WWE NXT Results – October 4, 2022. Kicking off this weeks NXT with the NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly bang the podium set up in the ring with gavels as they begin their address of the NXT commonwealth. Prince says they look like the two tastiest snacks in all of WWE. They say that they made the same journey as the pilgrims from the UK to the USA and worked their way to the top to win the NXT Tag Team Champions. They then address the next matter: their next #1 Contenders. They say they’ve beaten every tag team on the brand before taking digs at some of the talents. Prince then decrees that they are awarded their titles forever since they have no challengers.

