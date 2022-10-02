Read full article on original website
Koronazz Brings You 3 Country Bands Oct 7th!
Koronazz Event Center has a special show lined up for you this Friday, October 7th as they bring you three great country bands!!. Check this out...headlining the show is Mario Flores & the Soda Creek Band. You also get two special guest ...Gabe Garcia and Take 2 opening the live music.
Angelo State Planetarium announces fall show schedule
Fall Planetarium shows at ASU start Wednesday! Here is the schedule:
Walk and Presentation Planned Against Human Trafficking
Sierra Vista Methodist Church is hosting two events to raise. awareness of human trafficking. The problems of human and. labor trafficking are here in San Angelo. On Sunday afternoon at. 4 pm there will be a presentation by Shared Hope, a Christian. non-profit dedicated to ending human trafficking at the...
Texas Favorite Burger Chain to Open Restaurant at New Shopping Center on Sherwood Way
SAN ANGELO, TX – A new chain restaurant has been issued a permit for a location on Sherwood Way in the shopping center in front of the new Kohl's store. According to the Building Permit and Inspection Report from Sep. 2022, a commercial building permit is pending for the construction of a new Whataburger at 5855 Sherwood Way. The permit is asking to build $2.8 million dollar building in front of the new Kohl's location in Southwest San Angelo.
Goodblend CannaBus stops in San Angelo on Tuesday
This first-of-its-kind mobile dispensary will help educate those across the state of Texas on medical cannabis and hopes to energize supporters.
SA Police to Host National Night Out – Oct. 4th
The San Angelo Police Department is hosting National Night. Out Tuesday evening at the San Angelo Stadium parking lot from. 4:30 to 7 pm. The aim of the free annual event is to enhance the. relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while. bringing back a true sense of community. Several...
ASU Fall Planetarium Shows Scheduled
The Angelo State University Planetarium will present 11 different. full-dome public astronomy shows during its fall 2022 schedule. beginning Wednesday (Oct. 5) in the Vincent Building at 2333. Vanderventer. The Planetarium shows will run on select. Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7 p.m. through Nov. 17. All the shows are open...
Well Known San Angeloan Don Griffis has Died
A well-known former City Councilman and Chamber “Citizen. of the Year”, 79 year old Don Griffis passed away Monday evening. Griffis was a former Marine Corps officer who served in Vietnam. He had written a book about his war experiences and helped. organize the Tom Green County Veterans...
Canadian Special Forces Conduct Exercises in San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, TX — Canadian Special Forces were in San Angelo last week conducting exercises. When we talked to the leaders of the group that arrived here in two C-130J aircraft at Mathis Field, they said they love the clear skies and weather in San Angelo. Exactly for what...
Texas Haunted History: The Cactus Hotels “Straw Suit Man”
The Cactus Hotel, previously known as the Hilton Hotel has a rich history dating back to the Great Depression and carries a haunted past that lingers to this day.
Chipotle is not the Only New Restaurant Opening in San Angelo
We all got caught up in the excitement. It seems affirming somehow when another national restaurant chain opens in San Angelo. It almost feels like a big piece of the outside world says "hello, San Angelo. We See You". This was compounded by the fact that Chipotle announced another San...
San Angelo ISD Free Concert Friday Evening
The San Angelo ISD is hosting a free concert featuring the. Lakeview High School Mariachi Band and Julliard Trained. Pianist Dr. Christopher Schmitt from Washington D.C. The Concert will be Friday evening at 6:30 pm at the. Lakeview High School Auditorium. Everyone is free to. attend at no charge.
2022-2023 Texas hunting seasons and preserves near San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, Texas — October has officially arrived and so have new Texas hunting seasons! Hunting preserves near San Angelo: Concho Dream Ranch and Resort P.O. Box 5960, San Angelo, TX 76902-5960 Phone: (800) 361-8731 Hunting Preserve, Allow Hunters to Bring Their Own, Dogs/Guides Available Oak Knoll Ranch 710 West US Hwy. 190, Menard, TX 76859 Phone: (325) 396-4599 […]
ASUPD looking to identify a subject
The ASUPD is looking to identify a person suspect of recent theft on campus.
Something Wicked This Way Comes....253 Pounds of the Devil's Lettuce
LAREDO – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents stop a narcotics smuggling attempt north of Laredo last week. On September 30, Laredo North Station agents working their assigned duties, received a report of individuals on Apparitions Drive near the World Trade Bridge attempting to load several bundles of what appeared to be marijuana into a vehicle.
San Angelo police officer arrested for shoplifting
SAN ANGELO, Texas — A San Angelo police officer was arrested for theft yesterday afternoon. According to a press release, Jayson Zapata, 36, was detained in the parking lot of a Walmart located at 5501 Sherwood Way for shoplifting. He was transported to the Tom Green County Detention Center...
Goodfellow AFB issues statement on stabbing death of service member
Goodfellow Air Force Base released a statement on the Sunday stabbing death of a man stationed at the base.
Tom Green County jail logs: October 3, 2022
A San Angelo man is charged with murder after the stabbing death of a Goodfellow service member on Sunday.
Large City Controlled Burn on Thursday
The City of San Angelo Development Corporation will be burning. several large brush piles Thursday at the San Angelo Business &. Industrial Park, located across US Highway 67 North from Howard. College. Burning could extend to Friday if necessary and so long. as weather permits. The burn will begin at...
GoFundMe Established for San Angelo Woman Whose Leg Was Broken in Domestic Abuse
SAN ANGELO – Friends of a San Angelo woman whose leg was broken during a domestic dispute have set up a GoFundMe to raise money for her extensive treatment. As previously reported, on Sep. 29, Steven Thomas Walter, 28, of San Angelo, was arrested for aggravated assault that caused serious bodily injury after he allegedly broke his wife's leg during a domestic dispute. For the original story see: San Angelo Man Arrested for Allegedly Beating a Woman so Brutally He Broke Her Leg.
