions. They then address the next matter: their next #1 Contenders. They say they’ve beaten every tag team on the brand before taking digs at some of the talents. Prince then decrees that they are awarded their titles forever since they have no challengers.
PWMania
Tony Khan Addresses His Relationship with MJF, How Important MJF Is To AEW
After being absent from AEW television for a few months following his memorable promo in which he demanded that AEW President Tony Khan fire him, MJF made his return to AEW television at All Out by being revealed as the joker in the Casino Ladder match. This came after MJF...
