SAN ANGELO, TX – A new chain restaurant has been issued a permit for a location on Sherwood Way in the shopping center in front of the new Kohl's store. According to the Building Permit and Inspection Report from Sep. 2022, a commercial building permit is pending for the construction of a new Whataburger at 5855 Sherwood Way. The permit is asking to build $2.8 million dollar building in front of the new Kohl's location in Southwest San Angelo.

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO